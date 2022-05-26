Scoreboard: State A tennis

State A tennis tournament
at Bozeman (boys) and Bozeman Gallatin (girls) high schools
Thursday
Team Scores
Boys: Billings Central 9, Havre 8, Whitefish 6, Dillon 5, Miles City 5, Hamilton 4, Hardin 4, Libby 4, Polson 4, Ronan 4, Corvallis 3, Glendive 3, Columbia Falls 2, Livingston 1, East Helena 0, Lewistown 0, Stevensville 0.
Girls: Whitefish 9, Billings Central 8, Hamilton 8, Miles City 8, Polson 7, Corvallis 5, Livingston 4, Ronan 4, Dillon 2, Glendive 2, Lewistown 2, Hardin 2, Columbia Falls 1, East Helena 0, Havre 0, Libby 0, Stevensville 0.
First Round
Girls singles (scores unavailable)
Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Carolina Proli (GLEN); Lauren Brown (WF) def. Dakota Powell (CORV); Gracie Hawkes (HAM) def. Anyah Cripe (WF); Bryn Coffin (MC) def. Taiya Guptill (HAR); Eliana Foss (HAM) def. Cloey Ramage (CF); Skylar Rutten (LEW) def. Elsa Cajune (LIV); Rayna Ponessa (MC) def. Debra Don't Mix (HAR); Clara Todd (POL) def. Alanah Rose (DIL).
Boys singles
Joe Brandt (WF) def. Jameson Noteboom (HAR), 6-2, 6-0; Josh Currie (HAV) def. Connor Brown (EH), 6-0, 6-0; Carson Staiger (GLEN) def. Kyle Hawley (DIL), 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Beagle (LIB) def. Kyle Schreiber (BC), 6-2, 6-3; Dalton Polesky (MC) def. Cooper Gurney (HAM), 6-0, 6-0; Torrin Ellis (POL) def. Hank Jagodzinski (BC), 6-0, 6-1; Beau Decker (RON) def. Bodie Shepardson (LIV), 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Hutchison (COR) def. Charlie Lang (MC), 6-2, 7-5.
Girls doubles (scores unavailable)
Leikam-Morton/Reck (BC) def. Crantz/Burchard (HAV); Foresti/Smith (POL) def. Fluckiger/Kindberg (DIL); Decker/Pretty On Top (RON) def. Kanewisher/Lehtola (HAM); Tipton/Steinbran (GLEN) def. Moore/Schmitt (BC); Anderson/Henry (COR) def. Haigh/Gunset (WF); Cocotos/Chambers (LIV) def. Doran/Brimmer (MC); Smith/Barlog (MC) def. Black Eagle/Schubert (HAR); Treiweiler/Workman (WF) def. Yaskus/Trail (COR).
Boys doubles
Newburg/Petermann (BC) def. O'Connell/Heath (HAM), 6-0, 7-5; Wilson/McElwee (POL) def. Peterson/Spangler (HAV), 6-2, 6-2; Morgan/Schweikert (CF) def. Larson/Hostman (MC), 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4; Bramlett/Sandall (DIL) def. Jergenson/Dunn (LIV), 6-0, 6-1; Dicks/Kelch (WF) def. Jacobsen/Jarvis (GLEN), 6-3, 6-1; Purcell/Hanley (HAM) def. Mehling/Blankenship (HAR), 6-2, 6-4; Puetz/Giammattei (BC) def. Talia/Sangster (COR), 6-2, 6-1; Maloughney/Spangler (HAV) def. Stagg/Burrough (WF).
Quarterfinals
Girls singles (scores unavailable)
Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Lauren Brown (WF); Bryn Coffin (MC) def. Gracie Hawkes (HAM); Eliana Foss (HAM) def. Skylar Rutten (LEW); Clara Todd (POL) def. Rayna Ponessa (MC).
