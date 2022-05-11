Worldly 1-2 punch: Foreign exchange doubles team helps bolster Billings Central boys tennis

BILLINGS — Carl Puetz puts his hands together, curving his fingers to form a de facto globe as if he’s holding a ball that isn’t there.

Puetz, a foreign exchange student from Cologne, Germany, a city of more than a million people, is struck not by the relative smallness of Billings compared to his hometown. What he’s amazed by in this particular instance is the short distance between our fair city’s golden arches.

“I’ve never seen so much McDonald’s in such a short area,” he said with a smile Tuesday. “Like, where I’m from, there’s like one McDonald’s and then (another) like 40 minutes out.”

Never being far from a favored fast-food joint is one of Puetz’s favorite things about living in America. He’s also quite fond of playing tennis for Billings Central, a feeling that’s reciprocated to the German.

Mostly this season Puetz has been paired with Gabbo Giamatta, an Italian foreign exchange student from Rome, population three million. Together the European additions have helped lengthen and deepen what was already a talented Rams’ lineup.

As the regular season reaches its end, the Rams' boys team is 23-1-1 in duals. Puetz and Giamatta, who grew up playing mostly on clay courts in their native countries, are Central's 1B doubles team to the 1A of Matthew Newbury and Braydon Petermann.

“The first few games were kind of rough,” Puetz admitted. “We didn’t have good coordination, we didn’t know how each other played. But now, over time, we got better together.”

Central boys coach Stephen Gruener couldn’t be happier with the way Puetz and Giamatta have blended right into the roster. They’ve won 12 of the 14 matches they’ve played, giving the Rams a strong 1-2 doubles punch. Newbury, last season’s divisional titlist in singles, and Petermann are 16-3 in their matches.

Hank Jagodzinski, who lost to Newbury in last year’s divisional final, is having another fine season while senior Kyle Schreiber seeks his first state-tournament berth. It’s all led to Gruener calling this year’s team the best he’s had in his five years at Central.

“Which can be fun,” Gruener mused, “but also stressful at the same time.”

Giamatta started playing tennis when he was five years old and stayed with it until he was 10, when he gave up the game to concentrate on soccer. Giamatta was playing at such a high level that just before he switched sports, he was invited to share the court with star Novak Djokovic during the Italian Open.

“My coach asked me if I wanted to play with (Djokovic), so I went there and I played a few points with him,” Giamatta recalled of his big moment seven years ago. “It was impressive for me, because I play with the No. 1 of the world at the time. So it was exciting.”

Playing on clay requires a strong groundstroke game, and that’s what Puetz possesses. With a long wind-up to his forehand, Puetz is comfortable playing on the baseline.

Though Giamatta had taken a long break in his game, he picked it right up. Gruener said Giamatta is one of the best net players he’s seen at the Class A level. That makes for a good doubles combination, and the duo has forged a 12-2 record so far this season.

“It’s fun to have them both on the team and provide some of our Montana boys with a little bit of culture,” said Gruener, who has another Italian exchange student, Fillipo Caporaso, at No. 4 singles on the roster. “And then, also, give them a little bit of it back. It’s a two-way street, so it’s been fun that way.”

A few notes about that cultural exchange: Both Puetz and Giamatta said they enjoy going to school at Billings Central. In Europe, sports are connected with clubs, not high schools, and oftentimes players can be limited to one sport.

Giamatta has taken full advantage of the American system. He was on Central’s swimming team in the winter, and he wants to return next year so he can join the Rams soccer team next fall. (He couldn’t play last fall because he didn’t arrive in Billings until October and was ineligible.)

They’ve adapted quickly to American-styled sports, and have high hopes. Qualifying for state, and perhaps even winning a state doubles title and helping win a team title, as well.

“I really want to win state so I can bring something back to Italy that I’ll remember for all my life,” Giamatta said.

Both, of course, miss family and friends, and their favorite native foods. For Giamatta, that’s carbonara and fresh fish.

Puetz longs for a good wiener schnitzel. Then again, there’s always a McDonald’s nearby to help him take his mind off what he’s missing.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.