Great Falls CMR hires former star Haley Vining as first female girls basketball coach

GREAT FALLS – Great Falls CMR has entrusted the future of its girls basketball program to one of its own daughters — actually, to one of the best Rustler players ever.

Earlier this week, Great Falls School District Athletic Director Mike Henneberg announced the selection of Haley Vining as the next girls basketball coach at CMR, pending approval by the school board. Vining, 29, a 2011 graduate of CMR, would become the first female head basketball coach in school history.

“That really wasn’t a big factor in our decision,” said Henneberg, himself a former CMR athlete and coach. “Most importantly, we feel as a CMR alum Haley understands what it takes to build the program and lead the next generation of players at C.M. Russell High School. She has a wealth of knowledge and a tremendous work ethic.”

Vining, who has coached the freshman girls at CMR the past two seasons, said becoming the first woman to guide the program is important to her.

“I’m super excited to be the first female head coach. I am passionate about girls and sports and look forward to leading the next generation of CMR players,” she added.

Vining was an all-state player in both soccer and basketball her junior year at CMR, but suffered a serious knee injury her senior season of soccer that kept her off the basketball court that winter.

“We had finished second to Bozeman my junior year (2010) and had a real solid team,” said Vining, who played her prep career for Chad Olson. That was the last time CMR made it to a state-championship game.

Olson was followed as CMR head coach by Brian Crosby, who guided the Rustlers to the state tournament five times in nine seasons before resigning after the 2021-22 season.

Vining went on to play several injury-plagued seasons as a point guard for the Montana Lady Griz, where her mother – the former Marti Kinzler of Fairview – once starred for famed coach Robin Selvig. Marti Vining last winter was listed as No. 29 in Montana’s top 50 female basketball players of all-time. She finished her career at UM in the top 20 of six statistical categories.

“I would have to say my mom was (the biggest influence on my basketball career) because we spent so much time together growing up,” Haley said. “She taught me about hard work and the value of fundamentals.”

Haley’s father, Kevin, played for legendary CMR coach Doug Palmer. Sister Hannah and youngest brother Sam also competed for CMR, while another brother, Luke, played for Great Falls High.

Haley is a speech pathologist at East Middle School and expects to remain in that position next year.

Vining is familiar with the talent coming up at CMR and thinks the program is on the rise.

“The junior varsity team was very successful and lost only two games last season, and there are girls who played varsity ball this year,” she said. “I’m excited to get started this summer and help develop the motivation piece."

CMR has won only three state girls basketball championships, in 1975 and 1977 under Don Cramer and in 1986 under Larry Lucero. Vining would like to help the program add to that list.

“There’s no reason why we can’t compete for titles if we practice hard and play together,” she said.