Boys singles
Josh Currie (HAV) def. Joe Brandt (WF), 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Beagle (LIB) def. Carson Staiger (GLEN), 6-4, 6-3; Dalton Polesky (MC) def. Torrin Ellis (POL), 6-1, 6-1; Beau Decker (RON) def. Ryan Hutchison (COR), 3-6, 7-6(9-7), 6-2.
Girls doubles (scores unavailable)
Leikam-Morton/Reck (BC) def. Foresti/Smith (POL); Decker/Pretty On Top (RON) def. Tipton/Steinbran (GLEN); Cocotos/Chambers (LIV) def. Anderson/Henry (COR); Smith/Barlog (MC) def. Treiweiler/Workman (WF).
Boys doubles
Newbury/Petermann (BC) def. Wilson/McElwee (POL), 6-1, 6-2; Bramlett/Sandall (DIL) def. Morgan/Schweikert (CF), 6-2, 6-0; Purcell/Hanley (HAM) def. Dicks/Kelch (WF), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Puetz/Giammattei (BC) def. Maloughney/Spangler (HAV), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Consolation
Girls singles (scores unavailable)
Round 3: Dakota Powell (COR) def. Carolina Proli (GLEN); Anyah Cripe (WF) def. Taiya Guptill (HAR); Cloey Ramage (CF) def. Elsa Cajune (LIV); Debra Don't Mix (HAR) def. Alanah Rose (DIL).
Round 4: Dakota Powell (COR) def. Rayna Ponessa (MC); Anyah Cripe (WF) def. Skylar Rutten (LEW); Gracie Hawkes (HAM) def. Cloey Ramage (CF); Lauren Brown (WF) def. Debra Don't Mix (HAR).
Boys singles
Round 3: Jameson Noteboom (HAR) def. Connor Brown (EH), 6-2, 6-2; Kyle Hawley (DIL) def. Kyle Schreiber (BC), 6-2, 6-4; Hank Jagodzinski (BC) def. Cooper Gurney (HAM), 6-0, 6-2; Shepardson (LIV) def. Charlie Lang (MC), 6-4, 6-2.
Round 4: Jameson Noteboom (HAR) def. Ryan Hutchison (COR), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Torrin Ellis (POL) def. Kyle Hawley (DIL), 6-3, 7-5; Carson Staiger (GLEN) def. Jagodzinski (BC), 6-0, 6-0; Joe Brandt (WF) def. Bodie Shepardson (LIV), 6-1, 6-1.
Girls doubles
Round 3: Fluckiger/Kindberg (DIL) def. Crantz/Bruchard (HAV); Kanewisher/Lehtola (HAM) def. Moore/Schmitt (BC); Haigh/Gunset (WF) def. Doran/Brimmer (MC); Black Eagle/Schubert (HAR) def. Yaskus/Trail (COR).
Round 4: Fluckiger/Kindberg (DIL) def. Treiweiler/Workman (WF); Anderson/Henry (COR) def. Kanewisher/Lehtola (HAM); Haigh/Gunset (WF) def. Tipton/Steinbran (GLEN); Foresti/Smith (POL) def. Black Eagle/Schubert (HAR).
Boys doubles
Round 3: Peterson/Spangler (HAV) def. O'Connell/Heath (HAM), 6-2, 6-4; Larson/Hostman (MC) def. Jergenson/Dunn (LIV), 6-2, 6-3; Mehling/Blankenship (HAR) def. Jacobsen/Jarvis (GLEN), 6-2, 6-4; Talia/Sangster (COR) def. Stagg/Burrough (WF), 6-0, 6-2.
Round 4: Maloughney/Spangler (HAV) def. Peterson/Spangler (HAV), 6-2, 6-3; Dicks/Kelch (WF) def. Larson/Hostman (MC), 6-2, 6-3; Mehling/Blankenship (HAR) def. Morgan/Schweikert (CF), 7-6(8-6), 6-2; Wilson/McElwee (POL) def. Talia/Sangster (COR), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.