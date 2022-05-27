State A tennis: Billings Central, Dalton Polesky highlight 2022 champions

BOZEMAN — Billings Central knows how it feels to win an outright Class A state tennis boys team title and share the girls championship in the same year, but the Rams had never done it the other way around. In fact, that shared title (in 2017) was the Central girls’ only title in program history.

That paragraph required past tense because the Rams earned their first outright State A girls title on Friday at Bozeman High. They finished with 26 points, six more than runners-up Hamilton and defending champion Polson.

“These girls are such an amazing team. To be able to get that team win is incredible for them,” Billings Central girls coach Danie Lee told 406mtsports.com. “They’ve worked their butts off, and I’m glad that they were able to have this as their final hurrah.”

Joining the girls in first place were the Central boys, who shared the title with Whitefish.

“It’s a bit of a role reversal,” Lee said. “It’s nice to be here and just be able to show up and play well.”

The Central and Whitefish boys each tallied 18 points, while Dillon and 2021 champion Havre scored 17.

Central had a chance to make it an especially successful day after sending two doubles teams and one singles player to title matches. But Evelyn Nelson fell to Hamilton’s Eliana Foss in the girls singles final, Livingston’s Debbie Chambers and Tess Cocotos beat Zi’Onna Leikam-Morton and Loree Reck for the girls doubles title and Dillon’s John Bramlet and Marcus Sandall toppled Gabriele Giammattei and Carl Puetz.

“The title definitely takes a lot of the sting out of those last matches,” Lee said. “The loss but the success at the same time, there are a lot of emotions going on. They’re handling it really well.”

In boys singles, Miles City’s Dalton Polesky defeated Havre’s Josh Currie for his second straight State A title.

This story will be updated.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

