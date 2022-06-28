Tim Kaczmarek new activities director at Huntley Project; Brian Marso to coach boys basketball

BILLINGS — Tim Kaczmarek is the new activities director at Huntley Project High School and Brian Marso has been hired as the boys basketball coach for the Red Devils.

Both of the positions were made official at the Huntley Project school board meeting on Monday night.

Kaczmarek succeeds Tim Bastian as AD. Bastian took a job as a middle school principal in Miles City. Bastian was also the softball coach for the Red Devils. Kaczmarek, who was an assistant softball coach at Project last year for the first time, said the head softball coaching position at the school will be opened up to applicants.

Marso will succeed Brock Peterson, who served as boys basketball coach at Project for a season.

Kaczmarek, 40, who guided the Red Devils to the State B wrestling championship at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in February, will remain as Project’s wrestling coach — a position he’s held for 13 years.

“I’m excited. It will be fun. We have a bunch of great coaches. I’m excited to work with them and to support kids and get kids out for athletics and activities,” Kaczmarek told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “My main goal is to get each kid out for an activity or athletics.”

Kaczmarek will be the AD for middle school and high school and the dean of students for grades K-12. Kaczmarek has taught for 10 years in the district, but won’t be teaching high school special education with his new duties.

While at Project, Kaczmarek was a cross country assistant coach for two years when he was first with the school system. Last year he was also a middle school football coach.

Kaczmarek is a 2001 Billings Skyview graduate and was a state champion wrestler for the Falcons. He attended Montana State-Northern and was on the wrestling team at Northern for a short time before transferring to and later graduating from Montana State Billings.

Kaczmarek is eagerly awaiting his turn running the athletics and activities programs at Project, with an enrollment of approximately 225 students.

“Just this year I pretty much coached every season and it was nice being involved in the athletic department,” Kaczmarek said. “Tim Bastian did a great job and working with him, it was something I wanted to go into and give a shot.”

Marso, a Gillette, Wyoming, native, has twice been an assistant men’s basketball coach at Montana (2003-04 and 2006-08) and the head men’s (1999-2003) and women’s (1998-99) basketball coach at Sheridan College in Wyoming. He has also been the head men’s basketball coach at Garden City Community College (Kansas, 2005-06) and Colby Community College (Kansas, 2004-05).

Marso, who works in real estate as a residential appraiser, was the Region IX men’s coach of the year twice (2000 and 2003) and was also honored as the district coach of the year while coaching the women’s team at Sheridan.

Marso, who worked in the private sector and lived in Wyoming from 2009 until moving to Billings with his wife and family in 2014, has coached youth travel and AAU basketball teams in Wyoming and in Billings.

It will be his first time as a head basketball coach at the high school level, although when he was first starting coaching Marso coached American Legion baseball teams in Wyoming and North Dakota while in college.

Overall, Marso has been coaching different age groups and levels for 28 years.

“I’m excited. It’s a new chapter and I’m excited and look forward to it,” he said.

Marso, 49, said he’s eager to get started.

“We look forward to putting a product on the court that the people in the Project community will be proud of,” he said, “and a group of boys that will work hard and represent the Huntley Project community in a positive manner.”

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

