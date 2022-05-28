State B-C softball: Florence-Carlton cheerful, tearful after outslugging St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo for 12th state title

LEWISTOWN — One final time, the four seniors who've won so many games for the juggernaut that is Florence-Carlton softball stood in a row in front of their jubilant supporting cast.

There were cheers. And there were tears.

"It's crazy, and it's really special that it's my senior year," senior catch Kasidy Yeoman said as she surveyed a happy and sad group of Falcons on a chilly Saturday afternoon at the D'Autremont Complex. "It's also very heart-warming knowing this is my last time playing with my sister (Rylee) and these girls. I got chills just seeing everyone crying, happy and excited, just knowing what we accomplished."

Florence-Carlton outslugged its formidable rival St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 14-11 for its second straight Class B-C state softball crown and 12th overall in an unmatched history.

"Back-to-back!" the players hollered in a team scrum at home plate. "Dirty Dozen!" they echoed after that. "Yee haw!" they concluded.

"It feels great, honestly, to go out with a bang," said senior shortstop Kolbi Wood, who belted five home runs over three days.

Echoed senior pitcher Kylie Kovatch, who like Yeoman and senior Jaidyn Larson toggled between cheers and tears: "This is worse than last year, in a good way. This game proved a lot of things. It proved that through all the differences and through the tough times — every team has some tough times — that we can come together, and that's what we did today. Not only do I get to leave with a state title, but I get to with the best girls around."

The Falcons, whose only loss was to defending Class A champion Polson (6-5) despite a top-loaded schedule and who scored in double digits in 16 of their final 17 games, did it in typical fashion: Just enough from Kovatch's right arm in the circle, just enough defense and a potent offensive lineup with no holes.

Yeoman and Larson each went 4-for-4 from the first two slots in the order. Freshman Ava Philbrock and junior Morgan Potter homered back-to-back in the sixth inning from the sixth and seventh spots to put Florence-Carlton ahead 14-10 just as MAC had it interesting —again — with four runs in the top of the inning.

Kovatch then allowed the Bulldogs a Hayleigh Smith homer in the top of the seventh before closing the door.

"I'm pretty proud," Falcons coach Maurice Craun said as he watched the celebration from a detached distance. "The leadership, the quality of girls that we've got — it's been a fun group all the way through."

It was Florence-Carlton's fifth triumph this season over the Bulldogs, whose only other defeat was also to a Class A squad, Frenchtown. MAC has built a powerhouse in its own right, but the Falcons proved again they have too much firepower.

"It's tough," MAC coach Shane Reum said. "You look down the street, you know they're down there, it's a great program and they've been great for a long time. It's hard to beat that kind of program. You've just got to keep on battling and try to get better from this and hope your time is coming."

MAC has its share of potency, too. Izzy Adams crushed two more homers — giving her three for the day — while going 3-for-4, Smith also clobbered two HRs, and Rheid Crawford added a fifth shot. Each time the Falcons appeared poised to put away the game, MAC responded.

In the end, the Bulldogs needed near perfection and they made just enough miscues on the bases and in the field to help give the Falcons the cushion they needed to avoid a second matchup between the teams Saturday.

"Last year I told them, 'Hey, look at it, watch the celebration and let it hurt, let it burn and let's get back here'," Reum said of his postgame message to his team. "These girls fought. I don't want nothin' to burn. They're just relentless, they want to go out there and do their best. I've got a great group of girls. They battle. All weekend they've been down and they don't give up."

The good news for the Bulldogs is they return all but senior Kate Young next spring, including 10 juniors.

"We're not done," Reum said.

Neither is Florence-Carlton, though, even with the departure of four decorated seniors. But that conversation's for another day; Saturday was about a repeat, the "dirty dozen" and the outgoing players saving their best for last.

"When I woke up this morning I kind of just thought if it's going to be my final game I might as well just give it my all and not let the nerves distract me," Larson said of her perfect day at the plate. "I think all of us are just happy that we could come out with another win and make it a 12th state title, and I couldn't be happier with my teammates."

Or sadder.

"It's the last time we get to play together as a team, so it's a very bittersweet moment," Wood explained. "We all support each other, we all have each others' backs, we all jell together. We just love each other."

St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 9, Shepherd 4 (third place)

MAC wasted little time earning a rematch with Florence-Carlton.

Jerny Crawford opened with a solo home run and Evans followed three batters later with a three-run blast as the Bulldogs outlasted Shepherd in the third-place game.

Evans also blanked the Fillies for six of the seven innings in the circle for MAC.

Shepherd nevertheless earned its first state trophy since 2003 in a surprising season that started with modest expectations.

"What the girls accomplished is incredible," said Shepherd coach Lori Goodell, who was also the coach of the '03 team in her first tour with the Fillies. "I'm looking forward to our freshman class coming in. I think it's going to be a good mesh. We're kind of young, We'll just get in the weight room and continue to get stronger and continue building."

Goodell rolled the dice Saturday by starting junior Kendal Vandivort in the circle instead of her sophomore daughter Paige, her ace who won three games Friday, had already thrown nearly 400 pitches for the weekend, and is more of a rise-ball pitcher compared to Vandivort, who tosses a drop-ball.

Four batters and four runs later, the coach turned back to Paige, who held the potent Bulldogs to five runs the rest of the way.

"My thought process was they were kind of getting onto to her," Lori said of Paige, noting her pitches were "floating". "It didn't work out this time but we're going to continue to get back to work."

Jerny Crawford was 2-for-3 the homer, a double and three runs scored. Rheid Crawford was 4-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI. Evans was 2-for-4.

Paige Goodell drove in two runs with a double for Shepherd. Marissa Roberson had two hits and an RBI and Brookelyn Fulton drove in a run and scored one for the Fillies.

Afterward, amid tears and hugs, Lori Goodell gathered her team for one more pep talk. She circled back to a season-long motto for a squad that didn't envision emerging from divisionals, much less earning a first state trophy in 19 years, when spring practices began.

"Be relentless," she told them. "Learn from this. Celebrate this but let it hurt so you can build it and want that hunger again to get back here on a Saturday."

