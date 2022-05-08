Colstrip's Jamie Whitedirt gathering strength for Class B title defense

BILLINGS — Jamie Whitedirt wipes her feet and steps into the ring. She raises her right arm above her head holding her shot put before settling it into familiar position between her shoulder and her neck.

She crouches with her left leg extended behind her while her left arm drapes toward the ground, fingers dangling, and she pauses for just a moment.

“I think of it like gathering all my strength up or all my power before I throw,” the Colstrip senior explains later.

As she exhales, she explodes up and backward, using the momentum of her left arm and leg to pivot and thrust the shot put into the air.

The defending Class B shot put champion calmly exits the circle, picks up her sweatshirt laying on the ground and then goes to retrieve her implement before stopping to talk with her dad along the fence between throws.

“My dad has always been on YouTube looking at stuff so he always helps me with throwing,” Whitedirt said.

“I see a lot of things I can work on this year. I know I can throw a little bit farther this year, too.”

While some competitors may offer visible signs of tension as they compete, Whitedirt does not. She smiles and goes about her business, grateful for the chance to compete after weather allowed her and her teammates just six regular season meets this season, three of which took place last week.

“I told the seniors the other day in practice that I felt bad for them in their four years of their high school track career because they had a whole season canceled and then weather (this season),” Colstrip track coach Andrew Torgerson described. “It’s just crazy.”

Whitedirt is undefeated in the shot put so far this year and has five victories in the discus to go with it as well.

She says shot put is her favorite of the two events and reset her PR with a throw of 44 feet, 10 inches in Laurel on May 7.

“I think she puts pressure on herself whether it’s her own record or a school record or defending state champ, she always wants to beat anybody. She wants that competition,” Torgerson said. “She competes with (Talen Rogers) every day in practice and that’s cool to see them.”

Only four throwers in the state have surpassed 40 feet so far this season and her best in class competition so far has come from her teammate Rogers.

“It’s only her second year, but I’m still trying to push her to keep her going,” Whitedirt said. “It still helps me too because not too many people are throwing close to me and it helps me to throw farther as well.”

Whitedirt’s competitiveness has proved helpful motivation since she first began the sport in sixth grade upon watching her older brother.

“He was doing it so I thought if I could do it and I could be better than him … I mean, I am,” Whitedirt said with a laugh. “He’s pretty jealous because he’s a wrestler and I’m a thrower so he wishes he was better than me.”

She began her high school career with a third-place finish in shot put at state as a freshman in 2019. She bounced back from the canceled season by winning in 2021 and hopes to add another by the end of this season. She could also look to improve on her 2021 runner-up performance in the discus.

With hopes to continue throwing in college, Whitedirt’s eyes are currently firmly fixed on the remaining weeks of her high school career.

“I still know I have more potential,” Whitedirt said. “In shot put, I still think I can get to 45 by state so I’m still reaching for that by the end.”

But Togerson says regardless, her impact has been felt by the team as he’s watched her lead by example and help teach teammates what she’s learned.

“Our throws have grown over the past few years just getting more kids out and we had a few kids that had never done track before that just wanted to come out and be a part of it this year,” Torgerson said. “I think Jamie has been an impact in that.”

Lindsay Rossmiller

