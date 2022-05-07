'He's a winner': Miles City four-sport star Dalton Polesky keeps eyes on another tennis prize

BILLINGS — There are no teammates to defer to. There is no running out the clock.

In tennis, it’s just you, the ball, the net and the opponent.

For everything Dalton Polesky has done athletically in Miles City — quarterback of the football team, point guard on the basketball team, pitcher and shortstop on the Legion baseball squad — tennis has presented him his most unique and rewarding challenge.

“You're out there by yourself and you’ve got to do it all. You don’t have anyone to blame,” Polesky said. “You have to go out there and win. No one's going to do it for you.”

It’s perhaps the best lesson Polesky has learned in sports.

Polesky has done a lot of winning on the tennis court in the past two seasons. His masterwork, of course, was winning the Class A boys singles title last spring, which he described as “a feeling like no other.”

This year is shaping up to be just as sweet.

After getting past Dillon’s Marcus Sandall 6-2, 6-4 during Billings Central's annual Mayfair Invitational on Friday at Rose Park, Polesky ran his singles record this season to 19-0. All of those wins had come in straight sets.

Right now, Polesky remains on track in defense of his championship.

“He's in great form,” Cowboys coach Scott Rapson said. “He’s just an exceptional athlete, and his hand-eye is as good as I've seen on the tennis court. And I think, too, the bigger the competition the more you can tell the mental game sort of comes in for him.

“When he's playing against guys that are going to be good competition, his level of intensity is really high. He's a winner. What he does is he goes out there and wins.”

It’s a pedigree that Polesky inherited from his father, Keith, who won a Class A singles title at Glendive in 1986.

Dalton said he didn’t truly invest in tennis until middle school, and Keith, himself a three-sport athlete in high school, was a big influence. Once Dalton picked up that racket for real, it became one of his passions.

No one was prouder of Polesky’s state title than his dad, and it’s no wonder why.

“Those couple of times before middle school when I went down there, it was him saying, ‘Hey, let's go play tennis,’” Dalton said. “I'd never watched it, never paid attention to it. So I'm just like, ‘Alright.’ I just played it and started really liking it. So if it wasn't for him, I don't think I really would’ve even started it.”

“His best competition is his dad,” Rapson said. “Keith can still play.”

Polesky is putting his eggs into one basket this spring; he doesn’t plan to fully rejoin the Mavericks, Miles City’s American Legion baseball team, until after the state tennis tournament and graduation. He’s still practicing with the Mavs, though.

A year ago he juggled both. After beating Havre’s Josh Currie for the singles crown last May, Polesky was already on his way to a Class A East District all-conference baseball nod.

But that’s only part of his well-rounded story.

As a sophomore, Polesky was a backup quarterback on Miles City’s state title-winning football squad. As a junior he converted to receiver before taking the starter quarterback role this past fall.

Polesky was a key producer in basketball, but an ankle injury limited him late in his senior season.

“It definitely can be stressful at times,” he said. “You finish one season and go straight into the next. I don’t have a lot of relaxation time, but it's kind of all I know. I want to stay busy.”

Through it all, Polesky has maintained a high grade-point average and succeeds in the classroom.

“I don’t think he’s had a B in high school,” Rapson said.

Polesky said he would like to play tennis in college, and perhaps double-up with basketball, if possible. If he has to pick one, he said it will be a tough decision.

One college Polesky has visited and is considering is Morningside University, an NAIA school in Sioux City, Iowa. He said he has a couple other schools further east and some closer to home that he’s mulling over.

As for his run toward a second consecutive singles title, Polesky knows it won’t come easy. But he hopes to still be in top form when the state tournament commences May 26 in Bozeman.

“Josh Currie from Havre, he got second last year. He's a senior this year and I’ve played him a couple times this year and he's really good,” Polesky said. “And there's always good players that I haven't had a chance to see from the west. I know they have some really good talent out there as well.”

He added: “You always want to play your best tennis at the end of the season, and so everything you do leads up to that, just for that purpose. Practice hard, try new things. I've been trying to increase my chances and just get better everywhere I can.”

Another state title could be in the works.

But as Polesky knows, nobody is going to do it for him. In tennis, that’s not possible.

He has to earn it on his own.

