Scoreboard: High school softball

High school
Honors teams
Eastern AA
Offensive player of the year: Marleigh Nieto, Billings West
Defensive player of the year: Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior
All-state
Pitcher — Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior. Catcher — Sarah Faulk, Great Falls CMR; Avery Martin, Billings West. 1B — Shaylis Osler, Belgrade. 2B — Arin Eaton, Belgrade. SS — Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR. 3B — Bella Ereaux, Billings Skyview. OF — Marleigh Nieto, Billings West; Ashley Wik, Billings West; Madeline Hamma, Great Falls CMR. Designated player — Darby Mayo, Billings Senior. Utility — Tayler Thomas, Belgrade.
All-conference
First team: Pitcher — Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior. Catcher — Sarah Faulk, Great Falls CMR; Avery Martin, Billings West. 1B — Shaylis Osler, Belgrade. 2B — Arin Eaton, Belgrade. SS — Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR. 3B — Bella Ereaux, Billings Skyview. OF — Marleigh Nieto, Billings West; Ashley Wik, Billings West; Madeline Hamma, Great Falls CMR. Designated player — Darby Mayo, Billings Senior. Utility — Tayler Thomas, Belgrade.
Second team: Pitcher — Camden Susott, Billings West. Catcher — Hailey Schlenker, Billings Skyview. 1B — Ella Galloway, Great Falls. 2B — Jillian Johnson, Billings West. SS — Viennah Meyer, Billings Senior. 3B — Tori Lapierre, Great Falls CMR. OF — Tycelee Bowler, Belgrade; Ashlyn Jones, Great Falls; Lileigh Nieto, Billings West. Designated player — Tailer Senn, Billings Skyview. Utility — Piper Chartier, Billings Skyview.
Honorable mention: Catcher — Alex Bloomgren, Great Falls. 1B — Octavia Meyer, Billings Senior. 2B — Jenna Etcheberry, Great Falls CMR. SS — Jacobi Combs, Bozeman. OF — Josie Laufenberg, Bozeman; Jaclyn Kleinsasser, Great Falls CMR. Utility — Hailey Lins, Great Falls; Addi Bleile, Bozeman Gallatin.
Southwest A
All-state
Sadie Smith, Frenchtown; Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown; Abby Faulhaber, Frenchtown; Macee Greenwood, Corvallis; Toni Beatty, Frenchtown; Juna Ashby, Frenchtown; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central.
All-conference
First team: Sadie Smith, Frenchtown; Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown; Abby Faulhaber, Frenchtown; Macee Greenwood, Corvallis; Toni Beatty, Frenchtown; Juna Ashby, Frenchtown; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central; Alexis Godin, Frenchtown; Gabby Krueger, Corvallis.
Second team: Kinzy Creighton, Dillon; Kaitlin McCartney, Corvallis; Sophie Berning, Stevensville; Belle Surginer, East Helena; Addison Flynn, Hamilton; Brynne Johnson, Hamilton; Chloe Long, Frenchtown; Emma Cashell, Corvallis; Mia Keeley, Butte Central.
Honorable Mention: Olivia Campbell, Frenchtown; Carah Evans, Frenchtown; Lily Brushia, Stevensville; Claire Schneiter, Stevensville; Abigail Brevig, Dillon; Sydney Wolsky, Corvallis; Ella Pickett, East Helena.