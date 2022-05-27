State B-C softball: Florence-Carlton, St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo advance in winners' bracket

LEWISTOWN — Defending champion Florence-Carlton and runner-up St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo advanced to the unbeaten semifinal of the State B-C softball tournament after a short rain delay Friday morning at the D'Autremont Complex.

Florence-Carlton saw its streak of 14 consecutive games scoring in double figures snapped but still polished off Columbus-Absarokee-Park City (Stillwater) 9-5 as senior shortstop Kolbi Wood hit two more home runs. St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo (MAC) pulled off a second consecutive rally, this time knocking off Shepherd 9-7 after falling behind by three runs.

Florence-Carlton 9, Stillwater 5

Wood continued her MVP-esque tournament by homering in her first two plate appearances, the first giving the Falcons a 2-0 lead. She homered to lead off the third winning for a 4-0 leading, giving her four HRs in two days.

After Stillwater rallied to tie it 4-4, Wood's prowess played a more subtle role when she was intentionally walked after senior Jaidyn Larson led off the fifth inning with a single. Larson and Wood both came around to score in what proved to be a decisive four-run inning for an 8-4 lead.

Leadoff hitter Sammie Howell scored twice for Stillwater, which left the bases loaded in the sixth inning down four runs.

Florence-Carlton is seeking its 12th state title since the classification was created in 1999.

St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 9, Shepherd 7

Izzy Evans belted a solo homer to center to tie it and Gabby Smith singled home Kate Young with what proved to be the winning run as the Bulldogs rallied for the second straight day to KO the Fillies.

Smith scored on a single and an error for a 9-7 lead and MAC set down Shepherd in order in the bottom of the seventh to advance to a rematch with Florence-Carlton at 5 p.m. The Falcons are 3-0 against MAC on the season.

MAC trailed 6-1 against Conrad-Choteau on Thursday before winning 9-6.

Smith had three of the Bulldogs' 13 hits, and Jerny Crawford, Hayleigh Smith and Evans had two apiece.

Marissa Roberson was 2-for-3 with a two-run double to put Shepherd up 6-4 in the bottom of the third inning. The Fillies tacked on another run for a three-run lead.

Wilhellmina Wenz also had two hits and two runs scored for Shepherd.

Shepherd, the top seed from Eastern B-C, and Stillwater, which is No. 2, dropped into loser-out games at 3 p.m.

