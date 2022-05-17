Scoreboard: High school softball

Belgrade 6, Billings Skyview 4
|Belgrade; 1 1 1 0 2 0 1—6;11;3
|Billings Skyview; 1 1 0 0 2 0 0—4;10;2
W: Arin Eaton. L: Piper ChartierArin Eaton.
Belgrade—Hits: Tayler Thomas 2, Abbie Morin 2, Ella Seaman 2, Tycelee Bowler 2, Sierra Tuss, Shaylis Osler, Khloey Robinson. HR: Tayler Thomas. RBIs: Abbie Morin 3, Tayler Thomas, Arin Eaton.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Piper Chartier 2, Isabella Ereaux 2, Hailey Schlenker 2, Abbagail Zavala, Ava Lindseth, Tailer Senn, Katy Story. 2B: Abbagail Zavala. RBIs: Abbagail Zavala, Hailey Schlenker.
Billings Central 4, Hardin 3
|Hardin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
|Billings Central; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—4;0;0
Hardin—No stats reported.
Billings Central—No stats reported.
Billings Senior 3, Billings West 1
|Billings West; 0 0 0 0 0 1 0—1;4;6
|Billings Senior; 2 0 1 0 0 0 0—3;1;0
W: Kennedy Venner. L: Brooke Thompson.
Billings West—Hits: Jillian Johnson 2, Brooke Thompson, Marleigh Nieto. 2B: Brooke Thompson, Jillian Johnson. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Marleigh Nieto.
Billings Senior—Hits: Darby Mayo. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Darby Mayo.
Bozeman 10, Bozeman Gallatin 6
|Bozeman; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—10;0;0
|Bozeman Gallatin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—6;0;0
Bozeman—No stats reported.
Bozeman Gallatin—No stats reported.
Butte Central 9, East Helena 3
|Butte Central; 0 1 0 0 3 0 5—9;0;0
|East Helena; 0 0 0 2 0 0 1—3;0;0
Butte Central—No stats reported.
East Helena—No stats reported.
Great Falls CMR 10, Great Falls 0
|Great Falls; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;0
|Great Falls CMR; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—10;0;0
Great Falls—No stats reported.
Great Falls CMR—No stats reported.
Hardin 11, Lockwood 0
|Lockwood; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;0
|Hardin; 3 2 0 4 2 0 0—11;15;0
Lockwood—No stats reported.
Hardin—Hits: A. Nedens 4, A. Uffelman 3, M. Uffelman 3, C. Whiteman 3, A. Osborn 2, C. Pallone 2, B. Nordquist. 2B: A. Nedens 2, C. Whiteman. HR: A. Nedens 2, C. Pallone. RBIs: A. Nedens 3, A. Uffelman 3, C. Pallone.
Havre 7, Miles City 3
|Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
|Havre; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—7;0;0
Miles City—No stats reported.
Havre—No stats reported.
Kalispell Glacier 21, Kalispell Flathead 9
|Kalispell Glacier; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—21;0;0
|Kalispell Flathead; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—9;0;0
Kalispell Glacier—No stats reported.
Kalispell Flathead—No stats reported.
Laurel 11, Livingston 4
|Livingston; 0 3 1 0 0 0 0—4;6;4
|Laurel; 0 5 5 1 0 0 0—11;10;1
W: Ella Crookston. L: K. Benzel.
Livingston—Hits: A. Malone 2, M. Johnson 2, K. Benzel, T. Goosey. 2B: A. Malone. HR: A. Malone, K. Benzel. RBIs: K. Benzel 2, A. Malone, T. Goosey.
Laurel—Hits: Mia Andersen 2, Arlette Nieto 2, Josie Benson, Kadence Temple, Taylor Feller, Charley McLean, Ella Crookston, Kourtney Kraft. HR: Taylor Feller. RBIs: Mia Andersen 2, Arlette Nieto 2, Josie Benson, Taylor Feller, Ella Crookston, Kourtney Kraft.
Lewistown 17, Glendive 2
|Lewistown; 1 0 2 0 1 13 0—17;16;2
|Glendive; 0 0 0 2 0 0 0—2;5;3
W: Karolyne Southworth. L: M. Eaton.
Lewistown—Hits: Jaden Martin 4, Kiya Foran 4, Emily Morris 3, Madeline Denton 2, Eliazar Southard 2, Shelby Sannar. RBIs: Emily Morris 3, Jaden Martin 3, Eliazar Southard 3, Shelby Sannar 3, Kiya Foran 3, Kloe Southworth.
Glendive—Hits: S. Shock 2, H. Eaton, Jimison, A. Barnuck. 2B: S. Shock 2. RBIs: Jimison 2.
Miles City 11, Sidney 1
|Sidney; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;0;0
|Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—11;0;0
Sidney—No stats reported.
Miles City—No stats reported.
Missoula Big Sky 15, Missoula Hellgate 3
|Missoula Big Sky; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—15;0;0
|Missoula Hellgate; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
Missoula Big Sky—No stats reported.
Missoula Hellgate—No stats reported.
Missoula Sentinel 9, Butte 0
|Butte; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;0
|Missoula Sentinel; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—9;0;0
Butte—No stats reported.
Missoula Sentinel—No stats reported.
Polson 15, Ronan 0
|Polson; 3 3 3 1 5 0 0—15;0;0
|Ronan; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;0
Polson—No stats reported.
Ronan—No stats reported.