Scoreboard: High school softball

Billings Central 12, Laurel 2
|Laurel; 0 0 2 0 0 0 0—2;5;1
|Billings Central; 0 1 2 3 2 4 0—12;20;2
W: Peyton Whitehead. L: Ella Crookston.
Laurel—Hits: Josie Benson 2, Shelbi Block, Kourtney Kraft, Mia Andersen. 2B: Josie Benson, Shelbi Block, Kourtney Kraft. RBIs: Kadence Temple.
Billings Central—Hits: Genevieve Hastings 4, Peyton Whitehead 3, Brynn Bohrer 3, Portia Bryant 3, Lydia Todd 2, Ally Kowalczyk, Gianna Haney, Allene Johnson, Krista Gauslow, Winter Johnson . 2B: Lydia Todd, Peyton Whitehead. HR: Brynn Bohrer, Ally Kowalczyk. RBIs: Peyton Whitehead 5, Ally Kowalczyk 2, Genevieve Hastings 2, Brynn Bohrer, Portia Bryant, Winter Johnson .
Billings Senior 12, Bozeman Gallatin 7
|Billings Senior; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—12;0;0
|Bozeman Gallatin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—7;0;0
Billings Senior—No stats reported.
Bozeman Gallatin—No stats reported.
Glendive 17, Sidney 3
|Sidney; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
|Glendive; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—17;0;0
Sidney—No stats reported.
Glendive—No stats reported.
Glendive 13, Miles City 1
|Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;0;0
|Glendive; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—13;0;0
Miles City—No stats reported.
Glendive—No stats reported.
Havre 4, Lewistown 0
|Havre; 2 0 0 0 2 0 0—4;8;0
|Lewistown; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;5;2
W: Elle Verploegen. L: Karolyne Southworth.
Havre—Hits: Alyssa Oliver 2, Keylee Cline 2, Avery Carlson, Camille Keeley, Jersi Morse, Liz Haney. 2B: Alyssa Oliver 2, Avery Carlson, Camille Keeley. RBIs: Alyssa Oliver, Liz Haney.
Lewistown—Hits: Eliazar Southard 2, Kiya Foran 2, Anna Gremaux.