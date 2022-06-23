MHSA announces staff promotions, hiring ahead of upcoming school year

HELENA — The Montana High School Association Executive Board has restructured its office with the following changes:

• Amy Bartels has been hired as an assistant director for the MHSA. She will oversee the MHSA Fine Arts Activities along with soccer and softball. Bartels will also continue to administer to the Montana Official’s Association and act as the spirit liaison.

• Greta Buehler has been promoted to assistant director. She will continue to operate as the MHSA business manager, but she will now oversee basketball and tennis.

• Kip Ryan was promoted from assistant director to become senior associate director. His major responsibilities will continue to be liaison for cross country, volleyball and track and field. Ryan will also take over swimming.

• Scott Wilson has been promoted from assistant director to associate director. His major responsibilities will now include football, wrestling and baseball.

The Board announced the changes Thursday.

