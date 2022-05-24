Learning to Soar: Bozeman Hawks reaching even higher heights collegiately

BOZEMAN — Mike Cole has a picture that hangs on the wall of his office of three Bozeman Hawks standing atop a track meet podium.

The trio of young smiling faces belong to Aislinn Overby, Delaney Bahn and Camille Landon. Overby and Bahn share a step after tying for second place, while above them stands Landon.

The captured moment from the 2017 Class AA state track meet in Butte is what Cole uses to illustrate a thread of athletes that really begins in 2015.

For a program that has often been more associated with distance running, the Hawks have quietly been producing a series of collegiate high jumpers who are successful at the highest levels in the NCAA.

“I don't think people really know what a special time this has been for Bozeman High jumpers and the state. How many college jumpers right now are jumping that were high school jumpers in Montana?” Cole, who has served as the Bozeman high jump coach for the past decade, said.

Four former Hawks either are in the midst of or just recently finished careers at Division I institutions. At least one current Hawk plans to continue the trend next year.

“It's crazy and it's probably in a high school's time there's only a couple of jumpers maybe that hit the DI level,” Cole said. “I'd like to know if there's any other school in the country that had that happen (at the same time).”

It begins with Landon, a three-time state champion (2015-17), who went on to an Ivy League career and graduated from Dartmouth last season.

Overby, who trailed a year behind Landon with the Hawks, is finishing up her final season at Washington State and is ranked 23rd in the NCAA.

Bahn came along the following year. She’s a multi-event specialist at Oregon State but has also placed in jumping events at Pac-12 meets, including occasionally competing against Overby.

Lucy Corbett, the current record holder for both Bozeman High and Montana State, joined Overby and Bahn in the group when she moved to Bozeman from California her senior year. She’s tied for sixth overall in the entire NCAA.

And for the previous three seasons, Hannah Schonhoff has carried the torch for the Hawks, winning a state title as a junior (2021). She plans to jump collegiately at Elon University after she graduates in a few weeks.

“It's very difficult,” Cole said. “You talk about trying to go over the bar backwards. That's not a normal thing. There’s so many things involved with it that you really don't realize when you see that somebody good do it. It looks so easy, but there's hours and hours of practice that they have to do to be able to do that.”

Ask the group, including Cole or head coach Blaine Pedersen, about the why behind their success and there isn’t any one factor that can be easily identified.

“I don’t know if it’s by accident or if there’s something in the water, but it’s definitely fun to watch,” Overby said last week from Pullman, Washington.

They point to a combination of hard work, genetics, opportunity and a confluence of the right athletes at the right time.

“I think put all that together, where they're athletic, and they happen to appear at Bozeman High all at the same time was quite an amazing string of events,” Cole said.

Things started rolling from there.

“Camille had set this school record at (5 feet, 8 inches), which is a pretty good record. It was one that I thought that's going to stand for a long time. Lucy comes in like the next year, and jumps 5-10," Cole said. “She hadn't jumped very much either and so she came and started flying.

"And then this freshman (Schonhoff) comes in, who I didn’t know anything about… I see this freshman jumping the first day or two of practice. And I went, ‘Wow. I think we might have another one.’”

Pedersen is quick to credit Cole with helping jumpers refine their abilities in a highly technical event.

“Just understanding and being able to feel the physics of it is what makes this successful high jumper,” Pedersen explained. "That physics of it, I think coach Cole has figured out and being able to translate that to the athletes is just the big thing."

It’s a group whose continued success Pedersen uses an example for the rest of his team.

“Track and field is an individual sport, and what you put into it is what you get out,” Pedersen said. “Each one of these high jumpers that we've had come through in the last handful of years have had put a lot of work in and have really worked to be as good as they are.

“When you can point to Hannah and say, 'This is one of the top 50 high jumpers in the country on our team', that's wild. And you go back to like Lucy, with her 5-10 jumps, I think she was 12th or 15th in the nation. So when you have those athletes on the team, you say, 'Guys, we've got something really special here'.”

