Guide to the 2022 Class A state track and field meet

BILLINGS — The final weekend of the 2021-22 high school sports campaign should bring plenty of thrills across the state, and the Class A state track and field meet should be no different.

The meet opens Friday at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte, and plenty of returning firepower will be on hand.

Following is an overview of what to expect and a guide to those to watch this weekend:

State A track and field

at Butte Memorial Stadium

Friday and Saturday

Defending team champions: Hamilton (boys); Laurel (girls)

Returning individual champions: Treyton Anderson, Dillon (boys 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Carter Bartz, Livingston (boys pole vault); Kellan Beller, Stevensville (boys javelin); Lane Cole, Hamilton (boys 3,200); Carly Cook, Laurel (girls 800); Callahan Hoffman, Dillon (boys discus); Talon Holmquist, Whitefish (boys shot put); Colter Kirkland, Hamilton (boys 800, 1,600); Rileigh McGree, Butte Central (girls 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump); Gabe Menicke, Whitefish (boys triple jump); Ella Moodry, Butte Central (girls javelin); Ainsley Shipman, Dillon (girls 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles in 2019, triple jump in 2021); Jacob Webinger, Laurel (boys long jump); Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish (girls 100).

Overview

From a phonetic standpoint, if your name is Anderson and you’re from Dillon, chances are you’re a successful athlete. Of course, the Beavers’ Treyton Anderson isn’t recent NFL Draft pick and former Montana State standout Troy Andersen, who is also from Dillon, but he’d certainly take a little bit of that mojo into the state meet.

Anderson is the defending champion in both hurdles events and is coming off winning five events at the Western A divisional last week. He also should be in the mix in the sprints, and is on a collision course with Laurel’s Jakob Webinger, who is a definite contender. Webinger is defending long jump champ.

Only one athlete competing in Butte is a returning champion from before the pandemic shuttered the entire 2020 season. Dillon’s Ainsley Shipman won both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles as a freshman in 2019, then captured the triple jump title last season. She’ll be worth watching again.

The boys pole vault will be an event to keep an eye on, as Livingston’s Carter Bartz, the defending champion, expects to be challenged by Glendive’s Cole Storlie, Sidney’s Aden Graves (a four-time state wrestling champ), Hamilton’s Taylor Searle and others. Storlie has the year’s top vault at 14 feet, 9 inches.

Butte Central’s Rileigh McGree suffered through some injuries early in the season and an illness kept her out of the Western A divisional last week. McGree, though, is expected to compete and is the reigning champion in both the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as the long jump.

Hamilton’s boys have point-scorers up and down the roster in their quest for a second straight team title. Searle, Colter Kirkland (400, 800, 1,600, pole vault), Lane Cole (800, 1,600), Colter Purcell (1,600, 3,200), Andrew Burrows (discus, shot put) and Tyson Rostad (javelin) are among those looking to finish with high marks. Laurel and Dillon will also vie for the crown. Those two teams tied for the title in 2019.

Brooke Zetooney of Whitefish won the 100 last season, and she and fellow sophomore Hailey Ells give the Bulldogs some serious firepower in the sprints and relays. They, along with Erin Wilde in the jumps and other potential point-scorers, give Whitefish hope to reclaim the title it won in 2019, although a battle with defending champion Laurel, and Corvallis, Dillon et al is expected.

