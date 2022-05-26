State A tennis: First day produces diverse, intriguing semifinal matches

BOZEMAN — The Class A state tennis semifinals are set, and they’re about as diverse as they can get.

Only the boys doubles field has multiple teams from the same team in the semis: Billings Central’s Matthew Newbury/Braydon Petermann and Gabriele Giammattei/Carl Puetz. Those duos are on opposite sides of the bracket, so there’s a chance the State A semis and finals will be played without any teammates facing off.

The lone defending singles or doubles champion, Miles City’s Dalton Polesky, is two wins away from a boys singles repeat. Otherwise, there is guaranteed to be a large batch of new champions crowned Friday.

The State A finals are scheduled to take place at Bozeman High but might move to Montana State’s indoor Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center if Bozeman gets hit by persistent rain, as is forecast for Friday morning.

Girls bracket includes intriguing semifinal matchup

Clara Todd views her girls singles semifinal match as the true final.

The Polson junior didn’t say that to diminish the other two semifinal competitors, she just knows her track record and ability, as well as her upcoming opponent’s.

Todd will face Hamilton senior Eliana Foss in the semis Friday. Foss finished third in girls singles at last year’s State A tournament, and she’s the lone returning top-five placer.

“My coach and I talked about how I got this draw instead of some other draws, and that means I have to face Eliana in the semis instead of the championship, which we were hoping for,” Todd told 406mtsports.com at Bozeman Gallatin, where Thursday’s State A girls matches were held. “I guess that makes it a little bit harder, but I’m just trying to take it one match at a time and just focus on tomorrow morning.”

Foss and Todd didn’t have a chance to cross paths at the 2021 state tourney because Todd was a doubles player. She and then-senior Taylor Collinge lost to senior teammates Ara Mercer and Megan Rost in the semis, then to Corvallis seniors Molly Powell and Bailey Jessop in the third-place match.

Todd is the only returning player from Polson’s team championship-winning girls team. All six of those girls played doubles last May.

Todd described singles as “super different” from doubles.

“I like only having to trust myself and not feeling guilty toward my other teammate,” she added. “I think I like it more than doubles.”

Todd wants a different result not just from last year’s state performance but also from her matches against Foss. Todd fell to Foss 2-6, 4-6 and 1-6, 2-6 earlier this season.

“She’s an incredible player,” Todd said. “I’ve lost twice, but I have a new game plan, so I’m ready to bring it tomorrow morning.”

The other girls singles semifinal match will pit Billings Central senior Evelyn Nelson against Miles City junior Bryn Coffin.

In the girls doubles semis, Billings Central seniors Zi’Onna Leikam-Morton and Loree Reck will face Ronan’s Aaliyah Decker (a senior) and Alyssa Pretty On Top (a junior), while Livingston’s Debbie Chambers (a senior) and Tess Cocotos (a sophomore) will take on Miles City juniors Emma Barlog and Lainey Smith.

Whitefish leads the team race with nine points, while Billings Central, Hamilton and Miles City each have eight.

Boys action highlighted by Euro comeback

Trailing 0-3 in the third set, it would’ve been easy for Gabriele Giammattei and Carl Puetz to lose faith.

The Billings Central juniors were facing Havre seniors Trenton Maloughney and Caleb Spangler in the State A boys doubles quarterfinals Thursday at Bozeman High. Maloughney and Spangler beat Giammattei and Puetz twice earlier this season, and the pair of Blue Ponies have state boys doubles experience. Spangler went two-and-out with fellow then-junior Theron Peterson at last year’s state tournament, while Maloughney took third place with then-senior Josh Warp.

Not only are Giammattei and Puetz younger and less experienced than the Havre duo, they’re in their first seasons with the Rams after coming over from Europe as foreign exchange students — Giammattei from Italy, Puetz from Germany.

“It’s a new experience, and it’s a lot of fun,” Giammattei said.

Giammattei and Puetz earned a 6-4 win in the first set of Thursday’s quarterfinal match, but they dropped the second 4-6 and struggled to open the third. They regrouped and rattled off six straight game victories to advance to the semis.

It felt “really good because we played them two times before this and lost both times,” Puetz said. “Now, we won the most important” match.

The European pair will face Hamilton’s Colin Hanley (a junior) and Andy Purcell (a sophomore) on Friday morning. Another Billings Central boys doubles team, junior Matthew Newbury and sophomore Braydon Petermann, will face Dillon seniors John Bramlett and Marcus Sandall in the other semifinal match.

Miles City senior Dalton Polesky won his first boys singles match 6-0, 6-0 and his second 6-1, 6-1 to return to the semis, where he’ll face Ronan sophomore Beau Decker (Decker prevailed 6-3, 6-2 in his first match and 3-6, 7-6(9-7), 6-2 in his second).

Havre senior Josh Currie, who Polesky beat in last year’s state title match and last week’s Northeast A Divisional championship match, rolled into the boys singles semis with wins of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1. Currie will face Libby freshman Ryan Beagle (6-2, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-3).

Billings Central sits in first place with nine points, Havre has eight and Whitefish has six.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.