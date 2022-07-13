MHSA returns Class A basketball, volleyball to eight-team tournaments

HELENA — Class A will return to eight-team state tournaments for basketball and volleyball, and the site for the 2023 state swimming meet will be moved from Bozeman to Great Falls, the Montana High School Association announced Wednesday.

Those changes, among many others, were made at the annual June/July Executive Board meetings.

In the case of the Class A basketball and volleyball tournaments, play-in games between the No. 5 team from the West and No. 4 team from the East on neutral courts will determine the eighth team for boys and girls tournaments.

Moving the swimming meet is due to "structural issues at the Bozeman Swim Center", the MHSA said in a release. The meet will take place Feb. 10-11 at Great Falls High School.

Other notable changes/announcements from the MHSA:

• The 2023 State Class C golf meet will take place at Anaconda Hills Course Course in Great Falls from May 15-17.

• Baseball will have 18 teams in three divisions. A scheduling committee will be formed to assist with the first season.

• Three teams will play girls flag football and a championship will take place in October.

• Brackets for Class AA state football playoffs will not feature reseeding.

• The mercy rule for Class A soccer was adjusted so that games will end when a 10-goal margin is achieved, but no players will be removed from the leading team in the case of eight- and nine-goal margins.

• Qualifying standards were updated for track and field in each classification.