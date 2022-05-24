2022 Montana track and field bests (May 24)

High school track and field
Top 10 rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net. State record times listed in parentheses.
(Through May 23)
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.83; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.9; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.92; Reed Harris, Great Falls, 10.94; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.96; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 10.97; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 10.98; Malaki Simpson, Columbia Falls, 11.02; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.04; Carter White, Frenchtown, 11.05.
AA-Carter, Helena Capital; A-Webinger, Laurel; B-Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.19; C-Ethan Triplett, Belt, 11.35.
200 meters (21.06): Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 21.91; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.0; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22.06; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.24; Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.24; Evan Major, Belgrade, 22.33; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 22.34; Nikolas Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin, 22.37; Jackson Hensley, Kalispell Glacier, 22.49; Beau Dantic, Laurel, 22.56.
AA-Dowler, Billings West; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
400 meters (47.52): Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 48.99; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 49.72; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 50.09; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.14; Rafe Premo, Great Falls CMR, 50.29; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 50.4; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 50.53; Nikolas Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin, 50.62; Treyton Graham, Dillon, 50.73; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 50.92.
AA-Premo, Great Falls CMR; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Palma, Missoula Loyola; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:55.21; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 1:55.54; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:55.56; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:56.22; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:56.57; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 1:56.61; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 1:56.69; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 1:57.05; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:57.98; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 1:58.12.
AA-Crosby, Missoula Sentinel; A-Kirkland, Hamilton; B-Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 1:59.36; C-Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian, 2:01.19.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:15.04; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:20.97; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:22.14; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:23.06; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:23.14; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:25.94; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:26.14; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:26.64; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:26.79; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 4:26.92.
AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Cole, Hamilton; B-Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 4:27.3; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 4:36.04.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 9:19.39; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:32.7; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 9:35.95; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:37.28; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:43.45; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 9:45.49; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 9:47.07; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:49.92; Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 9:51.95; Connor Neil, Bozeman, 9:54.05.
AA-Ells, Kalispell Glacier; A-Wyche, Corvallis; B-Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 10:02.47; C-Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 9:57.45.
110 hurdles (14.14): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 14.36; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 14.8; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 14.84; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 14.99; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.06; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.14; Shyi Oneal, Great Falls, 15.18; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 15.2; Aidan Martin, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.22; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.24.
AA-Crews, Missoula Sentinel; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Chase Haines, Seeley-Swan, 15.87.
300 hurdles (37.66): Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 38.4; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 39.23; Tyler Gilman, Bozeman Gallatin, 39.55; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 39.88; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.23; Coltre Petre, Helena, 40.27; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 40.62; Nash Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 40.63; Ethan Anderson, Kalispell Glacier, 40.66; Spencer Lehnerz, Power, 41.06.
AA-Coley, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Anderson, Dillon; B-Morris, Jefferson; C-Lehnerz, Power.
400-meter relay (41.48): Missoula Sentinel, 42.37; Billings West, 42.59; Kalispell Glacier, 42.59; Laurel, 42.73; Helena Capital, 43.06; Great Falls CMR, 43.1; Bozeman Gallatin, 43.29; Great Falls, 43.34; Missoula Loyola, 43.73; Kalispell Flathead, 43.74.
AA-Missoula Sentinel; A-Laurel; B-Missoula Loyola; C-Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 44.3.
1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Bozeman Gallatin, 3:23.85; Dillon, 3:26.64; Hamilton, 3:26.95; Billings West, 3:27.4; Helena Capital, 3:28.42; Missoula Loyola, 3:28.83; Columbia Falls, 3:29.12; Great Falls CMR, 3:29.19; Missoula Sentinel, 3:29.33; Whitefish, 3:29.44.
AA-Bozeman Gallatin; A-Dillon; B-Missoula Loyola; C-Seeley-Swan, 3:30.72.
Shot Put (68-0.5): Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 56-10.5; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 55-0.25; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 55-0; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 54-0; Josh Goleman, Helena, 53-7; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 52-6.5; Memphis Black, Belt, 52-1; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 51-0; JJ Triplett, Great Falls CMR, 50-9; Stran Selman, Huntley Project, 50-9.
