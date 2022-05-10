2022 Montana track and field bests (May 10)

High school track and field
Top 10 rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net. State record times listed in parentheses.
(Through May 9)
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.83; Reed Harris, Great Falls, 10.94; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.96; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 11.03; Carter White, Frenchtown, 11.05; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.09; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 11.1; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.16; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.17.
AA-Carter, Helena Capital; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.19; C-Ethan Triplett, Belt, 11.36.
200 meters (21.06): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.04; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22.06; Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.24; Jackson Hensley, Kalispell Glacier, 22.49; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.51; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55; Reed Harris, Great Falls, 22.61; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 22.63; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 22.84; Beau Dantic, Laurel, 22.88.
AA-Dowler, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
400 meters (47.52): Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.73; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 50.14; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.2; Rafe Premo, Great Falls CMR, 50.34; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 50.4; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 50.94; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 51.01; Eli Taylor, Hamilton, 51.2; Colter Kirkland, 51.21; Jake Turner, Kalispell Glacier, 51.22.
AA-Premo, Great Falls CMR; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:55.21; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:56.22; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 1:56.69; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:57.15; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:57.21; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 1:57.29; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 1:57.36; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:57.98; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 1:58.12; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.96.
AA-Crosby, Missoula Sentinel; A-Bockus, Browning; B-Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 1:59.36; C-Sawyer Shelmerdine, Seeley-Swan, 2:04.53.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:15.04; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:22.14; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:22.76; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:26.14; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:26.64; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 4:26.92; Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 4:27.3; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 4:27.96; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:28.07; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 4:28.48.
AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Emineth, Red Lodge; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 4:39.38.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 9:30.89; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:32.7; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 9:35.95; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:37.28; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 9:47.07; Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 9:51.95; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 9:53.68; Connor Neil, Bozeman, 9:54.05; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 9:54.28.
AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 10:02.47; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 9:57.45.
110 hurdles (14.14): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 14.36; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 14.84; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 14.99; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 14.99; Shyi Oneal, Great Falls, 15.18; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 15.2; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.24; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.29; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.37; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.42.
AA-Crews, Missoula Sentinel; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Root, Jefferson; C-Samuel Bryant, Drummond, 16.09.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 39.55; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.23; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 40.47; Colter Petre, Helena, 40.49; Nash Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 40.63; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 41.23; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 41.31; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 41.34; Ethan Anderson, Kalispell Glacier, 41.52.
AA-Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Morris, Jefferson; C-JD Shepard, Belt, 42.11.
400-meter relay (41.48): Billings West, 42.59; Laurel, 42.73; Missoula Sentinel, 42.75; Kalispell Glacier, 42.97; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.41; Helena Capital, 43.57; Great Falls CMR, 43.57; Butte, 43.77; Billings Senior, 43.84; Bozeman, 43.9.
AA-Billings West; A-Laurel; B-Jefferson, 44.03; C-Seeley-Swan, 45.27.
1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Bozeman Gallatin, 3:26.14; Dillon, 3:26.64; Billings West, 3:27.4; Helena Capital, 3:28.42; Missoula Sentinel, 3:29.33; Hamilton, 3:30.9; Kalispell Flathead, 3:31.6; Whitefish, 3:32.64; Manhattan Christian, 3:33.09; Kalispell Glacier, 3:33.61.
AA-Bozeman Gallatin; A-Dillon; B-Missoula Loyola, 3:34.0; C-Manhattan Christian.
Shot Put (68-0.5): Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 55-0.25; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 54-11; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 54-0; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 53-8; Josh Goleman, Helena, 53-3.5; Memphis Black, Belt, 52-1; JJ Triplett, Great Falls CMR, 50-9; Stran Selman, Huntley Project, 50-9; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 50-7; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 50-4.5.
AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Selman, Huntley Project; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Discus (193-7): Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 173-1; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 170-10; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 161-2; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 156-0; Memphis Black, Belt, 154-4; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 150-11; Anthony Okes, Great Falls CMR, 150-11; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 150-0; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 149-4; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 148-3.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Hoffman, Dillon; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 197-6; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 189-10; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-0; Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 178-1; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-6; Cole Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 172-11; Marcus Evans, Helena, 172-9; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-1; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 169-4; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 168-2.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Kellen McClure, St. Ignatius, 167-5; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
High Jump (7-1.5): Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-9; Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-7; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-4; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-4; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-4; George Bucklin, Bigfork, 6-4; Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge, 6-4; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-4; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 6-4; Jake Genger, Jefferson, 6-2; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 6-2; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-2; Quinn Lue, Florence, 6-2; Nick Michelotti, Helena Capital, 6-2.
AA-Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky; A-Cates, Ronan and Holter, Butte Central; B-Reynolds, Shelby; C-Niederegger, Chinook.
Pole Vault (16-4): Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 15-0; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 14-9; Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-1; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-0; Corbin Luce, Helena, 14-0; Bridger Weirson, Missoula Big Sky, 13-6; Gavin Vetter, Butte, 13-6; McKalester Johns, Billings West, 13-6; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-6; Aidan McGoldrick, Belgrade, 13-6.
AA-Brisko, Helena Capital; A-Storlie, Glendive; B-Donally, Huntley Project; C-Devon Southland, Scobey and J.P. Braut, Scobey, 13-0.
Long Jump (23-8): Carter White, Frenchtown, 22-6.5; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 22-2.5; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 22-0.5; Coltre Petre, Helena, 22-0.5; Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10.75; Brody Thornsberry, Kalispell Flathead, 21-10.5; Skyler Peterson, Cut Bank, 21-9.5; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 21-9; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-8.5; Jase Applebee, Bozeman, 21-7.5.
