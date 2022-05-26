State AA softball: Billings Senior, Billings West, Great Falls CMR and Helena Capital reach third round unbeaten

MISSOULA — The first day of the Class AA state softball tournament at the Fort Missoula softball complex had a bit of everything on Thursday.

Tight games, slugfests, a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel and a freshman perhaps delivering the most dramatic moment of the day. It also brought near-Eastern AA domination of the remaining undefeated teams.

Thursday’s scores went like this: Skyview beat Butte 6-4; Great Falls CMR topped Kalispell Glacier 9-1; Great Falls overcame Helena 8-6; and Belgrade edged Missoula Big Sky 7-5 in the first round. In the second round, Senior beat Skyview 1-0 on a walk-off, two-out bases-loaded single; CMR won big again, this time 13-1 over Missoula Sentinel; Helena Capital overcame a big first inning for Belgrade to win 12-7; and Billings West flexed its power once again with a 14-4 win over Great Falls.

Here is how Friday shapes up: Skyview (9-13) battles Big Sky (8-13) and Sentinel (15-8) takes on Helena (10-10-1) in 9 a.m. loser-out games. At 11 a.m., also loser-out games, Butte (9-14) plays Belgrade (16-7) and Glacier (11-10) takes on Great Falls (8-13).

In the third-round games, Senior (20-3) takes on CMR (14-6-1), and Capital (18-3), the lone Western A team to make it this far so far, plays West (21-2). Both those games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Billings West 14, Great Falls 4

If the Golden Bears live and die by the long ball, they’re living right now.

Mya Boos homered twice and Camden Susott also homered, allowing the Bears to keep pace with what’s a three-homers-a-game average during their record-setting season. The three dingers extended their season-record total to 69, which has come in West’s 23 games.

Boos also doubled to give her three hits in the game, and Susott also knocked three hits and drove in five runs. Susott was also the winning pitcher.

“We started stringing hits together and then we’d have the long ball when we needed it,” West coach Preston Sanders said. “Mya kept us in there at the very beginning.”

Great Falls, coming off a comeback win earlier in the day, scored two runs in the top of the second for a 2-0 Bison lead. West answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, and then scored 1, 6 and 4 runs in the next three innings to mercy-rule the Bison.

Ashlyn Jones had two of the Bison’s five hits, including a double and an RBI.

“Well, we’ve got to be happy with the day,” Great Falls coach Don Meierhoff said. “I mean, (West) is a great team. You can’t make mistakes. They’re a heckuva hitting ball club, but all in all I know these girls will come back and battle tomorrow.”

Helena Capital 12, Belgrade 7

Belgrade started strong against starter Nyeala Herndon, one of the top pitchers in AA, to the tune of four runs in the first inning and led 6-1 after an inning and a half.

Capital, though, responded with a six-run second inning, Herndon settled down somewhat, and the Bruins advance to the third round.

“We’re still pretty young, but I think we’re experienced a little bit,” Capital coach Mike Miller said. “But, you know, it’s the state tournament and emotions run high, so I couldn’t be more prouder that they hung in there and came back.

Kathryn Emmert had four hits and five RBIs, included in that a key three-run homer. Ashley King added three hits as did Paige O’Mara. Anna Cockhill helped set the table at the top of the order by scoring three times.

“Nyeala wasn’t her best today, but even when she’s not at her best she’s still pretty darn good,” Miller said. “We’re in the hunt now. We’re back in there and playing, so hopefully we’ll be a little sharper tomorrow.”

Tayler Thomas went 3 for 4 and Tycelee Bowler had two hits and two RBIs for Belgrade, the defending champs. The Panthers’ quest to remain alive for a title repeat begins at 11 a.m. Friday.

“I told the girls at the end of the game we just need to try to keep chipping away and adding on, adding on,” Belgrade coach Joey Roberts said. “That’s what AA is all about, just keep adding on when you can.”

Great Falls CMR 13, Missoula Sentinel 1

The Rustlers poured it on late — CMR hit three home runs in the seventh inning — but pitcher Brie Ginnaty did a lot of the heavy lifting.

Ginnaty threw all 14 innings on the day, winning both games for the Rustlers, including limiting Sentinel to six hits. She threw 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Spartans before Jayden Gagner ruined the whitewash with a solo home run.

Speaking of homers, the Rustlers got their share from Brooke Powers, Lauren Lindseth and Ginnaty. All those came after CMR had already built an 8-1 lead.

“I’m really proud of these girls,” CMR coach Alex Lowry said. “They’re starting to come into their own at the right time.”

Lowry credited Ginnaty’s work in the circle, catcher Sarah Faulk, and the defense overall in helping the Rustlers outscore their opponents 22-2 in their two games.

“Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going,” Lowry said. “It feels good having two wins under our belt.”