But perhaps one of the most unique attributes of the group is that high school performances have not necessarily been an indication of long-term success.

Only Landon and Schonhoff have won state high school titles. Corbett, Overby and Bahn have pushed their careers up to even higher heights as collegians.

“I think they know that just because you don't win it at the end is not everything,” Cole said. “They liked the sport and so not winning a state championship didn't haunt them and that's okay. They had a good perspective, and they still like doing what they're doing, and they're good at it. Once you have that, I think it leads to other good things.”

“I mean, obviously it would have been nice to win state,” Corbett said last week after returning to Bozeman with another Big Sky title. “But I think just knowing that I was capable of doing more even though I didn't jump how I wanted to on that specific day, just knowing that I was capable of bigger things and having people encourage me, having my coaches encourage me, I think was a really big factor enable in being able to move on and have success in college.”

From Bozeman to the NCAA

Camille Landon

Landon didn’t come out for track her freshman year at Bozeman. But once she did as a sophomore, she was what Overby calls “a force” as she eventually won three state titles. And her legacy was one that impacted both then-underclassmen Bahn and Overby.

“Just the passion she had for the things she did was really inspiring for me, especially as somebody younger than her,” Overby described. “It was nice to have her because she's just such a natural leader, to have her there for me.”

Landon's career at Dartmouth got off to a strong start when she placed third at the Ivy League Indoor Championships her freshman season with a jump of 5 feet, 9.75 inches. It was an improvement on her personal best by almost two inches and she continued jumping until graduating in 2021. She was named team captain during her senior season.

Aislinn Overby

Overby initially resisted attempts to get into high jump. Her father, a collegiate high jumper himself, encouraged her to try, but she wasn’t a fan of the idea. However, when asked by her coaches to pick a second event, she found herself at the next closest event at practice.

“It was kind of a happy accident that I chose high jump. I really did it out of convenience sake, because it was close to the pole vault pits and I ended up being good,” Overby said.

Overby had runner-up, fourth- and fifth-place state high jump finishes in her high school career and when it came time to make post-graduation plans she again initially resisted the idea of jumping. She received some in-state offers, but wasn’t interested and instead had decided on Washington State.

A few weeks before the season ended, she realized she might not be ready to be done with jumping. So she talked to the Cougars coach, who agreed to allow her to walk on.

“She was just a steady climber," Cole said. "She just kept coming and coming and coming and coming. And you know, she got better out of high school and is just quite a success story for what she has accomplished. It's pretty, pretty remarkable.”

Last month, Overby set a personal best of 5-11.5 to help the Cougars surpass in-state rival Washington in a dual meet.

Her journey is something Overby has reflected on as she prepares to conclude her jumping career.

“I think it's really cool," she said. "I think that as I'm about to kind of leave this stage of my life, it's fun to see girls younger than me that are sort of in the same position that I was. It makes me happy and sad. At the same time, I'm happy for them that they get to go experience this and do all of these things that I got to do. But it also, you know, it makes me sad.”

Lucy Corbett

Corbett didn’t start high jumping until her junior year of high school, when she was transitioning from playing soccer. Then she moved to Bozeman for her senior year.

“I think the biggest thing I learned is that just having confidence that I can make certain heights plays a big role in what I'm able to accomplish," she said. "And I think both of my high school coaches really helped me with that.”

While she scratched the surface of what she could do in high school, including her state runner-up finish in 2018, she has taken that perspective with her onto bigger stages — reaching Big Sky, regional and NCAA championships as well as the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“It's kind of also a mental challenge to like, stare down a really high bar if I'm going to make it and run at it, and try and jump over it, so I really like that about high jump,” Corbett described.

While Corbett has rewritten the record books again at Montana State, she recognizes her story to getting there is unique.

