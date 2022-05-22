Driven to play: Peyton Whitehead’s 'interesting journey' to help lead unbeaten Billings Central

BILLINGS — The drive from Joliet to Billings and back is around 70 miles round trip. It can go by in a blur, or it can drag on, depending on the day.

It never drags for Peyton Whitehead, though. She’s been doing that jaunt nearly five days a week for the past four springs. This spring, each time she and Joliet schoolmates Ashley Fox, a freshman, and Ally Kowalczyk, a sophomore, pile into the Whitehead family 2010 Jeep Wrangler and head for Billings where the trio competes for the Central Rams, it means another day of softball is in store.

And that’s a blessing.

The drive is both a metaphoric and literal telling of Whitehead’s passage from being born with a frightening and uncertain future to standout pitcher and hitter even though the high school she attends has no softball program.

“Definitely an interesting journey,” said Doug Whitehead, Peyton’s father.

Things didn’t start that way. Tracy Whitehead had an uneventful pregnancy with Peyton, but when Peyton was born she was immediately rushed to the ICU. The Whiteheads didn’t have Peyton in their recovery room for nearly three days as doctors tried to figure out what was going on.

Though Tracy’s pregnancy was monitored closely, ultrasounds had missed what was eventually determined to be ostium primum, a potentially serious heart valve condition. All the Whiteheads could do was wait cautiously for the time that Peyton would be deemed ready for open-heart surgery.

That time finally came when Peyton was 3½ years old. Now, years later, Peyton has to be monitored regularly. Doug said there is still a tiny leak from one of their daughter’s heart valves.

Peyton’s health isn’t what concerns her parents, though. Mostly, it’s the fact that she loves to pitch. Doug and Tracy — and any parent whose son or daughter takes the pitching mound or circle — knows the dangers pitchers face in today’s world of composite bats and hyper-active softballs and baseballs.

But, as a physician assistant, Doug isn’t simply worried about what happens if Peyton can’t get out of the way of a sharp line drive. It’s what comes after that.

Following heart surgery, wire is used to help fuse the patient’s sternum back together. If CPR were to be required on his daughter, Doug’s unease comes from not knowing what the integrity of those wires would be if Peyton were to be hit in the chest by a line drive. Since the principle of CPR is to compress the heart between the sternum and the backbone, these become pertinent questions: Are those wires intact? Are they in a condition that could damage his daughter’s heart?

“That kind of injury would be devastating for any pitcher in baseball or softball,” Doug said. “But she’s got a little bit more of a concern because of her previous surgery, and she has a different anatomy in there slightly.”

Those things rarely cross Peyton’s mind, however. She has no recollection of the surgery, but she’s heard all the stories.

“My mom shows me pictures of me with all the wires on my body and stuff before I went into surgery,” Peyton said. “She told me a story a while ago about how her and my dad were freaking out and were crying because they thought it was the end for me.”

It was more like a second beginning. Before the surgery, Whitehead had fallen woefully behind on the growth curve, quickly getting overtaken by cousins who were born at about the same time. Post-surgery she quickly caught up.

She’s at home on the softball field now, shining in a sport that has given her the chance to play at Miles Community College and continue her education in a quest to become a forensic scientist.

Playing college softball hardly seemed like an option until recently. While Joliet has a Little League program, there is no high school team. A few years ago, Billings Central and Joliet were considering a co-op agreement for wrestling, and when BC softball coach Coleman Rockwell heard that, he wanted his program to get on the bandwagon, as well.

Thus, a BC-Joliet softball co-op was born four years ago, and Whitehead has been making the near-daily Joliet-to-Billings-and-back commute ever since.

It’s paid off for both program and player. Whitehead, who has been under the pitching tutelage of former Billings West softball coach Ed Kriskovich, is 18-0-1 with a 1.72 ERA and is batting .415 heading into this week's Class A state tournament in Hamilton.

The Rams remained unbeaten (19-0-1) following their divisional championship, and will enter the state tournament with the Northeast A’s top seed. Rockwell calls this version of the Rams his first “blue-collar team” in his 15 seasons at Central. Much of that credit goes to Whitehead, said Rockwell, who called her a “bulldog.”

“She’s just such a great kid,” Rockwell said. “We really don't talk about this much, but I think she’s just a great teammate, I really do. When she was a freshman she got along with everybody … sophomores, juniors … now that she’s a senior, she hangs around with the freshmen. She’s a goofball. She just wants to have fun.”

Ah, those freshmen. Mixed in with the five seniors on the Rams’ roster are 11 of them. Looking at all those young faces during the first few days of practice caused some eye-rolling among the seniors, Whitehead admitted.

“It’s going to be one of those years,” they thought.

But the seniors quickly learned those newcomers belong, and things have been rosy since.

“Last year we had big struggles with defense,” said Whitehead, who wears a slim, hardly noticeable chest protector when she pitches. “We just had so many freshmen come up and they are just unbelievably good. Like, they’ve made my life (as a pitcher) 20 times easier. Yeah, we make mistakes, but it’s way better, and our hitting is crazy this year.”

Whitehead, Fox and Kowalczyk leave their Joliet school in the Wrangler, which has more than 130,000 miles on it, about 3 p.m. to get to practice in Billings by 4. They’ll listen to music, talk about random stuff like the latest drama in their lives, or dissect what the Rams could be working on to improve.

You know, solving the world’s problems. Soon, though, the daily drives will be over for Whitehead, and they’ll be missed, as will the teammates. But the softball will continue on. Just about everything in her current life is softball-related.

“At probably the end of last year I just really started thinking about playing college softball, because I just love it so much,” said Whitehead, who played basketball and ran cross country at times for Joliet. “Being good at a sport makes you love it even more, you know? It’s kind of like an addiction. I just can’t stop.”

There’s no reason to. Whitehead’s "interesting journey" isn’t over yet.

