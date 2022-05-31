Scoreboard: High school softball

High school
Honors teams
Southeastern A
All-state
Peyton Whitehead, Billings Central; Gigi Hastings, Billings Central; Aubrey Nedens, Hardin; Mia Andersen, Laurel; Josie Benson, Laurel; Marissa Taylor, Livingston; Ella Crookston, Laurel.
All-conference
First team: Peyton Whitehead, Billings Central; Gigi Hastings, Billings Central; Aubrey Nedens, Hardin; Mia Andersen, Laurel; Josie Benson, Laurel; Marissa Taylor, Livingston; Ella Crookston, Laurel; Ava Malone, Livingston; Winter Johnson, Billings Central; Carmen Pallone, Hardin.
Second team: Taylor Feller, Laurel; Ally Kowalczyk, Billings Central; Emma Painter, Lockwood; Emily Jesson, Livingston; Macy Uffelman, Hardin; Charley McLean, Laurel; Brynn Bohrer, Billings Central; Kenna Benzel, Livingston; Maddie Johnson, Livingston.
Honorable mention: Kadence Temple, Laurel; Lydia Todd, Billings Central; Portia Bryant, Billings Central; Shelbi Block, Laurel; Ashlee Osborn, Hardin.