Bozeman Gallatin's Garret Coley named Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year

CHICAGO — Garret Coley of Bozeman Gallatin was chosen as the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Boys Track & Field Player of the Year the company announced Wednesday. Coley is the first award winner of this category to be chosen from Gallatin High School.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence along with high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Coley is Nnw a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July.

The 6-foot-2, 155-pound senior swept the high jump and long jump at the Class AA state meet this past season, leading the Raptors to a third-place finish as a team. Coley’s winning leap in the latter—a distance of 23 feet, 1 inch— ranked No. 83 nationally among prep competitors in 2022 at the time of his selection. He also ran the opening leg for Gallatin’s winning 4x400-meter relay team at the state meet, and took bronze for the Raptors in the 110- meter high hurdles in addition to a sixth-place finish in the 300 intermediate hurdles.

Coley has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics and as a youth track coach. “Garret is a fantastic athlete,” said Chantal Jaeger-Smith, head coach of Gallatin High School. “Garret was a force to be reckoned with all track season.”

Coley has maintained a weighted 3.23 GPA in the classroom and has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at Montana State University this fall.

Coley joins recent Gatorade Montana Boys Track & Field Players of the Year Noah Bouchard (2020-21, Huntley Project), Julius Mims (2019-20, Billings Skyview), Rylan Ortt (2018-19, Missoula Sentinel), and Garrison Hughes (2017-18, Sidney), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Coley is also the second Raptor to be selected in the 2021-22 year by joining soccer player Olivia Collins as the first representatives from the two-year old high school.

