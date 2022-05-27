State B-C softball: Florence-Carlton moves one win from 12th crown, awaits winner of St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo vs. Shepherd

LEWISTOWN — Maurice Craun gets a little misty-eyed when he talks about his four seniors with the Florence-Carlton softball team.

"They're a very special group," Craun said of Kolbi Wood, Kasidy Yeoman, Kylie Kovatch and Jaidyn Larson. "I've coached them a long time and I'd be thrilled to see them go out with a state championship."

Thanks to those seniors, the Falcons are one step closer to a repeat and their 12th Class B-C state softball championship since 1999 after outlasting arch-rival St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 17-12 in the unbeaten semifinal game at the D'Autremont Complex.

Florence-Carlton needs only one triumph Saturday to add to the state's most dominant softball history. The Falcons will face the winner of the MAC-Shepherd game at 9 a.m. Saturday, and either team will have to beat them twice.

Shepherd rode the iron arm of ace pitcher Paige Goodell, who pitched five shutout innings in a 7-3 win over Columbus-Absarokee-Park City (Stillwater) for her third victory of the day in the circle.

MAC rallied past Shepherd 9-7 in a morning matchup.

Florence-Carlton 17, St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 12

Kasidy Yeoman was 4-for-4 and scored five runs, and Kolbi Wood belted her fifth homer of the tournament — her third of the day — and drove in five for the Falcons, who fell behind 5-2 and then 8-5 but never sweated.

"It's amazing," Yeoman said. "With all the experience of the older girls getting a four-peat it's amazing to think of a two-peat."

Yeoman had a double, three singles and a walk from the leadoff spot. Larson backed her from the No. 2 slot with four hits herself, including a triple and double, and scored four times.

Kovatch gritted out the win on the mound against a hard-hitting Bulldogs squad that has lost five games all season — four to Florence-Carlton.

"I trust in Kylie to throw the ball and I trust our defense," Yeoman said of what makes her team tick after its potent hitting.

Said Craun: "We worked really hard to get here. The girls have put in a lot of effort — after last year, through the summer months, through the winter months — and this is where we want to be. We're pretty happy about it."

Hayleigh Smith's three-run homer capped a five-run second for MAC for a 5-2 lead. The Bulldogs led 8-5 before Florence-Carlton scored 12 consecutive runs, with Wood's three-run homer putting the Falcons ahead for good 10-8 in the fourth inning.

Shepherd 7, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 3 (fourth place)

When it was over, mom/coach (Lori Goodell) and daughter/pitcher (Paige Goodell) shared an embrace in the dugout after the Fillies' ace earned her third win of the day to cap the team's rollercoaster ride.

Shortly after Shepherd saw a six-run seventh-inning lead turn to a two-run deficit against Manhattan, only to rally for four in the bottom half of the inning for the walk-off win, Goodell pitched a seven-hitter. She might've had a shutout if it weren't for a dropped fly ball in the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Renegades scored all three runs.

"My arm was a little sore to start off, but I'm good now," Paige Goodell said with a smile, noting that she'll be ready to go again at Saturday in the rematch against MAC: "Oh yeah, all the time."

"My team is amazing. I couldn't do it without them. It's definitely one of the best teams I've played with and we're going to go all the way back."

Shepherd scored four runs in the third inning and three in the fifth. Wilhelmina Wenz had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Marissa Roberson added two hits with a double.

"I'm just so proud of her," Lori Goodell said of her daughter, who missed all last season with a knee injury. "Having to battle back I'm just proud of her grit and getting out there and leading her team."

Lori Goodell said she contemplated bringing in a reliever — "I knew she was getting tired; her pitches were floating" — but saw just enough juice in her to finish it off.

All that after the emotional loser-out matchup against Manhattan a short time earlier.

"Our quote for the year has been 'relentless' — outplay and outlast," Lori Goodell said. "These girls have lived that. Just digging deep and go get it. Be relentless and keep up the fight, because that's the only person who can do it for you."

Florence-Carlton 9, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 5

Wood continued her MVP-esque tournament by homering in her first two plate appearances and the Falcons survived despite scoring fewer than 10 runs for the first time in 15 games. She homered to lead off the third winning for a 4-0 lead.

