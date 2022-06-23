Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins nabs Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year

CHICAGO — Olivia Collins of Bozeman Gallatin is the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Player of the Year, the energy drink company announced Thursday.

Collins is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced later this month. The 5-foot-7 junior forward scored 19 goals and passed for eight assists this past season, leading the Raptors (12-2-4) to the Class AA state championship game in the program’s second year of existence.

Collins is a two-time Eastern AA Division Player of the Year and has led the division in scoring both years. She spent her freshman year at Bozeman High before Gallatin opened in 2020.

Collins also has volunteered locally with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country and on behalf of community beautification projects.

“What Olivia has done the past two seasons has been really amazing,” said Cam Icenoggle, head coach of Billings Skyview. “Every coach in the conference knew the key to getting results against Gallatin was to try to control Olivia, and she still averaged more than a goal a game and became even better at picking out her teammates. There was pressure on her every single game this past season to create for her team and she consistently delivered.”

Collins has maintained a 3.96 grade-point average. She has made an oral commitment to play soccer on scholarship at Boise State beginning in the fall of 2023.

Collins joins recent Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Players of the Year Kenzie Williams (2020-21, Kalispell Glacier), Halle Labert (2019-20, Skyview), Jordan Roe (2018-19, Skyview) and Cadie Williams (2017-18, Glacier),.

