Hailey Coey of Billings West signs with Montana State track and field

BILLINGS — Billings West athlete Hailey Coey has signed a letter of intent participate in track and field at Montana State.
The Bobcats announced Coey’s signing on Twitter on Wednesday.
Another signing ahead of the fall. Welcome to the program Hailey!! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/bz1P4wKFx7— Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) May 18, 2022
Coey has the state’s top leaps in the long jump (18 feet, 8½ inches) and the triple jump (38-2) so far this season. She also has the third-fastest time in the 100-meter hurdles (15.26) and is ranked sixth in the state in the 100-meter dash (12.66).
She recently won the long jump, triple jump and 100 hurdles at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Laurel, and she also ran a leg on the Golden Bears' winning 400-meter relay team.