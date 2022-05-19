State B-C tennis: Missoula Loyola in good shape to complete title sweep

BOZEMAN — The Class B-C state tennis championship matches are set, and defending Missoula Loyola has a chance to take first place across the board.

Loyola is the defending boys and girls team state champion, and it won titles in boys singles, girls singles and girls doubles a year ago. The Rams and Breakers have players in all of Friday’s title matches, as well as boys doubles, which was the only one they missed last season.

The State B-C girls tournament (played at Bozeman High School) and the boys tourney (held at Bozeman Gallatin) both dealt with sub-50-degree weather and winds that ranged from 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout Thursday’s action, with gusts that nearly reached 50 mph. Friday’s forecast is less windy but no warmer. Bozeman might even get some snow.

The title matches are scheduled to begin around 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bozeman High.

Familiar faces in boys finals

One of the players who can prevent a Loyola sweep is someone who has experience doing just that.

Cut Bank senior Dillon Gray won last year’s State B-C boys doubles title with then-senior Brett Sneed. To reach that title match, Gray and Sneed had to beat Loyola’s Finn Richardson and Carter Topp in the semifinals. St. Ignatius’ Lalo Bravo and Kayden Carter topped Loyola’s Sam Caras and Joe Kirschenmann in the other semifinal match.

Gray advanced to the title match again on Thursday, this time with Eddie Dewart. The pair of seniors beat Caras and Montas O’Neil 6-3, 6-3 on Friday morning to prevent an all-Loyola boys doubles title match.

“It’s awesome,” Dewart said. “Now we’ve got to execute and finish.”

Topp and Kirschenmann, both sophomores, have teamed up this season, and they handled Bigfork’s Blane Barrows and Caden Leonard 6-2, 6-0 in Thursday’s other boys doubles semifinal match. Now Topp gets a chance at revenge for last year’s loss to Gray and Sneed.

“It’s been in my mind all year,” Topp said. “If we play with confidence, we feel like we have a chance to win every match.”

Topp and Kirschenmann defeated Gray and Dewart 6-4 in a dual earlier this season. Because the dual was so close, both teams are carrying confidence going into Friday. Gray called the Loyola duo “beatable.”

“We’ll beat them,” he added.

Gray and Dewart don’t need extra motivation to win a state title, but preventing a Loyola sweep would be a nice bonus. While Topp and Kirschenmann can’t control how their teammates perform, they’re excited about the chance to complete the one missing piece of a sweep last spring.

“We’ve got to play our game and not let that age difference play into effect,” Topp said.

Loyola senior Jake Bellamah maintained his chances of back-to-back boys singles titles with a 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-2 semifinal win over Simms’ Ernest Puig Pons on Thursday. In Friday’s title match, Bellamah will face Great Falls Central’s Ignacio Carrion, who has lost five sets all tournament.

Loyola girls continue strong title defenses

Loyola senior Evelyn Dechans is going for her third girls singles title in as many tries, and she’s shown no signs of coming up short so far this week.

Dechans beat Conrad’s Natalie Broesder 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and cruised past Simms’ Taylee Sawyer 6-0, 6-1 in the semis.

Choteau’s Katie Major is the only player standing in Dechans’ way of finishing her career with an undefeated state tournament record (the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19). Major won her two Thursday matches 6-3, 6-1 and 6-2, 7-5.

Loyola’s Ava Bellamah also has a chance to repeat as a state champion Friday. The sophomore, who won last year’s state girls doubles title with Grace Daniel, advanced to this season’s girls doubles title match with classmate and good friend Ali Horner. The Breakers’ duo lost three total sets in their two Thursday matches.

Facing Bellamah and Horner for the championship on Friday will be Simms’ Macy Herman and Kaylee Zietzke, who prevailed 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the quarters and 6-4, 6-3 in the semis.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

