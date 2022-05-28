State AA softball: Billings Senior edges Billings West for state title; Helena Capital takes 3rd

MISSOULA — Billings Senior ended a run of consecutive Class AA sate softball runner-up finishes by beating Billings West 4-2 Saturday in the championship game of the state tournament at the Fort Missoula Softball complex.

Hollis Baker broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI groundout and Alexis Harris added an insurance run with an RBI single, setting the stage for Kennedy Venner to close it out in the seventh, which the Broncs’ ace did.

It’s the first state title for Senior since 2008 and it comes on the heels of second-place finishes in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 season was wiped out entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Viennah Meyer homered for Senior, while Camden Susott went deep for West.

This story will be updated.

Third-place game

West 12, Helena Capital 9

West scored runs in five of it six innings at bat and outslugged Helena Capital in the day’s earlier game, a win that sent the Bears to the championship and handed third place to the Bruins.

The Bears got homers from Marleigh Nieto and Avery Martin to help offset Capital home runs from Anna Cockhill, who had two, Taylor Sayers and Rylee Solan.

Capital ended the season with a 20-5 record. The Bruins entered the state tournament as the top seed from the Western AA.

“I don’t have a lot of complaints about the way we played,” Capital coach Mike Miller said. “We were shaky a little bit early (in the tournament) and a little bit early in this game, but the girls had a lot of opportunities to quit and just refused.

“So I’m incredibly proud of them and their total team effort.”

With four seniors on the roster, the Bruins return plenty of talent with a chance to make more tournament runs in the future.

“We have higher aspirations, and with success comes a little bit more pressure,” Miller said. “I’m incredibly proud with the way we handled that.”

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.