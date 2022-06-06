Scoreboard: Montana Coaches Association Spring Coaches of the Year

Montana Coaches Association
Spring Coaches of the Year
Girls Tennis
AA: Valerie Scheevel, Great Falls CMR.
A: Danielle Lee, Billings Central.
B-C: Patti Danforth, Missoula Loyola.
Boys Tennis
AA: Byron Boyd, Great Falls CMR.
A: Chris Schwaderer, Whitefish.
B/C: Patti Danforth, Missoula Loyola.
Softball
AA: Mike Miller, Helena Capital.
A: Eli Field, Frenchtown.
B/C: Maurie Craun, Florence-Carlton.
Girls Track and Field
AA: Jesse Zentz, Helena.
A: Kelliann Blackburn, Whitefish.
B: Jennifer Wood, Big Timber.
C: Heidi Visocan, Plentywood.
Boys Track and Field
AA: Arron Deck, Kalispell Glacier.
A: Jeremy Anderson, Dillon.
B: Sarah Layng, Jefferson.
C: Mike Haines, Seeley-Swan.
Girls Golf
B: Jeromey Burke, Columbus.
C: Tom Hubers, Manhattan Christian; Ryan Ruffatto, Manhattan Christian.
Boys Golf
B: Anna DeMars, Jefferson.
C: Tom Hubers, Manhattan Christian; Ryan Ruffatto, Manhattan Christian.
Note: The Coach of the Year selections will be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 28 at Great Falls CMR.