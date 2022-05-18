 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: High school softball

Billings Central 12, Laurel 2

Laurel; 0 0 2 0 0 0 0—2;5;1
Billings Central; 0 1 2 3 2 4 0—12;20;2

W: Peyton Whitehead. L: Ella Crookston.

Laurel—Hits: Josie Benson 2, Shelbi Block, Kourtney Kraft, Mia Andersen. 2B: Josie Benson, Shelbi Block, Kourtney Kraft. RBIs: Kadence Temple.

Billings Central—Hits: Genevieve Hastings 4, Peyton Whitehead 3, Brynn Bohrer 3, Portia Bryant 3, Lydia Todd 2, Ally Kowalczyk, Gianna Haney, Allene Johnson, Krista Gauslow, Winter Johnson . 2B: Lydia Todd, Peyton Whitehead. HR: Brynn Bohrer, Ally Kowalczyk. RBIs: Peyton Whitehead 5, Ally Kowalczyk 2, Genevieve Hastings 2, Brynn Bohrer, Portia Bryant, Winter Johnson .

Billings Senior 12, Bozeman Gallatin 7

Billings Senior; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—12;0;0
Bozeman Gallatin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—7;0;0

Billings Senior—No stats reported.

Bozeman Gallatin—No stats reported.

Glendive 17, Sidney 3

Sidney; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
Glendive; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—17;0;0

Sidney—No stats reported.

Glendive—No stats reported.

Glendive 13, Miles City 1

Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;0;0
Glendive; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—13;0;0

Miles City—No stats reported.

Glendive—No stats reported.

Havre 4, Lewistown 0

Havre; 2 0 0 0 2 0 0—4;8;0
Lewistown; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;5;2

W: Elle Verploegen. L: Karolyne Southworth.

Havre—Hits: Alyssa Oliver 2, Keylee Cline 2, Avery Carlson, Camille Keeley, Jersi Morse, Liz Haney. 2B: Alyssa Oliver 2, Avery Carlson, Camille Keeley. RBIs: Alyssa Oliver, Liz Haney.

Lewistown—Hits: Eliazar Southard 2, Kiya Foran 2, Anna Gremaux. 

