Great Falls CMR shuts out Great Falls behind Brie Ginnaty's four-hitter

GREAT FALLS — It was Senior Day for the C. M. Russell High softball team Tuesday afternoon, but it turned into Junior Day for Brie Ginnaty.

Ginnaty, a junior right-handed pitcher and the Rustlers’ top power hitter, starred on the mound and at the plate as CMR routed rival Great Falls High 10-0 in an Eastern AA game watched by about 800 fans at Multi-Sports Complex.

Ginnaty survived a shaky first inning to hurl the Rustlers to a key conference win — and even more importantly, a crosstown triumph — by tossing a four-hitter against one of the best hitting teams in the league. The Bison are second among AA teams with 27 home runs and have six starters hitting .400 or above.

The Bison loaded the bases in the first inning with one out, with some of their better hitters coming up. But Ginnaty coaxed two pop-ups to end the inning, and the Bison never threatened again.

“I wasn’t worried (in the first) because our defense has saved us all year,” said Ginnaty. “Our infield has made plays all season to get us out of trouble.”

That was pretty much what coach Alex Lowry was thinking.

“Defense is what we do best,” said the former CMR and University of Great Falls star, who took over her hometown program a few years ago. “If we move runners around and hit the ball solidly like we did today, we’re pretty good.”

Russell, which made several baserunning mistakes while losing to GFH in their first meeting, took advantage of several Bison miscues to score four runs in the first inning. Singles by Lauren Lindseth and Ginnaty set up an RBI single by Tori LaPierre. A fielder’s choice and a wild pitch allowed three other runs to cross the plate.

That was all the offense Ginnaty needed, as she limited the Bison to four hits — three bloopers over the infield and a weak liner off an infielder’s glove. She struck out four and walked two.

The Rustlers improved to 8-4 in Eastern AA play, good for third place behind Billings Senior and Billings West. GFH dropped to 6-6 in league play. Both Great Falls teams travel to the Magic City this weekend to conclude the conference schedule. Both Great Falls teams have clinched spots at next week’s state Class AA tournament in Missoula, but are hoping for better seeds.

“If we hit the ball the way we have and play good defense, we have a chance (to beat West or Senior),” said Lowry. “We’re playing a lot better.”

