State AA softball: Billings Senior tops Billings West in unbeaten semi; Helena Capital still in the hunt

MISSOULA — The dust had already been settled thanks to a persistent drizzle that fell on the Fort Missoula softball fields, but when Kennedy Venner’s final pitch resulted in a game-ending out and a Billings Senior win, nearly 13 hours of play Friday settled this much.

The Broncs, Billings West and Helena Capital were the last teams standing as the second day of the Class AA state softball tournament came to an end shortly before 10 p.m.

How those three teams will decide things on Saturday remains to be seen. West and Capital will play in the third-place game at 9 a.m., with the winner advancing to take on Senior at 11. Should West or Capital win that game, a second title game will be played at 1 p.m.

Senior, behind another strong performance from Vetter, beat West for the third time this season in the undefeated semifinal, 3-1. At the same time, Capital was winning, then losing, then finally won 6-3 over Great Falls CMR, relegating the Rustlers to a fourth-place finish.

The long day began at 9 a.m. with morning loser-out games: Billings Skyview topped Missoula Big Sky 8-1; Helena took care of Missoula Sentinel 15-7; Belgrade took out Butte 13-1; Kalispell Glacier dropped Great Falls 4-1.

In afternoon winner’s bracket games, Senior defeated CMR 5-3 and West edged Capital 4-3. The West and Senior wins advanced them to the night’s late contest.

In loser-out afternoon games, Belgrade defeated Glacier 7-1; Skyview won in walk-off fashion 6-2 over Helena; Capital then put an end to Skyview’s impressive tournament run 2-0; and CMR ensured there would be a new state champion by knocking off Belgrade 8-7.

Undefeated semifinal

Senior 3, West 1

West’s Marleigh Nieto got things off to a rollicking start for the Bears when she led off the bottom of the first with a blast over the right-field fence for a quick 1-0 lead. Nieto was fired up rounding the bases and seemed intent on being a tone-setter for the Bears, who were trying for their first win against their city rivals this season.

Instead, Venner, who’s been dominant all season, scattered six West hits while striking out 11 and walking just one despite some difficult conditions once the misting started.

That one walk came with one out in the bottom of the seventh, and allowed West to send the tying batter to the plate on two occasions. But Venner got Nieto on a soft liner and Ashley Wik hit the final ground ball out to send the Broncs (22-3) to the championship game.

Camden Susott held Senior to just three hits, but she seemed to have a bit more difficulty gripping a slippery ball. Two of the Broncs’ runs in a three-run fourth inning were aided by wild pitches and another run came home on an RBI by Viannaca Martin.

West dropped to 22-3, with all three losses at the hands of the Broncs. The Bears last won a title in 2014, while the Broncs are trying for their first title since 2008. Senior reached the title game in 2021 and 2019.

Fourth-place game

Capital 6, CMR 3

Kathryn Emmert doubled twice and drove in four runs, helping the Bruins win their third game of the day after losing to West in Thursday’s second round.

Taylor Sayers also doubled among two hits and had two RBIs, and Amanda Nettleton and McKenna Moore both had two-hit games for the Bruins.

Capital led 1-0 and 2-1 before CMR took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth. The Bruins struck back with a four-run fifth, and Nyeala Herndon helped seal the win with 1.2 innings of hitless relief.

Emmert started and went 5.1 innings, giving up all three runs (two earned).

Lauren Lindseth and Kadence Taylor both went 2 for 3 for the Rustlers, who finished their season 15-8-1.

Capital (19-5) is seeking its first state championship since 2009.

Winner's bracket

Billings West 4, Helena Capital 3

Avery Martin hit a tiebreaking single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Golden Bears set up an all-Billings semifinal.

After fouling off two pitches from Capital starter Nyeala Herndon, Camden Susott drilled a line drive over the fence in center field for a 3-0 Bears lead in the first.

Capital battled back from a 3-0 first-inning deficit to even the score with single runs in each of the first three innings before the Bears placed two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Martin then hit a looping liner to center, which dropped just in front of the Bruins’ diving center fielder Kathryn Emmert to score Mya Boos.

In the top of the sixth, Taylor Sayers led off with a single and Herndon followed with a double. But West pitcher Brooke Thompson wiggled out of the jam by getting a foul pop, a pop up to second and then a strikeout to end Capital’s final threat.

Susott threw a scoreless seventh inning for the Bears.

Sayers and Riley Chander had RBIs for the Bruins. Herndon struck out nine and walked just one.

Billings Senior 5, Great Falls CMR 3

The Broncs used home runs from Hollis Baker and Viennah Meyer to forge a four-run led and then hold off the Rustlers.

Kennedy Venner allowed five hits and one earned run to help the Broncs reach Friday’s unbeaten semifinal. Venner struck out 10 and walked none.

The score was tied 1-1 when Baker put the Broncs ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run homer. Meyer followed an inning later with a two-run shot of her own for a 5-1 lead.

CMR, though, threatened in the sixth by putting its first two runners on base. The Rustlers then attempted to bunt, and though the batter would have likely beat out the bunt for hit, the Broncs were able to turn a unique double play by getting the runner out at home and a second runner trying to advance to third.

The double play paid dividends for the Broncs because the Rustlers got back-to-back hits and scored two runs before the inning was finally over. But that was as close as CMR got.

Meyer was 3 for 3 and Baker finished 2 for 3 for Senior.

