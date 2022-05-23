Guide to the Class AA state softball tournament

BILLINGS — Memo to Class AA softball teams: If you have dreams of winning a 2022 state championship, don’t lose your first game.

Teams know that, of course. Navigating the consolation brackets after a first-round loss has never been the easy route in a true double-elimination tournament.

However, AA has expanded its tournament field from eight teams to 12 this year, meaning those teams that lose in the first round have to win seven in a row to claim a title. That would include a four-win day on Friday.

Ouch.

Class A has long had a 12-team field; Class B-C so far is sticking to the traditional eight teams. Class AA officials decided to forego a divisional tournament this season and instead send directly to state the top six teams during the regular season in both the Eastern and Western divisions, so here we are.

The tournament begins Thursday at the Fort Missoula Softball Complex in Missoula, and concludes Saturday, potentially 23 games in all.

Here’s a quick look at what to look for:

2021 Champion: Belgrade

Who's back: Belgrade (15-6), Billings Senior (19-3), Billings West (20-2), Great Falls High (7-12), Helena (10-9-1), Helena Capital (17-3), Kalispell Glacier (11-9), Missoula Sentinel (15-7).

Who's new: Billings Skyview (8-12), Butte (9-13), Great Falls CMR (12-6-1), Missoula Big Sky (8-12).

Leading off: Belgrade quickly proved it belonged in Class AA, winning the state title in its first season in the classification since moving up from Class A. Overall, last season’s championship was the fourth in a row for the Panthers, who won Class A titles from 2017-19. (Recall that the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID). Though the Panthers finished fourth in the Eastern AA during the regular season, it’s tough to ignore a pedigree like that.

In the circle: Teams that play their cards right (i.e., keep winning) can keep putting their ace in the circle. Three pitchers enter the tournament with sub 2.00 ERAs, possibly giving their respective teams a leg up. Billings Senior’s Kennedy Venner leads the way, sporting a 1.12 ERA. She has the added benefit of being far and away AA’s strikeout leader: Venner has fanned 197 hitters in 94.1 innings. Helena Capital’s Nyleala Herndon enters the tournament with a 1.49 ERA, while Belgrade’s Arin Eaton posts a 1.81 ERA.

Around the bases: Billings West has done a lot of just that … rounding the bases, we mean. Led by Marleigh Nieto (16 HRs) and Camden Susott (13), the Golden Bears enter the tournament having hit 66 home runs, a AA record. West has scored 279 runs, 48 more runs that Missoula Sentinel, the next-best team. With an offense like that and pitchers like Susott (3.09 ERA) and Brooke Thompson (2.88 ERA, two no-hitters) the Bears are contenders. … The top-5 hitters entering the tournament, based on stats on Max Preps: Kodie Hoagland (Butte) .610; Marleigh Nieto (West) .583; Mya Boos (West) .567; Isabella Ereaux (Skyview) .516; Tayler Thomas (Belgrade) .514 … Capital enters the tournament having won six straight, the longest winning streak in the field. ... Thirty-four state championships have been awarded since 1986. Senior and Great Falls CMR both have nine titles. Butte and Great Falls are the only other programs with more than two, and they both have three. Helena, Missoula Hellgate, Billings Skyview, Bozeman and Bozeman Gallatin all have yet to win a title.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.