State AA softball: Billings Senior breaks through after consecutive 2nd-place finishes

MISSOULA — First the facemask was sent hurtling toward the Billings Senior dugout. The softball glove was next.

When Kennedy Venner flung her softball accessories seemingly about as hard as she throws her 60-something mph fastball after shortstop Viennah Meyer snagged the final out of the Class AA state championship game on Saturday, three years of pent up frustration went with them.

All that was left after the Broncs beat Billings West 4-2 at the Fort Missoula softball complex was pure joy.

State runner-up as a freshman in 2019. A COVID-cancelled season in 2020. State runner-up as a junior in 2021. Venner, now a senior, was so tired of second place.

“Everything I’ve done since my freshman year has been for this moment,” Venner said, holding back tears, though plenty had already been shed. “That’s why I feel so emotional. Every extra rep, every extra pitch with everyone, it’s just been all worth it. It finally turned out the way I wanted.”

It’s safe to say all the Broncs wanted this outcome. And though Venner was her usual dominating self in the circle, she once again had plenty of help from a team that seemed to find just what it needed when it needed it from whomever was willing to give it.

Senior Alexis Harris scored the Broncs’ first run on some nifty base running, just beating a throw to home when a teammate got caught in a rundown. Later, Harris, a senior, added an insurance run with an RBI single in the bottom the sixth.

Meyer gave the Broncs a 2-1 lead in bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, and the feisty freshman flexed her arms as she rounded third base much to the delight of her teammates. Senior catcher Hollis Baker drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth on a sharp RBI ground out to first base.

And, of course, there was Venner. Once again she handcuffed the state’s most dangerous team by scattering eight hits and striking out 10. Camden Susott homered and Avery Martin had three hits for the Golden Bears, but with Venner not walking a hitter and her defense playing error-free behind her, West didn’t have many chances to put up a big inning.

In the Senior’s four tournament games, Venner pitched to a 1.00 ERA, allowed just 19 hits in 28 innings, and struck out 46 while walking just one batter.

“It’s been a lot of years coming, a lot of years for Kenn and I together,” said Baker, her hair tinged orange and a huge smile plastered across her face. “I think this is the happiest I’ve ever felt. This is definitely my best accomplishment and it’s so awesome to get to do it with these amazing girls.”

The championship is Senior’s first since 2008. The Broncs didn’t return to the title game until 2019, when they lost to Great Falls. Last season the Broncs lost the crown to the Belgrade Panthers.

It belongs to Senior now, though.

“We have the best of both worlds on this team,” said Lisa Shulund, who was the coach on the ’08 title team and who also won championships at Senior as a player in 1993 and 1994. “I feel like we’ve got some great older girls for some great senior leadership, but we have those young girls, too, that have the fire and just want to be there and want to make big plays when they need to.”

Given the Broncs (23-3) recent run of history in championship games, there was no acceptable outcome for them other than what happened on Saturday. Venner recalled all the tears shed last year for a different reason, hugging the departing seniors. She remembers the players getting what she called “the little second-place trophies” for the second time in a row.

“I remember looking at them and thinking ‘never again,’ “ she said. “I made that my goal. I would look at it every day, and I finally pulled it out.”

Saturday marked the fourth time Senior and West played for the state softball title. Senior won 11-1 in 1986. In 1989, West won two title games against the Broncs, 2-1 and 7-3. Senior's 2008 championship was won 5-3 over the Bears.

Historic season ends for West

What can the Bears say about 2022?

They racked up 23 wins, smashing the state’s team record for home runs along the way. The Bears clubbed 74 round-trippers, easily surpassing the previous mark of 47 set by Great Falls in 2016.

Marleigh Nieto, a senior, led the way with 18 home runs, followed by junior Camden Susott (16), sophomore Mya Boos (12) and senior Avery Martin (10).

But it wasn’t enough. There was always Venner and the Broncs standing in the way. All four of West’s losses came against the Broncs and their ace. Senior defeated West 7-6 and 3-1 in the regular season, and the Bears fell 3-1 in Friday’s undefeated semifinal before losing Saturday’s championship contest. Venner pitched all four games for the Broncs.

Billings West coach Preston Sanders called the season “bittersweet.”

“It was a good season, but, yeah, losing to the same team four times kind of sucks,” he said. “But, I mean, they’ve got a good pitcher, they really do. We had trouble hitting her. Every time you play them, you have to have a perfect game.”

It’s of little consolation to seniors Nieto, Martin and Jillian Johnson, but West seems primed to make another run next season.

Both starting pitchers, Susott and Brooke Thompson, were juniors this year, and several other starting position players were underclassmen, as well.

So, maybe the Bears can take a page out the Broncs’ handbook and take that one extra step next season.

Sanders, for one, is counting on it.

“We will be back here next year playing for a championship,” he said. “I usually don’t make those predicitons. But I have all the confidence in the world that we’ll be back here.”

Capital claims third

West scored runs in five of it six innings at bat and outslugged Helena Capital in the day’s earlier game, a win that sent the Bears to the championship and handed third place to the Bruins.

The Bears got homers from Marleigh Nieto and Avery Martin to help offset Capital home runs from Anna Cockhill, who had two, Taylor Sayers and Rylee Solan.

Capital ended the season with a 20-5 record. The Bruins entered the state tournament as the top seed from the Western AA.

“I don’t have a lot of complaints about the way we played,” Capital coach Mike Miller said. “We were shaky a little bit early (in the tournament) and a little bit early in this game, but the girls had a lot of opportunities to quit and just refused.

“So I’m incredibly proud of them and their total team effort.”

With four seniors on the roster, the Bruins return plenty of talent with a chance to make more tournament runs in the future.

“We have higher aspirations, and with success comes a little bit more pressure,” Miller said. “I’m incredibly proud with the way we handled that.”

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

