State AA softball: Billings Senior, Billings West advance to unbeaten semifinal

MISSOULA — In Friday afternoon's winner’s bracket games at the Class AA state softball tournament at the Fort Missoula softball fields, Billings Senior defeated Great Falls CMR 5-3 and West edged Helena Capital 4-3. Senior and West advanced to the undefeated semifinal later Friday, while CMR and Capital dropped into the loser’s out bracket.

In morning loser-out games at the Class AA state softball tournament at the Fort Missoula softball fields, Billings Skyview topped Missoula Big Sky 8-1; Helena took care of Missoula Sentinel 15-7; Belgrade took out Butte 13-1; Kalispell Glacier dropped Great Falls 4-1.

Billings West 4, Helena Capital 3

Avery Martin hit a tiebreaking single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Golden Bears set up an all-Billings semifinal.

After fouling off two pitches from Capital starter Nyeala Herndon, Camden Susott drilled a line drive over the fence in center field for a 3-0 Bears lead in the first.

Capital battled back from a 3-0 first-inning deficit to even the score with single runs in each of the first three innings before the Bears placed two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Martin then hit a looping liner to center, which dropped just in front of the Bruins’ diving center fielder Kathryn Emmert to score Mya Boos.

In the top of the sixth, Taylor Sayers led off with a single and Herndon followed with a double. But West pitcher Brooke Thompson wiggled out of the jam by getting a foul pop, a pop up to second and then a strikeout to end Capital’s final threat.

Susott threw a scoreless seventh inning for the Bears.

Sayers and Riley Chander had RBIs for the Bruins. Herndon struck out nine and walked just one.

Billings Senior 5, Great Falls CMR 3

The Broncs used home runs from Hollis Baker and Viennah Meyer to forge a four-run led and then hold off the Rustlers.

Kennedy Venner allowed five hits and one earned run to help the Broncs reach Friday’s unbeaten semifinal. Venner struck out 10 and walked none.

The score was tied 1-1 when Baker put the Broncs ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run homer. Meyer followed an inning later with a two-run shot of her own for a 5-1 lead.

CMR, though, threatened in the sixth by putting its first two runners on base. The Rustlers then attempted to bunt, and though the batter would have likely beat out the bunt for hit, the Broncs were able to turn a unique double play by getting the runner out at home and a second runner trying to advance to third.

The double play paid dividends for the Broncs because the Rustlers got back-to-back hits and scored two runs before the inning was finally over. But that was as close as CMR got.

Meyer was 3 for 3 and Baker finished 2 for 3 for Senior.

Lauren Lindseth and Kadence Taylor, who hit a solo homer, both had RBIs for CMR, which fell into the loser’s out bracket.

Kalispell Glacier 4, Great Falls 1

Alli Kernan allowed six hits and stuck out six, leading the Wolfpack to the win.

Glacier staked Kernan to a 2-0 first-inning led and she made it stand up. Great Falls scored a run in the second, but Kernan retired 17 of the last 21 batters she faced.

Sammie Labrum, Kenadie Goudette, Ella Farrell and Kernan all had two hits for the Wolfpack.

Great Falls finished the season 8-14.

Belgrade 13, Butte 1

Five players had two hits for the winning Panthers.

Tayler Thomas, Arin Eaton, Shaylis Osler, Brooklyn Ragland and Abbie Morin all contributed a couple hits to Belgrade’s 12-hit attack.

Eaton, Osler and Morin also added two RBIs apiece.

Belgrade took an early 3-1 lead after the first inning and continued to add on from there. The Panthers scored four times in the sixth and three times in the seventh to win going away.

After Butte scored its initial run, Tayler Thomas, Ella Seaman and Olivia Mills combined to shut the Bulldogs out over the final six innings.

Dacelyn Lafond went 2 for 3 and drove in Butte’s only run. Butte finished the season 9-15.

Billings Skyview 8, Missoula Big Sky 1

Piper Chartier continued her strong pitching and Isabelle Ereaux and Grace Adams hit home runs to help the Falcons advance.

Chartier allowed two hits and one unearned run, striking out seven in six innings.

The Falcons broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning on the strength of homers by Ereaux and Adams. The two long balls set a season team record for the Falcons, who have hit 31 homers, surpassing the 30 they hit last season.

Kyler Latrielle and Brooke Schaffer had hits for Big Sky, which saw its season end with an 8-14 record.

Helena 15, Missoula Sentinel 3

Ashlyn Lamping broke a 7-7 fifth-inning tie with a sacrifice fly and Brooke Richardson followed with a two-run double to help the Bengals broke away and eliminated Spartans.

Sentinel took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, only to see Helena respond with a seven-run third. The Spartans came back to knot the score 7-7, before Helena put up the game’s final eight runs.

Richardson went 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs, and Ashley Koenig hit a home run for the Bengals. Koenig was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Haley Wolsky and Stella Summerfield drove in two runs each for Sentinel (15-9). Summerfield had three hits, Wolsky two, while Amy Taylor and Cassidy Schweitzer also had two hits.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.