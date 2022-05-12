Grin and Bear it: Billings West's power bats take their toll on opponents' pitching

GREAT FALLS — The Billings West Golden Bears have been flexing their muscles this spring, shattering home run records on softball diamonds across Montana. And the power surge shows no signs of slowing down.

Coach Preston Sanders’ Bears smashed the former state record for home runs in a season on May 6 when they blasted four long balls in a romp over Bozeman Gallatin. That gave West 49 homers this spring, breaking the old mark of 47 set back in 2016 by Great Falls High.

That hard-hitting Bison club was paced by Cayley Bushong, Tanaya Krenik, Molly Schmitz and Sarah Conway. Bushong had 13 dingers that year — a Class AA record that also was broken recently.

The Bears bashed two more homers Monday in a victory over Belgrade — both by senior outfielder Marleigh Nieto — and clouted three more in Tuesday’s win over Belgrade to reach 54 round-trippers through 16 games — 15 of them victories, many by double-digit margins. With six or seven more games possible for the Bears this spring, they could establish HR standards that could last a long time.

But it’s not mere muscle that’s producing those taters, according to Sanders. He says there’s more to the power story than strength and bat speed.

“I really think the improvement (in power numbers) comes from their mental approach,” said Sanders, a longtime assistant under the legendary Ed Kriskovich, who has headed the West program the last five years.

“The kids have bought into the philosophy of finding their individual strengths, and then looking for a pitch they can hit. And of course, we have a lot of girls with very good swings.”

No Bear has a better power stroke than Marleigh Nieto, who has bashed 15 homers while batting .596. Junior pitcher-outfielder Camden Susott is close behind with 12 homers and a .548 average. Senior catcher Avery Martin is next with nine homers, and sophomore shortstop Mya Boos has six HRs along with a .536 average. The Bears rank 1-2-3-4 in Class AA in homers, and nine different players have hit at least one ball over the fence this spring.

Nieto has signed to play for MSU Billings next year, and Martin will play college ball in North Dakota. The Bears’ other senior, infielder Jillian Johnson, has signed to play at Dawson Community College.

But it’s not like the Bears are part of a statewide power trend. Not at all. No hitter in Western AA has slugged more than four homers this season, and no other team in AA has produced more than 19.

The Bears made a big impression on one Great Falls softball guru during a recent trip to the Electric City. Terry Graham, who coached C.M. Russell to five state Class AA titles more than 20 years ago, watched the Bears rally from five runs down to beat the current CMR team with a late power performance.

“The one game I saw them they were pretty impressive,” said Graham. “They were down quite a few runs and came back with three home runs in the last inning to win. That’s pretty tough to defend against.”

Graham had a lot of battles with the legendary Kriskovich over the years, and has great respect for the retired West coach, as well as the current one.

“Preston does a good job with that team, and he had a good mentor,” said Graham.

Terry Graham, whose daughter Lindsey is regarded as one of the top softball players in Montana prep history, said the game has changed a lot over the past two decades.

“The most homers we (Rustlers) ever hit in a season was nine,” he said with a laugh. “My best team back in 2000 hit seven during the regular season and two more at state … Lindsey hit four all year.”

Lindsey Graham also struck out 159 batters that season and walked only 9 in 103 innings that year. She had an .075 earned run average, one of the best in state history.

Graham attributes the improvement in power numbers to a national rules change implemented about 15 years ago.

“When they moved the mound (pitching plate) back to 43 feet from 40 feet it made all the difference,” he said. “The pitchers might get a little more movement now but the velocity is lower. And the bats and the balls are better; everything is hotter.”

Mark Beckman, outgoing executive director of the Montana High School Association, said the switch in pitching distance was one of several changes implemented by the national federation.

“The pitching plate was moved back and the bat standards and core effect for balls were also changed,” he said. “But the fences haven’t been moved in. It’s obvious the hitters are stronger now, just like athletes in other sports.”

The success of the West hitters — the Bears are hitting a collective .437 — has been helped by a relative shortage of top-flight pitchers in AA. West’s only loss so far was against Billings Senior star hurler Kennedy Venner, and they haven’t faced her since early April. The state’s other outstanding pitcher, Nyeala Herndon of Helena Capital, pitched only a few innings against the Bears at the East-West Crossover in Great Falls.

The Bears are certain to see Venner again next week in an Eastern AA contest, and likely will see every team’s best pitcher at the state tournament in Missoula at the end of the month.

By then, the Bears could have well over 60 homers. But they won’t threaten the national record, which is 82, set in 38 games by Canyon, Texas in 2017.

Of course, home runs alone can’t produce a state champion. Just ask Great Falls High, which didn’t win a state title in their record-setting season in 2016. Coach Mike Coleman’s program came back to win back-to-back titles in 2018-19, when strong pitching was more important than power hitting.