AA-Coley, Bozeman Gallatin; A-White, Frenchtown; B-Peterson, Cut Bank; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
Triple Jump (48-9.5): Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 45-5.5; Holter Santos, Dillon, 44-11; Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 44-7; Noah Wilson, Ennis, 44-5; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 44-3; Carter White, Frenchtown, 44-1; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 43-11; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-11; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 43-11; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 43-8.25.
AA-Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier; A-Menicke, Whitefish; B-Seewald, Cut Bank; C-Wilson, Ennis.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.06; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.31; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 12.62; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.63; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 12.66; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.68; Jordan Cassidy, Belgrade, 12.72; Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 12.77; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 12.8; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.81; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.81.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97.
200 meters (24.81): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.5; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 25.58; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.76; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.19; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.31; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33; Ally Sempf, Columbia Falls, 26.41; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 26.46; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 26.55; Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 26.6.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Sempf, Columbia Falls; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.81.
400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.0; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 58.93; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.12; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 59.46; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 59.8; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 59.83; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 59.9; Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 1:00.0; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:00.06; Chloe Raats, Bigfork, 1:00.27.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Sheils, Columbus; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (2:05.65): Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:17.6; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:17.82; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 2:17.94; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:17.97; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:18.48; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 2:18.62; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 2:19.86; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.07; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 2:20.48; Hadley Brown, Bozeman, 2:20.48.
AA-Burns, Bozeman; A-Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:22.42; B-Stolte, Townsend; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:01.45; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:05.33; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:06.19; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:08.18; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:14.03; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:15.48; Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:16.25; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 5:16.85; Serena Sproles, Bozeman, 5:19.91; Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Carly Cook, Laurel, 5:25.07; B-Stolte, Townsend; C-Paulson, Belt.
3,200 meters (10:23.31): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:33.36* (10:41.74), Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 10:43.38* (10:54.74), Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:02.22; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:06.49; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:29.45; Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 11:30.86; Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:33.36; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:35.28; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:37.15; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 11:39.32.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Aragon, Hardin; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Paulson, Belt.
*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana
100 hurdles (14.11): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.64; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 14.75; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.26; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.38; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.4; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 15.76; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.81; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.81; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 15.82; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 16.08.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
300 hurdles (42.87): Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.35; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 45.35; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 45.43; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 45.69; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 45.7; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 46.32; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 46.32; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 43.34; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 46.37; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 46.67.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon and Lewis, Corvallis; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 47.56.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49.0; Helena, 49.06; Whitefish, 49.92; Missoula Hellgate, 50.01; Billings Skyview, 50.24; Kalispell Flathead, 50.37; Kalispell Glacier, 50.68; Laurel, 50.68; Dillon, 50.84; Missoula Sentinel, 50.91.
AA-Billings West; A-Whitefish; B-Bigfork, 50.96; C-West Yellowstone, 52.73.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Billings West, 4:01.23; Helena, 4:02.37; Billings Skyview, 4:07.29; Whitefish, 4:07.35; Kalispell Flathead, 4:07.69; Laurel, 4:08.11; Missoula Hellgate, 4:09.36; Bozeman, 4:10.11l; Bozeman Gallatin, 4:11.59; Billings Senior, 4:11.96.
AA-Billings West; A-Whitefish; B-Bigfork, 5:15.88; C-Seeley-Swan, 4:15.56.
Shot put (47-6): Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 44-10; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 41-0; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-3; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 40-2; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 40-1; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 39-1; Carolyne Christoffersen, Froid-Lake, 38-11.5; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 38-6; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 38-6; Aniya Ross, Lewistown, 37-9.
AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Brensdal, Plentywood.
Discus (157-0): Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 132-10; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 130-5; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 127-5; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 124-9; Cloe Kalanick, Fort Benton, 124-8.5; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 123-9; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 123-1; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 122-1; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 120-1.5; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 118-11.
AA-Jamieson, Billings Senior; A-Botkin, Frenchtown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Brensdal, Plentywood.
Javelin (156-11): Daeja Fike, Laurel, 143-11; Alyssa Keller, Billings West, 134-11; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 129-1; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 128-1; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 128-0; Sorren Reese, Superior, 127-4; Ashley Carroll, Shepherd, 127-1; Bentley Bertolino, Roberts, 127-0; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10; Keke Davis, Missoula Hellgate, 124-10.
AA-Keller, Billings West; A-Fike, Laurel; B-Carroll, Shepherd; C-Erickson, Saco.
High Jump (5-9.5): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-6; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-6; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-4* (5-3), Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-4; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-4; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-4; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-3 Whitney Schlender, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-3; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-3.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish, 5-5.5; B-HisBadHorse, Colstrip; C-Sampsen, Plentywood.
*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana
Pole Vault (13-0): Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 12-3; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 11-6; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 11-2; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 11-0; Hania Halverson, Kalispell Flathead, 11-0; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project, 11-0; Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 11-0; Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-6; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-6; Grace Stodddart, Bozeman, 10-6; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 10-6.
AA-Hansen, Helena Capital; A-Sempf, Columbia Falls; B-Wandle, Huntley Project and Erickson, Conrad; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
Long Jump (19-3.75): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 18-8.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-2.75* (18-2); Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 18-0.5; Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 17-10.5; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 17-8; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 17-7.5; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 17-6.5; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-4.75; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17-4.75; Hadassah Wilson, Darby, 17-3; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 17-3.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana
Triple Jump (39-9.25): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 37-9; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-8; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-0.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 37-0; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 36-8; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 35-11.5; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 35-8.25; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 35-6.5; Layne Kearns, Hamilton, 35-5.25; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 35-4.5.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 35-0; C-Erickson, Saco.