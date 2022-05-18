State B-C tennis: Natalie Broesder, Katie Major get closer to upset goals

BOZEMAN — Evelyn Dechans is a deserved favorite for the Class B-C state girls tennis singles title, but some players have reason to believe they can compete with the Missoula Loyola standout over the next two days.

Dechans has won the last two State B-C girls singles titles, and she’d probably have three if the 2020 season wasn’t canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She lost one set combined in the semifinals and finals as a junior at last year’s state tournament.

Dechans advanced to the quarterfinals with two wins at Bozeman High on Wednesday, the first day of this year’s State B-C tourney. She could very well cruise to her third state title, but her quarterfinal match will be against another strong senior who has experience against Dechans: Conrad’s Natalie Broesder. If Dechans advances past her, more formidable foes will await.

After state tournament-less seasons as a freshman and sophomore, Broesder advanced to the semifinals last year. Dechans beat her 6-0, 6-0.

“My racket didn’t hit her balls once,” Broesder told 406mtsports.com Wednesday. “She was good.”

Now Broesder has to beat Dechans just to get back to the semis. She believes that her experience a year ago combined with her improvements since then will give her a shot to pull off the upset. She got to deuce with Dechans four times during a tournament last summer, she said.

“I feel good about” the quarterfinal match, Broesder said. “If I just go out and play my game, I can do it.”

Broesder will get some understanding of what Choteau’s Katie Major experienced last year. Major met Dechans in the second round at the 2021 state tourney. The then-junior went on to lose to Broesder in the consolation semis, and she placed fifth, one spot behind Broesder. Major went 1-2 at state as a freshman in 2019.

Major is now in the quarterfinals after wins of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday, and she won’t be able to face Dechans until the finals. Major got her favorable seed in part because she beat Broesder earlier this season.

“I’m really hard on myself a lot, so when I play someone really good like Natalie, it boosts my confidence, which is something that I need,” Major said.

Major is two wins away from advancing to the finals, where she might face Dechans in the final high school match of both of their high school careers.

“I think I have a chance (to place first) a lot more this year than I did last year because I’ve grown so much,” Major said. “I would definitely love to play her again.”

Windy second day on tap

State B-C tennis players will not only be contending with tough opponents on Thursday, they’ll be dealing with sub-optimal conditions.

Thursday’s forecast in Bozeman predicts winds exceeding 20 miles per hour and temperatures below 50 degrees throughout the day. There’s also a slight chance of rain during the hours when the quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled to take place.

Loyola is in good shape to repeat as boys and girls team champions. In addition to Dechans, the Breakers’ doubles team of Ava Bellamah and Gio Horner earned two wins Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals.

Loyola senior Jake Bellamah swept his first-round match 6-0, 6-0 and prevailed 6-1, 6-1 in the second round to begin his boys singles state title defense. He'll play in the semifinals Thursday.

Day 1 boys doubles results were not available as of Wednesday night.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