After Stillwater rallied to tie it 4-4, Wood's prowess played a more subtle role when she was intentionally walked after Larson led off the fifth inning with a single. Larson and Wood both came around to score in what proved to be a decisive four-run inning for an 8-4 lead.

Leadoff hitter Sammie Howell scored twice for Stillwater, which left the bases loaded in the sixth inning down four runs.

St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 9, Shepherd 7

Izzy Evans belted a solo homer to center to tie it and Gabby Smith singled home Kate Young with what proved to be the winning run in the seventh as the Bulldogs rallied for the second straight day to KO the Fillies.

Smith scored on a single and an error for a 9-7 lead and MAC set down Shepherd in order in the bottom of the seventh to advance to an unbeaten semifinal rematch with Florence-Carlton.

MAC trailed 6-1 against Conrad-Choteau on Thursday before winning 9-6.

Smith had three of the Bulldogs' 13 hits, and Jerny Crawford, Hayleigh Smith and Evans had two apiece.

Roberson was 2-for-3 with a two-run double to put Shepherd up 6-4 in the bottom of the third inning. The Fillies tacked on another run for a three-run lead.

Wenz also had two hits and two runs scored for Shepherd.

Shepherd, the top seed from Eastern B-C, and Stillwater, which is No. 2, dropped into a loser-out games at 3 p.m. against Manhattan.

Shepherd 14, Manhattan 12 (loser out)

In the most dramatic game of the day, Tana Ferguson's two-out, two-run homer capped a four-run seventh-inning rally as the Fillies advanced after watching the Tigers take the lead in the top of the inning with an eight-run comeback of their own.

Ferguson's HR — her third game-winning hit of the season — followed a two-run double by Goodell to tie it at 12-all. Shepherd moved on to the fourth-place game against Columbus-Absarokee-Park City.

The Fillies appeared to have the game locked up entering the seventh inning up 10-4. But Manhattan chipped away and then took a two-run lead when Morgan Pavlik belted a two-strike grand slam for a 12-10 lead. It was her third HR of the tournament.

Pitcher Emma Kabalin also homered for Manhattan. Zohy O'Rourke was 4-for-5 with a double for the Tigers.

Bailey Watson, who is hitting over .600, was 4-for-5 at the plate with a triple for Shepherd. Goodell was 4-for-4 with two doubles. Ferguson was 3-for-5 with three RBI.

Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 19, Conrad-Choteau 8

Brylee Lowell hit a three-run homer after dislocating a finger, Katelyn Hamilton added another HR and the Stillwater Renegades stayed alive with a romp over the Cowdawgs.

The home runs by Lowell and Hamilton highlighted an eight-run third inning that gave the Renegades a 9-0 lead. Conrad-Choteau bounced back with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Jaden Boardman scored four runs for Stillwater and had two doubles.

Katie Stokes, Sadie Stott and Tessa Brownell scored two runs apiece for Conrad-Choteau in its season finale.

Conrad-Choteau 12, Ennis 5 (loser out)

Maggie Bender drilled a three-run homer, scored three times and pitched a no-hitter for five innings as the Cowdawgs stayed alive against the Mustangs.

Bender's shot in the first inning put Conrad-Choteau up 3-0. The Cowdawgs led 9-0 before Ennis began to break through against Bender.

Ashlee Stokes was 3-for-4 with two runs and Katie Stokes was 2-for-4 with two runs for Conrad-Choteau.

Ennis scored three runs in the sixth and and in the seventh. Payton Mallett and Shae Lovett each doubled and scored.

Manhattan 14, Cut Bank 3 (loser out)

Pavlik was 3-for-4 with her second home run of the tournament and scored three runs, and Camdyn Holgate added two hits and a grand slam as the Tigers remained in the hunt by trouncing the error-prone Wolves.

Manhattan fell behind 1-0 on Loni Orcutt's solo homer in the first inning then took the lead for good with three runs on only one hit in the second. Three errors, two walks and a passed ball aided the Tigers' cause.

Manhattan scored four more runs in the third behind doubles from Sierra Blanchard and O'Rourke.

Makenna Burke doubled and scored twice in Cut Bank's final game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0