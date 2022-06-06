 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: Montana Coaches Association Spring Coaches of the Year

Montana Coaches Association

Spring Coaches of the Year

Girls Tennis

AA: Valerie Scheevel, Great Falls CMR.

A: Danielle Lee, Billings Central.

B-C: Patti Danforth, Missoula Loyola.

Boys Tennis

AA: Byron Boyd, Great Falls CMR.

A: Chris Schwaderer, Whitefish.

B/C: Patti Danforth, Missoula Loyola.

Softball

AA: Mike Miller, Helena Capital.

A: Eli Field, Frenchtown.

B/C: Maurie Craun, Florence-Carlton.

Girls Track and Field

AA: Jesse Zentz, Helena.

A: Kelliann Blackburn, Whitefish.

B: Jennifer Wood, Big Timber.

C: Heidi Visocan, Plentywood.

Boys Track and Field

AA: Arron Deck, Kalispell Glacier.

A: Jeremy Anderson, Dillon.

B: Sarah Layng, Jefferson.

C: Mike Haines, Seeley-Swan.

Girls Golf

B: Jeromey Burke, Columbus.

C: Tom Hubers, Manhattan Christian; Ryan Ruffatto, Manhattan Christian.

Boys Golf

B: Anna DeMars, Jefferson.

C: Tom Hubers, Manhattan Christian; Ryan Ruffatto, Manhattan Christian.

Note: The Coach of the Year selections will be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 28 at Great Falls CMR.

