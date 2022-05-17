Midland Roundtable to announce Athlete of the Year winners on Wednesday

BILLINGS — After a high school sports year packed with highlights from numerous individuals, the best of the best are about to be singled out.

On Wednesday night at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, the winners of the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award will be announced.

The banquet, held annually and sponsored by AMP, will begin at 7 p.m.

The award has been presented since 1989 to the top senior high school athletes in the city of Billings.

The male finalists are: Isaiah Claunch, Billings West; Caden Dowler, West; Taco Dowler, West; Drake Rhodes, West; and Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview.

The female finalists are: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West; Mya Hansen, Billings Central; Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior; and Jaeden Wolff, West.

Last year's winners were Neil Daily of West and Isabelle Erickson of Central.

The guest speaker will be Bob Green, former Montana Tech football coach.

(Note: The following athlete information was provided by the Midland Roundtable.)

Boys

Isaiah Claunch, Billings West

Football: A four-time letterman, and all-state quarterback during his junior and senior seasons. He was part of a state championship football team at West as a freshman. The Bears were runners-up at state during his junior and senior seasons. West compiled a 43-6 record in football during his four years. The Bears established multiple records on offense during the lefty's last two seasons.

Track: All-state performer in the javelin as a junior. Has the best Class AA throw in the state this spring. Was part of a second-place team at state as a freshman.

College: Football at Carroll College.

Caden Dowler, Billings West

Football: A four-year letter winner. First team all-state safety as a senior. He was a second-team selection as a junior. Was on a state title team as a freshman. Placed second as a junior and senior. Team captain in 2022.

Basketball: Three-year letterman.

Track: Two-year letterman.

College: Football at Montana State.

Taco Dowler, Billing West

Football: Received four letters, and is the school's all-time leading receiver. Was selected as the state's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. First-team all-state wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner during his junior and senior seasons. Second-team all-state as a wide receiver and kick returner as a sophomore. Was on a state championship team as a freshman. Was a state runner-up as a junior and senior as the Bears compiled a 43-6 record over his four years. He was Eastern AA offensive MVP as a junior and senior.

Track: A four-year letter winner, he was on a state runner-up team as a freshman. All-state in track in multiple events.

College: Football at Montana State.

Drake Rhodes, Billings West

Wrestling: Four-time state finalist and three-time state champion. Went undefeated during his junior and senior seasons and compiled a 134-7 career record. Helped the Bears finish third as a team at state. He was recognized as a three-time high school All-American wrestler.

College: Wrestling at University of Iowa.

Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview

Basketball: Lettered four years. An all-state and all-conference selection in 2021 and 2022. He was also chosen as the MVP at the State AA tournament in 2021. Won back-to-back state basketball titles in 2020 and 2021. Eastern AA defensive player of the year in 2022.

Football: Received four letters. Honorable mention all-state wide receiver and cornerback in 2020 and 2021.

College: Basketball at Dawson Community College.

Girls

Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview

Basketball: A four-year letter winner, she helped direct the Falcons to a State AA championship in March. She has been chosen as a first-team all-state and all-conference player the past three seasons. Led the Class AA in scoring on 2022 (15.8 ppg) and 2021 (16.4 ppg). Was the Eastern AA Offensive MVP during the past two seasons.

Volleyball: A three-year letterman. Second-team all-conference in 2020 and 2021.

Track: All-state performer in 2019 after placing fourth in the long jump.

College: Basketball at University of New Mexico.

Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West

Basketball: Lettered all four years. Part of the 2019-20 co-state championship team. Finished second at state in 2019 and third in 2021. First-team all-conference for the past three seasons. First-team all-state the past two seasons. Made all-state tournament team in 2021 and 2022.

Volleyball: Lettered for four years. First-team all-state and all-conference in 2021. Golden Bears finished second at state in 2021 and third in 2018 and 2020. Was first-team all-conference in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and second team all-state in 2019 and 2020.

Track: Competed during the last two seasons. Team captain this spring. State champion in the 400- and 1,600-relays last spring. She also placed fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 400 meters in 2021 to achieve all-state status in four events.

College: Basketball at Montana State Billings.

Mya Hansen, Billings Central

Basketball: Lettered three years at Central and once at Laurel. All-state and all-conference all four years. Gatorade Player of the Year for Montana as a senior and Max Prep Sports Player of the year as a junior. Played in three consecutive state championship games for the Rams, winning a title as a sophomore.

Volleyball: Competed as a junior and senior, winning two state championships. Achieved all-conference recognition both seasons. Voted Central's Most Inspirational Player as a senior.

Soccer: Played two years, including one at Laurel. First-team all-state and first-team all-conference both years. Finished as the runner-up in the state championship matches as a freshman and sophomore.

College: Basketball at Boise State University.

Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior

Softball: A 4-year letter winner. Starting pitcher on 2019 and 2021 teams that played for state championships. As a junior in 2021 received first-team all-state and all-conference accolades. In 2021, she led the state in strikeouts, earned-run average and wins. Voted as the state's best player by Max Prep Sports.

Basketball: Played for three seasons. She was chosen as the team's defensive MVP in 2020 and served as a team captain in 2022.

Other: Also played two years of soccer for the Broncs and one year of golf.

College: Softball at Carroll College.

Jaeden Wolff, Billings West

Track: All-state performer during her four years. Three-time state champion in the 400 relay, with a chance for a fourth crown later in May. She is also a reigning state champion in the 100 meters (12.24 seconds) and a state placer for two years in the 200. The West girls placed third as a team at state in 2021. Her time in the 100 last year at state established a new stadium record in Missoula.

College: Track at Montana State.

