Scoreboard: High school soccer

Girls
BOZEMAN 0, BILLINGS WEST 0
Boys
BOZEMAN 1, BILLINGS WEST 0
Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Letasky
Sports Editor
Sports editor for The Billings Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today