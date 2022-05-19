Billings Senior boys, Billings Skyview girls take divisional tennis titles; Billings Central sweeps Southeast A

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s girls crowned a singles champion and a doubles champion on its way to an Eastern AA team title as the divisional tournament wrapped up Thursday at the Elks Tennis Center.

Billings Senior’s boys also won a team title behind a singles championship and a second- and fourth-place finish from their doubles teams.

The Broncs boys edged West 41-34, while Skyview finished third with 22 points. Belgrade was fourth with 16 points.

For the girls, the Falcons tallied 46 points, 20 points better than second-place Senior (26). Belgrade was a close third with 25 points and West finished with 15.

The divisional tournament started Wednesday at Pioneer Park, but overnight rain and strong winds Thursday pushed the event indoors.

Skyview’s Hazel Demaray claimed the girls singles title with an injury default victory over Belgrade’s Bella Anderson. Demaray won the first set 6-1 before Anderson opted out. Senior’s Allison Blee got past Skyview’s Sydney Luderitz 6-0, 6-3 for third place.

In an all-Skyview doubles final, Leah Light/Amine Bailey defeated teammates Ava Roe/Brooklyn Helmer after being down a set 5-7, 6-0, 6-4. Senior’s Marin Meyer/Hannah Kidd won in straight sets over West’s Jo-Ann Scholer/Leighton Green 7-5, 6-2 for third place.

Cruz Allies led Senior’s boys’ title run with a 6-1, 6-0 singles victory over Belgrade’s Coulter Thorn. In the third-place match, Skyview’s Chris Piccioni edged West’s Caden Buhman 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

The boys doubles championship went to three sets, with West’s Carson Bruyere/Dayton Magone getting past Senior’s Ryan Schreiber/Joseph Driscoll 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. The third-place match went the distance as Skyview’s Ridge Wohler/Josh Ebel needed a tiebreaker to survive Senior’s Cal George/Alex Charette 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

The top four singles players and top four doubles teams qualified for the state tournament, which will be held May 26-27 in Missoula.

Rams sweep Southeast A

Billings Central’s boys and girls won divisional team titles at the Southeast A tournament in Livingston on Wednesday.

The Central boys were aided by a 1-2 finish in doubles and a 3-4 placing in singles. Matthew Newbury and Braydon Petermann outlasted teammates Carl Puetz and Gabbo Giamatta 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 for the double title. In singles, Hank Jogodzinski defeated Kyle Schreiber 6-1, 6-3 for third place.

Hardin’s Jameson Noteboom won the singles title by beating Livingston’s Bodie Shepardson 6-0, 6-2. Hardin’s Sean Mehling/Derek Blankenship defeated Livingston’s Caleb Jergenson/Houston Dunn 6-2, 6-2 for third place in doubles.

The Rams’ Evelyn Nelson didn’t drop a set in winning three matches to claim the girls singles title. Nelson defeated Livingston’s Elsa Cajune 7-5, 6-2 in the final, while Hardin took the third- and fourth-place spots with Debra Don’t Mix’s 6-2, 6-3 win over teammate Taiya Guptill.

In girls doubles, Central’s Zi’Onna Leikam-Morton/Loree Reck rallied to beat Livingston’s Tess Cocotos/Debbie Chambers in the final 5-7, 7-6 (3) 6-0. Hardin’s Oceilly Black Eagle/Avery Schubert took third with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Central’s Tayler Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt.

The top four singles players and doubles teams qualified for the state tournament, which will be held in Bozeman May 26-27.

