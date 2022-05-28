State B-C softball: St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo pounces on Shepherd early on way to title rematch with Florence-Carlton

LEWISTOWN — St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo wasted little time Saturday morning in earning a rematch with Florence-Carlton for the Class B-C state softball championship.

Jerny Crawford opened with a solo home run and Izzy Evans followed three batters later with a three-run blast as the Bulldogs outlasted Shepherd 9-4 in a chilly third-place game at the D'Autremont Complex.

Evans also blanked the Fillies for six of the seven innings in the circle for MAC, which hopes the fifth time is the charm against the defending state champion Falcons, who will be seeking their 12th state title.

Meanwhile, Shepherd earned its first state trophy since 2003 in a surprising season that started with modest expectations.

"What the girls accomplished is incredible," said Shepherd coach Lori Goodell, who was also the coach of the '03 team in her first tour with the Fillies. "I'm looking forward to our freshman class coming in. I think it's going to be a good mesh. We're kind of young, We'll just get in the weight room and continue to get stronger and continue building."

Goodell rolled the dice Saturday by starting junior Kendal Vandivort in the circle instead of her sophomore daughter Paige, her ace who won three games Friday, had already thrown nearly 400 pitches for the weekend, and is more of a rise-ball pitcher compared to Vandivort, who tosses a drop-ball.

Four batters and four runs later, the coach turned back to Paige, who held the potent Bulldogs to five runs the rest of the way.

"My thought process was they were kind of getting onto to her," Lori said of Paige, noting her pitches were "floating". "It didn't work out this time but we're going to continue to get back to work."

Jerny Crawford was 2-for-3 the homer, a double and three runs scored. Rheid Crawford was 4-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI. Evans was 2-for-4.

Paige Goodell drove in two runs with a double for Shepherd. Marissa Roberson had two hits and an RBI and Brookelyn Fulton drove in a run and scored one for the Fillies.

Afterward, amid tears and hugs, Lori Goodell gathered her team for one more pep talk. She circled back to a season-long motto for a squad that didn't envision emerging from divisionals, much less earning a first state trophy in 19 years, when spring practices began.

"Be relentless," she told them. "Learn from this. Celebrate this but let it hurt so you can build it and want that hunger again to get back here on a Saturday."

