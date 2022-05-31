 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: High school softball

High school

Honors teams

Southeastern A

All-state

Peyton Whitehead, Billings Central; Gigi Hastings, Billings Central; Aubrey Nedens, Hardin; Mia Andersen, Laurel; Josie Benson, Laurel; Marissa Taylor, Livingston; Ella Crookston, Laurel.

All-conference

First team: Peyton Whitehead, Billings Central; Gigi Hastings, Billings Central; Aubrey Nedens, Hardin; Mia Andersen, Laurel; Josie Benson, Laurel; Marissa Taylor, Livingston; Ella Crookston, Laurel; Ava Malone, Livingston; Winter Johnson, Billings Central; Carmen Pallone, Hardin.

Second team: Taylor Feller, Laurel; Ally Kowalczyk, Billings Central; Emma Painter, Lockwood; Emily Jesson, Livingston; Macy Uffelman, Hardin; Charley McLean, Laurel; Brynn Bohrer, Billings Central; Kenna Benzel, Livingston; Maddie Johnson, Livingston.

Honorable mention: Kadence Temple, Laurel; Lydia Todd, Billings Central; Portia Bryant, Billings Central; Shelbi Block, Laurel; Ashlee Osborn, Hardin.

