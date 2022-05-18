Billings Central, Havre win divisional softball titles

BILLINGS — Peyton Whitehead drove in five runs and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings pitched while striking out nine to help Billings Central beat Laurel 12-2 Wednesday in the championship game of the Southeast A divisional in Hardin.

The Rams pounded 20 hits, including home runs by Brynn Bohrer and Ally Kowalczyk. Genevieve Hastings went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and also drove in two runs.

Whitehead had three hits on the day, getting almost as many at the plate herself as she allowed. Laurel collected five hits off Whitehead, who didn’t walk a batter.

Josie Benson went 2 for 2 and scored a run for the Locomotives.

In Miles City, Havre’s Elle Verploegen fired a five-hit shutout to lead the Blue Ponies past Lewistown 4-0 in the Northeast A championship.

Alyssa Oliver doubled twice and drove in a run for the Ponies, while Keylee Cline contributed two hits and Liz Haney an RBI.

Kiya Foran and Eliazar Southard had two hits each for Lewistown.

Verploegen finished with five strikeouts and had zero walks.

The Class A state softball tournament is May 26-28 in Hamilton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0