Billings Senior 1, Billings Skyview 0

Senior coach Lisa Shulund had already decided that at some point in the second-round game that Lilah Chapel would pinch-hit for Kendal Sides.

When Sides’ spot came up with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Shulund stuck to the game plan.

“She’s gotten into games in some tight situations before and hit and the ball, so I was, like, ‘You have nothing to lose,’ “ Shulund said. “ ‘Let’s go have some fun. That’s the approach we gave her.”

Chapel practically fisted the ball just over the head of Skyview shortstop Katy Story. Pinch-runner Payton Kale scored the winning run, setting off a Broncs’ celebration, even if it took the team a few moments to realize the game was over.

“I was just super nervous … it was do-or-die basicall,” admitted Chapel, a freshman. “There was no second chances after this because there were two outs. I had a super-high pressure situation and, I don’t know, If just came in clutch. That’s what everyone was saying, anyway.”

Senior starter Kennedy Venner and Skyview starter Piper Chartier were both nearly unhittable. Venner struck out 15, walked none, and allowed just two hits. Chartier struck out four, walked two and gave up four hits following her 16-strikeout performance earlier in the day.

“Piper was absolutely phenominal today,” Skyview coach Michael Falcon said. “She pitched fabulous and gave us a chance to win this game. We made every play that we needed to. (Senior) is a great team for a reason and they made one more play than we did. That’s the difference when it gets to high-level softball like that.”

Belgrade 7, Missoula Big Sky 5

Big Sky gave the defending champion all it could handle until RBI hits from Tara Osler and Brooklyn Ragland gave the Panthers their two-run lead.

A home run by Grace Hood put Big Sky up 5-3 after four innings, but Belgrade relief pitcher Tayler Thomas was strong in her two innings of work, enough to allow her team’s bats to take over.

Big Sky escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the fourth and allowed one run in the fifth under similar circumstances.

In the sixth, Arin Eaton led off with a double and scored one out later on Osler’s double. After a second out, Ragland then looped a single into right-center to score the second run of the inning.

“I told our girls, as soon as (Big Sky’s lead) was two runs, we have to build on it,” Eagles coach Trevor Subith said. “And we just kind of sat back on our heels a little bit. (Belgrade coach Joey Roberts) did a good job of bringing in that other pitcher.”

Like the other teams that lose in early rounds, Big Sky knows it’s in for a tough road back.

“It’s going to be a long haul,” Subith said. “We’re right there with anybody here. I believe in our girls and we’ll be OK.”

Great Falls 8, Helena 6

Ella Galloway hit a long two-run, bases-loaded single with two outs in the top of the seventh, and a third run scored on a Helena error as the Bison rallied for the win.

Olivia Gammil got the final three outs in the seventh to seal the win after Helena had taken a 6-0 lead.

A three-run homer by Kendall Kemp in the first inning and a two-run shot by Kylee Wetzel in the fourth had things looking good for the Bengals.

Great Falls responded with five runs on five consecutive hits in the top of the fifth, setting the stage for the seventh-inning rally. Emma Newmack led off with a single and the Bison loaded the bases with two outs before Galloway hit her long drive to right-center.

“The only thing we can do right now is turn the page,” Helena coach Ryan Schulte said. “The girls have to make a choice to do that, the coaches have to make the choice to do that. As long as we do that, we’ll hopefully be playing for a long time.”

Billings Skyview 6, Butte 4

Isabella Ereaux and Keke Muessig hit home runs, and Piper Chartier struck out 16 batters as the Falcons started their tournament on the right foot.

Muessig had three hits, Ereaux’s homer was part of a three-run first inning, and Hailey Schlenker drove in two runs for the Falcons.

Butte put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth to close within 5-4, but Chartier shut the door the next two innings. She gave up three hits and one earned run and didn’t walk a batter."

“I thought Chartier pitched very well,” Butte coach Ryan Stosich said. “She kept us off-balance early. She did a great job hitting her spots. I thought our freshman pitcher (Ashlinn Mullaney) came out a little nervous with freshman jitters, but give their hitters credit they came out and hit her in that first inning.”

“We battled back,” Stosich added. “I’ve got four freshman out there starting, so it’s going to be a good learning lesson for them.”

Great Falls CMR 9, Kalispell Glacier 1

Five players had multiple-hit games, and Brie Ginnaty scattered seven hits to help send the Rustlers to their first-round victory.

Madline Hamma, Sarah Faulk, Lauren Lindseth, Jenna Etcheberry and Brooke Powers all had two hits for CMR. Hamma scored three times.

The Rustlers staked Ginnaty to a 4-0 lead after three innings. She struck out eight and at one point retired 15 of 18 batters between the first and sixth innings.

Alli Kernan hit a solo home run and Brooklyn Imperato had two hits for the Wolfpack.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