Lauren Lindseth and Kadence Taylor, who hit a solo homer, both had RBIs for CMR, which fell into the loser’s out bracket.

Loser-out games

Great Falls CMR 8, Belgrade 7

The Rustlers finally ended to run of the defending champion Panthers in a back-and-forth game.

The elimination of the Panthers put an end to a stretch of four consecutive titles. Belgrade won Class A championships from 2017-19 and then, after missing the 2020 season because of COVID, won their Class AA crown in 2021, their first year in the classification.

TCMR scored four runs in the first inning and still led 5-3 after four. Belgrade jumped in front 6-5 in the top of the fifth before the Rustlers evened the score in the bottom half of the inning.

Belgrade then took a 7-6 lead in the sixth, but CMR answered again with two runs and led 8-7. CMR pitcher Brie Ginnaty then shut the door, and the season, on the Panthers in the seventh.

Sarah Faulk was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Lauren Lindseth and Tori Lapierre both went 2 for 4 for the Rustlers. Lindseth drove in two runs.

Tycelee Bowler homered and drove in two runs on three hits, and Brooklyn Ragland went 3 for 4 for Belgrade (18-8).

Helena Capital 2, Billings Skyview 0

Capital’s Nyeala Herndon shut out the Falcons on five hits, and Anna Cockhill’s home run in the fifth inning accounted for all the Bruins’ runs.

Cockhill added a triple to her ledger, while Herndon struck out 10 and walked two. She stranded two Falcons on the bases in the bottom of the fifth, signifying one of Skyview’s last chances.

Katy Story and Rachel Hirschi both went 2 for 3 for Skyview. The loss concluded a good run for the Falcons (11-14), who entered the tournament as the fifth seed from the Eastern AA.

Billings Skyview 6, Helena 2

Keke Muessig hit an opposite field grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Falcons their second win of the day.

A two-run homer by Kendall Klemp had given Helena a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, and Skyview scored an addition run to make it 2-2 in the sixth.

Helena threatened in the top of the seventh when the Bengals had runners on the corners with two outs. Skyview pitcher Piper Chartier got Makenna Campbell to line out to short to end the inning.

That set the stage for dramatics in the bottom of the seventh, and Muessig delivered. A Bengals’ error got the inning started, and one out later Grace Adams and Kinzy Ruff worked consecutive walks.

The right-handed Muessig then sent the ball over the fence in right center, sending a wave of teammates to greet her at home plate.

Chartier limited Helena to three hits. She struck out 10 and walked two.

Belgrade 7, Kalispell Glacier 1

Tycelee Bowler and Arin Eaton hit two-run homers, and Eaton and combined with Tayler Thomas on a five-hitter for the Panthers.

Belgrade collected 11 hits in all, three from Thomas. Khloey Robinson, Shaylis Osler and Bowler added two-hit games for Belgrade, which led 4-0 after the first inning.

Sammie Labrum had two hits, one of them a solo home run, for the Wolpack. Ella Farrell also had two hits for Glacier, which saw its season end at 12-11.

Kalispell Glacier 4, Great Falls 1

Alli Kernan allowed six hits and stuck out six, leading the Wolfpack to the win.

Glacier staked Kernan to a 2-0 first-inning led and she made it stand up. Great Falls scored a run in the second, but Kernan retired 17 of the last 21 batters she faced.

Sammie Labrum, Kenadie Goudette, Ella Farrell and Kernan all had two hits for the Wolfpack.

Great Falls finished the season 8-14.

Belgrade 13, Butte 1

Five players had two hits for the winning Panthers.

Tayler Thomas, Arin Eaton, Shaylis Osler, Brooklyn Ragland and Abbie Morin all contributed a couple hits to Belgrade’s 12-hit attack.

Eaton, Osler and Morin also added two RBIs apiece.

Belgrade took an early 3-1 lead after the first inning and continued to add on from there. The Panthers scored four times in the sixth and three times in the seventh to win going away.

After Butte scored its initial run, Tayler Thomas, Ella Seaman and Olivia Mills combined to shut the Bulldogs out over the final six innings.

Dacelyn Lafond went 2 for 3 and drove in Butte’s only run. Butte finished the season 9-15.

Billings Skyview 8, Missoula Big Sky 1

Piper Chartier continued her strong pitching and Isabelle Ereaux and Grace Adams hit home runs to help the Falcons advance.

Chartier allowed two hits and one unearned run, striking out seven in six innings.

The Falcons broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning on the strength of homers by Ereaux and Adams. The two long balls set a season team record for the Falcons, who have hit 31 homers, surpassing the 30 they hit last season.

Kyler Latrielle and Brooke Schaffer had hits for Big Sky, which saw its season end with an 8-14 record.

Helena 15, Missoula Sentinel 3

Ashlyn Lamping broke a 7-7 fifth-inning tie with a sacrifice fly and Brooke Richardson followed with a two-run double to help the Bengals broke away and eliminated Spartans.

Sentinel took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, only to see Helena respond with a seven-run third. The Spartans came back to knot the score 7-7, before Helena put up the game’s final eight runs.

Richardson went 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs, and Ashley Koenig hit a home run for the Bengals. Koenig was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Haley Wolsky and Stella Summerfield drove in two runs each for Sentinel (15-9). Summerfield had three hits, Wolsky two, while Amy Taylor and Cassidy Schweitzer also had two hits.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.