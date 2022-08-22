West girls, Laurel boys lead way at Billings Invitational golf

BILLINGS — Billings West's girls and Laurel's boys are the team leaders after Monday's opening round of the Billings Invitational golf tournament played at Yegen Golf Club.

West's girls lead Billings Senior by six strokes (316-322) heading into Tuesday's closing round at Lake Hills Golf Club.

Laurel's boys are up by 14 strokes over Billings Skyview (286-300).

Individually, Skyview's Logan Connolly helped highlight the opening round by carding a 4-under-par 67, which included a pair of eagles.

West's Bella Johnson, who is the reigning Class AA girls state champion, is also sitting atop the leader board with a 2-over 73.

Tuesday's second round is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. at Lake Hills.

Bozeman Gallatin (341) is sitting third in the girls team standings, while Bozeman (305) is third in the boys.

Laurel's boys had four golfers in the top 10 after the opening 18 holes.

Cam Hackmann was second to Connolly with his 3-under 68. The Locomotives also received solid rounds from Eli Weisenberger (72), Sam Norman (73) and Brady McCollum (73).

Bozeman Gallatin's Gavin Klein also shot under par with his 1-under 70 to finish third.

Skyview's second-place Falcons also received a boost from Tye Boone's 2-over 73. He is in a tie for seventh.

On the girls side, Senior's Kenzie Walsh is sitting second to Johnson at 5-over 76. Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin is third at 7-over 78.

Besides Johnson, West placed two other golfers inside the top 10: Hayden Trost (79) and Annika Brocklebank (79). They are tied for fourth.

In addition to Walsh, Senior's Becca Washington (81) and Moe Kobold (82) were also in the top 10.

Washington is seventh overall and Kobold was tied for eighth.