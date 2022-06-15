Great Falls schools to delay baseball until at least 2023-24 season

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls school board voted this week to delay adding baseball to the high school sports menu until at least the 2023-24 school year.

That means only two of the 16 Class AA schools will field baseball teams next spring. Butte and Belgrade earlier approved the addition of baseball for next season, while schools in Missoula, Billings, Helena, Bozeman and Kalispell decided to wait a year before making a final decision.

“We agreed to move forward with plans to add baseball down the road, and we will report back to the board next spring about our progress,” Great Falls athletic director Mike Henneberg said. “That’s pretty much in line with what other AA communities are doing.”

Scott Wilson, an administrator with the Montana High School Association, said Wednesday that 18 schools statewide have decided to compete in baseball. Those include 11 Class A schools: Stevensville, Corvallis and Hamilton in the Bitterroot Valley; Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Polson in the Flathead Valley; plus Frenchtown, Dillon, Sidney, Browning and East Helena.

The Class B/C schools expected to play are Eureka, Troy and Thompson Falls in northwest Montana, as well as Florence-Carlton in the Bitterroot and Columbus.

The location of the baseball-friendly schools makes it likely programs such as East Helena would have to face the AA teams from Belgrade and Butte. Browning likely would have to travel to the Flathead Valley for road games, while Sidney and Columbus are the lone baseball programs in eastern Montana.

Sidney likely would schedule games with schools from western North Dakota, a state that has sponsored baseball for many years.

Mark Beckman, who is retiring this month after a long career as executive director of the MHSA, said the first schedule probably would be developed next month.

“The schools will meet in early July and look at formats for schedules,” Beckman said from Helena. “We may have a few more schools by then.”

The addition of baseball was approved by the nearly 180 members of the MHSA at its January meeting, but the costs of addition new programs, staff and equipment has been cited by many schools that won’t sponsor the sport.