AA-Goleman, Helena; A-Holmquist, Whitefish; B-Salsbery, Malta; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Discus (193-7): Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 173-1; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 170-10; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 166-7; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 161-2; Aiden Krause, Kalispell Glacier, 159-3; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 156-4; Memphis Black, Belt, 154-4; Danny Sirmon, Missoula Sentinel, 154-2; Layne Cooney, Missoula Hellgate, 153-7; Bryce Grebe, Melstone, 153-4.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Hoffman, Dillon; B-Cash Salsbery, Malta, 150-4; C-McDonald, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 197-6; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 189-10; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-0; Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 178-1; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-6; Marcus Evans, Helena, 173-0; Cole Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 172-11, Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-1; Riley Kriskovich, Anaconda, 171-10; Connor Curnow, Dillon, 171-7.
AA-Claunch, Billings West; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Kriskovich, Anaconda; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
High Jump (7-1.5): Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-9; Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-7; Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-7; George Bucklin, Bigfork, 6-5; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-4; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-4; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-4; Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge, 6-4; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-4; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 6-4.
AA-Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky; A-Cates, Ronan; B-Reynolds, Shelby; C-Niederegger, Chinook.
Pole Vault (16-4): Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 15-0; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 14-9; Corbin Luce, Helena, 14-6; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-6; Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-1; Aden Graves, Sidney, 14-0; Bridger Weirson, Missoula Big Sky, 13-6; Gavin Vetter, Butte, 13-6; McKalester Johns, Billings West, 13-6; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-6; Aidan McGoldrick, Belgrade, 13-6; Andrew Carmody, Hamilton, 13-6; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 13-6; Garrett Meier, Columbus, 13-6; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-6.
AA-Brisko, Helena Capital; A-Storlie, Glendive; B-Donally, Huntley Project; C-Devon Southland, Scobey and J.P. Braut, Scobey, 13-0.
Long Jump (23-8): Carter White, Frenchtown, 22-6.5; Garret Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 22-2.5; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 22-0.5; Colter Petre, Helena, 22-0.5; Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10.75; Brody Thornsberry, Kalispell Flathead, 21-10.5; Skyler Peterson, Cut Bank, 21-9.5; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 21-9; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-8.5; Jase Applebee, Bozeman, 21-7.5.
AA-Coley, Bozeman Gallatin; A-White, Frenchtown; B-Peterson, Cut Bank; C-Brusven, Plentywood.
Triple Jump (48-9.5): Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 45-5.5; Holter Santos, Dillon, 44-11; Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 44-7; Noah Wilson, Ennis, 44-5; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 44-3; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 44-2.75; Carter White, Frenchtown, 44-1; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-11; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 43-11; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 43-8.25.
AA-Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier; A-Menicke, Whitefish; B-Seewald, Cut Bank; C-Wilson, Ennis.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.06; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.31; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.38; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.48; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 12.53; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 12.6; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 12.62; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.63; Mollee Conlan, Butte, 12.64; Isabella Ping, Billings Senior, 12.68.
AA-Wolff, Billings West; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Boshart, Big Timber; C-Emmie Collins, West Yellowstone and Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 12.83.
200 meters (24.81): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.5; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 25.58; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 25.7; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.76; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 25.78; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 25.81; Emmie Collins, West Yellowstone, 25.97; Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 26.06; Isabelle Berry, Missoula Loyola, 26.12; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 26.21.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Zetooney, Whitefish; B-Berry, Missoula Loyola; C-VanDyken, Manhattan Christian.
400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 56.53; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 57.43; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 58.09; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 58.79; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 58.81; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.12; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 59.55; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 59.8; Alexis Brauer, Billings Skyview, 59.84; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 59.9.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 1:00.0; C-VanDyken, Manhattan Christian.
800 meters (2:05.65): Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:14.24; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.24; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 2:15.21; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:15.75; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:16.26; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:18.48; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 2:19.86; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.07; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 2:20.48; Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:20.97.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Cook, Laurel; B-Stolte, Townsend; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 4:54.55; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 4:56.99; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:05.33; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:08.18; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:14.03; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 5:14.63; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:15.46; Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:16.25; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 5:17.81; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 5:18.56.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 5:20.44; B-Stolte, Townsend; C-Paulson, Belt.
3,200 meters (10:23.31): Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:33.36* (10:41.74), Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 10:43.38* (10:54.74), Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 10:54.2; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:06.49; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:15.78; Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 11:30.86; Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:33.36; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:35.28; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:37.15; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 11:39.32.
AA-May, Missoula Hellgate; A-Aragon, Hardin; B-Parker, Jefferson; C-Paulson, Belt.
