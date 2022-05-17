Seeley-Swan's Ari Nicholas, Fort Benton's Casha Corder grab leads at State C golf tourney

SIDNEY — Ari Nicholas has never been this far east in Montana, much less played golf in these parts.

The Seeley-Swan junior, some 550-miles from home, made mention of that fact on a 77-degree Tuesday following the first round of the Class C state tournament at Sidney Country Club.

“It’s closer to Seattle from Seeley than it is to here,” Nicholas said with a laugh.

It seems crazy, but he’s right. Still, Nicholas didn’t come all this way to go on a sight-seeing tour. He’s vying his first state golf title, and after his first trek through Sidney’s sloping and challenging 6,523-yard layout, he finds himself in the lead.

Nicholas shot a first-round score of 81, which puts him a mere two strokes ahead of Scobey’s Braxton Wolfe (83), and four shots in front of Broadus’ Cooper Zimmer (85).

He’ll try to finish it off during Wednesday’s second and final round — when the wind is expected to be more of a factor.

“I'm excited,” said Nicholas, who won the Western C divisional last week in Shelby. “I hope it's going to be a fun day. There's quite a few guys all together on the leaderboard. My game plan is to just take things slow and make sure I know where the wind is going to take my ball. I'm going to be paying close attention to the wind.

"Obviously it'd be great if I won but I'm also here to have fun. I mean, that's the point of golf right there."

Meanwhile, Fort Benton sophomore Casha Corder holds a four-stroke lead over the girls field. Corder carded an 82 on Tuesday, which has her ahead of Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot and Seeley-Swan’s Mia Nicholas, who both shot 86.

Corder too was playing her first competitive round at Sidney Country Club.

“I love the greens. They're nice to putt on and it's just a fun course to play,” Corder said. “Lots of trees, lots of trouble that you can get stuck in, but it’s a good course. I think I just need to play my own game. Hopefully it will be another low-80 day. I think it'll be okay if I shoot low 80s again.”

Manhattan Christian, behind Aamot and Tori Cook, who finished the day with a 95, is in position to claim its fifth straight team title. The Eagles will take a cumulative score of 282 into Wednesday, eight strokes ahead of second-place Plentywood (290) and 16 shots better than third-place Broadus (298).

The Manhattan Christian boys, the three-time reigning champion, are also on firm footing. The Eagles are in first place with a Round 1 score of 264, aided by 87s from Cavan Visser and Cody Hager and a 90 by Logan Leep. Christian is seven shots in front of second-place Westby-Grenora (271) and 17 strokes ahead of third-place Broadus (281).

Nicholas had an inauspicious start when he triple bogeyed the 345-yard, par-4 No. 1 hole. Nicholas hit his tee shot into a tree and lost his ball, which he thought was strange since, as he surmised, about 20 people were watching.

But he settled in, shot 42 on the front nine and closed with a 39 after the turn. Nicholas wasn’t particularly pleased with his putting but was steady enough to maintain the lead, albeit fairly slim. He scored a birdie on the par-3 No. 14, his only birdie of the day.

Here's a subplot: If Nicholas finishes Wednesday’s final round in the lead, he will have pulled off a rare feat by becoming a Montana High School Association champion as a homeschool student. The MHSA implemented a rule that took effect this year allowing full-time homeschoolers the opportunity to play sanctioned high school sports.

“I'm very grateful for that,” Nicholas said. “My coaches are great. They've worked really hard and the school has put in a lot of effort. I've been able to hang out with friends and I've obviously gotten to improve my game. It’s just been a great time.”

Corder had seven pars but suffered one double bogey on Tuesday. The latter occurred when she misjudged her distance on No. 18 and sailed a 6-iron shot out of bounds. But that didn’t take any of the shine off her round.

Corder has put herself in championship position. As a freshman last year, Corder placed eighth at the state tournament at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman.

“I was happy with it,” said Corder, who was the runner-up to Manhattan Christian’s Aamot at the Western C divisional. “My goal four holes in was to shoot an 80, so I didn't reach that but I was close.”

As she tries to shoot in the low 80s again on Wednesday, Corder is also wary of the potential for more blustery conditions on Wednesday. She’ll also be mindful of Aamot and Nicholas lurking four strokes back.

“We had a lot of windy days and windy tournaments this year,” Corder said. “So, it is tricky, but I feel like we're all going to be on the same playing field.”

Great Falls Central’s Dillon Warren shot 86 on Tuesday and is in fourth place in the boys competition. Westby Grenora’s Carson Solberg and Manhattan Christian teammates Visser and Hager each shot 87 and are in a three-way tie for fifth.

Emma Isaacs of Broadus finished Round 1 with a 91, placing her in fourth place among the girls leaders. Defending champion Paityn Curtiss of Plentywood and sister Ashtyn Curtiss are tied for fifth after each shooting 93.

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.