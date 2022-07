BILLINGS — Billings Skyview graduate Madison Clause has signed a letter of intent with Chadron State (Neb.) University to compete in track and field, Falcons coach Lewis Polkow announced.

Clause completed her senior season in all-state fashion by placing third in the pole vault at the Class AA state meet in Butte. Her vault of 11 feet, 6 inches, set a Skyview record.

Clause claimed meet pole vault titles at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 and the Eastern AA divisional this past spring.