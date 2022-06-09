Miles City's Dalton Polesky, Dillon's Ainsley Shipman are 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month

BOZEMAN — Miles City tennis player Dalton Polesky and Dillon track and field athlete Ainsley Shipman are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for May after impressive performances at state meets.

Polesky, a four-sport athlete for the Cowboys, completed his career with his second consecutive Class A tennis title. After defeating Havre's Josh Currie for the second straight year, Polesky completed a second consecutive unbeaten season.

Polesky was the quarterback of Miles City's football team, point guard on the basketball team and a pitcher/shortstop for the American Legion baseball squad. He is still deciding where to attend college.

Shipman won four state titles and set a record for most points scored in a Class A state track and field meet after scoring 48 individually and helping the Beavers to another combined 10 points between both relays.

Shipman finished the weekend with seven medals, winning both hurdles events, the long jump and triple jump, and finishing second in the 100 meters. She finished her career in Dillon with seven gold medals at state meets.

Shipman finished the year with the top all-class time in the 100 hurdles (14.0) and second best in the 400 (44.67) and triple jump (37-8). She was seventh in the long jump (17-10.25).

Shipman will be competing for the University of Montana in the fall.

