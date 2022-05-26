State B-C softball: Florence-Carlton, Stillwater take different paths to first-round triumphs

LEWISTOWN — Defending champion Florence-Carlton started slowly against one of the state's top pitchers Thursday afternoon, but the Falcons always know it's just a matter of time before their bats uncork.

Senior shortstop Kolbi Wood hit two home runs — including a grand slam — and Florence-Carlton broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the third inning en route to a 13-1 romp over Cut Bank on the opening day of the Class B-C state softball tournament at the D'Autrement Complex.

"We're going to score some runs," Falcons coach Maurice Craun said. "We've got some real hitters. The seniors and their leadership is usually what gets us going."

Florence-Carlton 13, Cut Bank 1

The Falcons' opening triumph didn't come as easily as the score suggests, at least early.

Cut Bank jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a single by Madison Weikum. Wood knotted it with a first-inning solo shot and the teams entered the third tied 1-all.

Craun rolled the dice by starting backup pitcher Kasidy Yeoman, normally the catcher, in hopes of giving ace Kylie Kovatch's powerful right arm a rest. But after the Wolves put the leadoff runner aboard and Yeoman went 2-0 on the next hitter, Craun summoned Kovatch.

"We've got a long weekend, and we're playing in heat, and we've been playing in rainy, nasty weather," Craun said of starting Yeoman over Kovatch. "We just wanted to bring that pitch count down."

She would no-hit Cut Bank the rest of the way, and Florence-Carlton blew it opening in the bottom of the inning with six runs helped by passed balls, errors and an infield single by Wood. An inning later, Wood belted her grand slam to make it 11-1.

"It feels really great," Wood said of getting the opener out of the way. "We came in a little nervous because our starting pitcher didn't start. So it was nice to just get it out of the way and know we could do it."

Cut Bank's Makenna Burke was thought to be one of the pitchers here who could give the Falcons a test, but that's just the way Wood likes it. She prefers hitting against pitchers who bring more heat.

"It really helped to have a girl who can throw really fast," Wood said. "It's easier to hit off her."

Wood and the Falcons kept hitting through the fourth, and then shut down the Wolves in the fifth for yet another game won by the 10-run rule. That's 14 straight double-figures scoring games for Florence-Carlton, which averages about 17 runs per game.

Now the Falcons and their four seniors — Wood, Kovatch, Yeoman and Jaidyn Larson — are one game closer to a 12th state title since the classification was created in 1999.

But with that comes expectation — and pressure.

"We've always got to fight for that, to keep it there," Wood said.

Stillwater 4, Manhattan 3 (10)

Sammie Howell's grounder to second with one out in the bottom of the 10th scored Rhanda Vindiola with the winning run as the Columbus-Absarokee-Park City co-op outlasted the gritty Tigers.

The Renegades led 3-1 after three innings but struggled to string together enough hits against Manhattan sophomore Emma Kabalin, who did yeoman's work over nine-plus innings in place of starter Meagan Elgas, who broke her wrist in last week's divisional action.

Stillwater, which scored all three runs in the second inning, put plenty runners on base and even left them loaded in the bottom of the ninth. But Kabalin continued to come up with big pitches.

"The thing of it is, it's up to us to hit the ball," Stillwater coach Rochelle Gravance said. "That's what happens when you don't put the ball in play. But you know, we finally got it done."

And Stillwater will take it. The first one is always a challenge, particularly when you're favored.

"Yeah, because there's a lot of nerves and a lot going on and everybody wants to do well," Gravance said. "We need to string some hits together instead of getting hits and stranding runners."

Morgan Pavlik's home run pulled Manhattan within 3-2 in the fourth and the Tigers tied it when Kabalin scored.

