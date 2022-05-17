 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: High school softball

Belgrade 6, Billings Skyview 4

Belgrade; 1 1 1 0 2 0 1—6;11;3
Billings Skyview; 1 1 0 0 2 0 0—4;10;2

W: Arin Eaton. L: Piper ChartierArin Eaton.

Belgrade—Hits: Tayler Thomas 2, Abbie Morin 2, Ella Seaman 2, Tycelee Bowler 2, Sierra Tuss, Shaylis Osler, Khloey Robinson. HR: Tayler Thomas. RBIs: Abbie Morin 3, Tayler Thomas, Arin Eaton.

Billings Skyview—Hits: Piper Chartier 2, Isabella Ereaux 2, Hailey Schlenker 2, Abbagail Zavala, Ava Lindseth, Tailer Senn, Katy Story. 2B: Abbagail Zavala. RBIs: Abbagail Zavala, Hailey Schlenker.

Billings Central 4, Hardin 3

Hardin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
Billings Central; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—4;0;0

Hardin—No stats reported.

Billings Central—No stats reported.

Billings Senior 3, Billings West 1

Billings West; 0 0 0 0 0 1 0—1;4;6
Billings Senior; 2 0 1 0 0 0 0—3;1;0

W: Kennedy Venner. L: Brooke Thompson.

Billings West—Hits: Jillian Johnson 2, Brooke Thompson, Marleigh Nieto. 2B: Brooke Thompson, Jillian Johnson. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Marleigh Nieto.

Billings Senior—Hits: Darby Mayo. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Darby Mayo.

Bozeman 10, Bozeman Gallatin 6

Bozeman; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—10;0;0
Bozeman Gallatin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—6;0;0

Bozeman—No stats reported.

Bozeman Gallatin—No stats reported.

Butte Central 9, East Helena 3

Butte Central; 0 1 0 0 3 0 5—9;0;0
East Helena; 0 0 0 2 0 0 1—3;0;0

Butte Central—No stats reported.

East Helena—No stats reported.

Great Falls CMR 10, Great Falls 0

Great Falls; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;0
Great Falls CMR; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—10;0;0

Great Falls—No stats reported.

Great Falls CMR—No stats reported.

Hardin 11, Lockwood 0

Lockwood; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;0
Hardin; 3 2 0 4 2 0 0—11;15;0

Lockwood—No stats reported.

Hardin—Hits: A. Nedens 4, A. Uffelman 3, M. Uffelman 3, C. Whiteman 3, A. Osborn 2, C. Pallone 2, B. Nordquist. 2B: A. Nedens 2, C. Whiteman. HR: A. Nedens 2, C. Pallone. RBIs: A. Nedens 3, A. Uffelman 3, C. Pallone.

Havre 7, Miles City 3

Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
Havre; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—7;0;0

Miles City—No stats reported.

Havre—No stats reported.

Kalispell Glacier 21, Kalispell Flathead 9

Kalispell Glacier; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—21;0;0
Kalispell Flathead; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—9;0;0

Kalispell Glacier—No stats reported.

Kalispell Flathead—No stats reported.

Laurel 11, Livingston 4

Livingston; 0 3 1 0 0 0 0—4;6;4
Laurel; 0 5 5 1 0 0 0—11;10;1

W: Ella Crookston. L: K. Benzel.

Livingston—Hits: A. Malone 2, M. Johnson 2, K. Benzel, T. Goosey. 2B: A. Malone. HR: A. Malone, K. Benzel. RBIs: K. Benzel 2, A. Malone, T. Goosey.

Laurel—Hits: Mia Andersen 2, Arlette Nieto 2, Josie Benson, Kadence Temple, Taylor Feller, Charley McLean, Ella Crookston, Kourtney Kraft. HR: Taylor Feller. RBIs: Mia Andersen 2, Arlette Nieto 2, Josie Benson, Taylor Feller, Ella Crookston, Kourtney Kraft.

Lewistown 17, Glendive 2

Lewistown; 1 0 2 0 1 13 0—17;16;2
Glendive; 0 0 0 2 0 0 0—2;5;3

W: Karolyne Southworth. L: M. Eaton.

Lewistown—Hits: Jaden Martin 4, Kiya Foran 4, Emily Morris 3, Madeline Denton 2, Eliazar Southard 2, Shelby Sannar. RBIs: Emily Morris 3, Jaden Martin 3, Eliazar Southard 3, Shelby Sannar 3, Kiya Foran 3, Kloe Southworth.

Glendive—Hits: S. Shock 2, H. Eaton, Jimison, A. Barnuck. 2B: S. Shock 2. RBIs: Jimison 2.

Miles City 11, Sidney 1

Sidney; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;0;0
Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—11;0;0

Sidney—No stats reported.

Miles City—No stats reported.

Missoula Big Sky 15, Missoula Hellgate 3

Missoula Big Sky; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—15;0;0
Missoula Hellgate; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0

Missoula Big Sky—No stats reported.

Missoula Hellgate—No stats reported.

Missoula Sentinel 9, Butte 0

Butte; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;0
Missoula Sentinel; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—9;0;0

Butte—No stats reported.

Missoula Sentinel—No stats reported.

Polson 15, Ronan 0

Polson; 3 3 3 1 5 0 0—15;0;0
Ronan; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;0

Polson—No stats reported.

Ronan—No stats reported.

