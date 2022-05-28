State AA softball: Billings West outhits Helena Capital in third-place game

MISSOULA — Billings West scored runs in five of their six innings at bat Saturday and outslugged Helena Capital 12-9 in the third-place game of the Class AA state softball tournament at the Fort Missoula softball complex.

West advanced to play Billings Senior in the championship.

The Golden Bears got homers from Marleigh Nieto and Avery Martin to help offset Capital home runs from Anna Cockhill, who had two, Taylor Sayers and Rylee Solan.

Capital ended the season with a 20-5 record. The Bruins entered the state tournament as the top seed from the Western AA.

“I don’t have a lot of complaints about the way we played,” Capital coach Mike Miller said. “We were shaky a little bit early (in the tournament) and a little bit early in this game, but the girls had a lot of opportunities to quit and just refused.

“So I’m incredibly proud of them and their total team effort.”

With four seniors on the roster, the Bruins return plenty of talent with a chance to make more tournament runs in the future.

“We have higher aspirations, and with success comes a little bit more pressure,” Miller said. “I’m incredibly proud with the way we handled that.”

Martin finished the game with five RBIs, and Nieto had four hits and thee RBIs for the Bears.