*ran time at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best time in Montana
100 hurdles (14.11): Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 14.0; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.64; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 14.73; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 15.06; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.2; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.4; Maeve Ingelfinger, Whitefish, 15.41; Rylee Herbstritt, Corvallis, 15.59; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 15.76; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.81; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.81.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 15.82.
300 hurdles (42.87): Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 44.97; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.35; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 45.35; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 45.43; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 45.69; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 45.7; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 45.85; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 46.12; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier, 46.32; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 43.34.
AA-Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Vandenacre, Townsend; C-Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 47.56.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West, 49; Helena, 49.06; Whitefish, 49.92; Billings Skyview, 49.95; Missoula Hellgate, 50.01; Bozeman Gallatin, 50.31; Kalispell Flathead, 50.31; Kalispell Glacier, 50.35; Bigfork, 50.56; Missoula Sentinel, 50.6.
AA-Billings West; A-Whitefish; B-Bigfork; C-Seeley-Swan, 52.45.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Billings West, 4:01.23; Helena, 4:02.37; Billings Skyview, 4:03.72; Whitefish, 4:05.01; Corvallis, 4:05.33; Kalispell Glacier, 4:06.8; Bozeman Gallatin, 4:07.02; Missoula Hellgate, 4:07.08; Kalispell Flathead, 4:07.69; Laurel, 4:08.11.
AA-Billings West; A-Whitefish; B-Bigfork, 4:13.21; C-Seeley-Swan, 4:12.46.
Shot put (47-6): Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 44-10; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 42-4.5; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 42-0.75; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 41-0; Carolyne Christoffersen, Froid-Lake, 40-4; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 40-3; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 39-3.5; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 39-1; Scout Nadeau, Bigfork, 38-6.5; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 38-6.
AA-Mattfeldt, Helena; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Christoffersen, Froid-Lake.
Discus (157-0): Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 140-0.5; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 130-5; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 128-11; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 127-5; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 124-9; Cloe Kalanick, Fort Benton, 124-8.5; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 124-7; Hadlea Fred, Missoula Big Sky, 122-6; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 122-4; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 122-1.
AA-Jamieson, Billings Senior; A-Botkin, Frenchtown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Brensdal, Plentywood.
Javelin (156-11): Daeja Fike, Laurel, 143-11; Alyssa Keller, Billings West, 134-11; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 130-8; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 129-1; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 128-1; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 128-0; Sorren Reese, Superior, 127-4; Ashley Carroll, Shepherd, 127-3; Bentley Bertolino, Roberts, 127-0; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10.
AA-Keller, Billings West; A-Fike, Laurel; B-Carroll, Shepherd; C-Erickson, Saco.
High Jump (5-9.5): Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-7; Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-6; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-6; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 5-6; Teagen Erickson, 5-6; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-5; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead 5-5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-5, Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-4; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-4.
AA-Schonhoff, Bozeman; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-HisBadHorse, Colstrip and Colley, Big Timber; C-Sampsen, Plentywood.
Pole Vault (13-0): Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 12-3; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 11-6; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 11-2; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 11-0; Hania Halverson, Kalispell Flathead, 11-0; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project, 11-0; Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 11-0; Grace Stoddart, Bozeman, 11-0; Kylie Henderson, Great Falls CMR, 10-7; Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-6; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-6; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 10-6; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-6.
AA-Hansen, Helena Capital; A-Sempf, Columbia Falls; B-Wandle, Huntley Project and Erickson, Conrad; C-Kaul, Plentywood and Taylor, Fairview.
Long Jump (19-3.75): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 18-8.5; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-3.25; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-2.75* (18-2); Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 18-0.5; Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 17-11.75; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-10.5; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 17-8; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 17-6.5; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-4.75; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17-4.75.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Wilde, Whitefish; B-Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 16-10.5; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
*set mark at Arcadia Invitational in California, () best mark in Montana
Triple Jump (39-9.25): Hailey Coey, Billings West, 37-9; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-8; Jadyn VanDyke, Manhattan Christian, 37-3.5; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-0.5; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 37-0; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 36-8; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 35-11.5; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 35-8.25; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 35-6.5; Layne Kearns, Hamilton, 35-5.25.
AA-Coey, Billings West; A-Shipman, Dillon; B-Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 35-4; C-VanDyken, Manhattan Christian.