“Thinking about the school I came from before in California, it's a lot bigger area and you'd think there'd be more people coming out of those places moving on to do track in college,” Corbett said. “I just feel fortunate to have ended up moving to Montana and having had great coaching and been around other really good competitors that were able to push me. So I just feel lucky to have had this as part of my story. Kind of random, but it turned out great.”

Delaney Bahn

Bahn, who still holds the all-class state long jump record, is someone Cole calls one of the best track athletes to have come out of Montana. However, she was determined to take a gap year after graduating and knew it was potentially a risk to her collegiate prospects.

That year ended up being the 2020 season. When she reached back out to Oregon State’s coaches, she was able to resume her recruitment and since joining the Beavers has been a multi-event specialist. But the jumps still hold a special place for her.

“I love high jumping and long jumping, because I've done that for the longest,” Bahn said. “So that’s just kind of a safe space for me when I compete.”

As a Hawk, Bahn won the 100, 200 and repeated as long jump champion her senior season, but finished third for the second time in the high jump to go with two previous runner-up finishes in the event.

“She had a couple chances to be a state (high jump) champion, but just things seemed to never go right for her,” Cole said.

If anything, though, it taught Bahn resiliency.

“I don't think the way you do or how well you do in high school is the indicator of how well you're going to do in college all that much. I think there's a lot of potential that people have that they don't know they have,” Bahn said this month from Corvallis, Oregon.

“I think in general at Bozeman High, I was given the opportunity to explore a lot of different things whether that was with jumping or other events and so I think that kind of made me appreciate the sport overall more and just appreciate competing and being at practice,” Bahn said.

“I think they also just didn't really put any pressure on me with performance and how I was doing and I think that's really important, especially going into college going into a D-I. Yeah (it) can be kind of scary, because you're competing against a lot of other really good athletes… I think that in general helped me a lot, just the mentality of it.”

She placed 12th in high jump at last season’s Pac-12 championships and seventh in the long jump. Bahn is redshirting this season after suffering a toe injury long jumping in March.

Different schools, still teammates

Corbett and Overby don’t typically run into each other as much during the regular season, but all three acknowledge they keep an eye on how the others are doing.

“Sometimes I'll go look at the rankings and check in, see how they're doing and it's just fun to see that they're doing really well, especially since we had that year together," Corbett said. "We were all on the team at once so it's really cool to see if they've been doing well.”

Said Overby: “It’s really fun to check TFRRS and be like, ‘Oh, my God like Lucy just jumped this or Delaney just jumped this, like, that's so cool.’ And so I think you know, we might not be teammates anymore, but you're always cheering for them because it's fun to see.”

Bahn and Overby occasionally compete at the same meets in the Pac-12. Bahn says it is always nice to see a friendly face.

“Every time we see each other it's a, you know, a small smile, a little wave because now it's just kind of normal because we see each other so often,” Bahn said. “I always try to cheer even though she's from a different school. I’m like, ‘Let's go Aislinn, let's make this height.’ So it's always a very subtle interaction, but yeah, it's still neat, though.”

Corbett and Overby will meet up at the NCAA West Regional Championships this week in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The top 12 finishers will qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

“It makes me really proud of them honestly, just because I've seen them, since they were, you know, younger jumpers in high school, and then seeing how well they're doing now it’s exciting,” Bahn said.

Back in Bozeman

While Corbett and Overby compete this week, current Hawk senior Schonhoff will try to conclude her high school career atop the podium at the AA state track meet in Butte. If she does, she’d be the first AA high jump champion to repeat since Landon, who started the thread Schonhoff has benefitted from.

“It's pretty great," Schonhoff said. "I liked watching the Delaney Bahn my freshman year and watching her jump was so insane. She's so talented. I remember watching her like ‘I want to be like that when I'm a senior. I want to be able to jump like her.’ I'm not quite there yet, but I think freshman me would be pretty proud of how I'm doing.”

The others have pride in Schonhoff continuing the legacy as well.

“I haven't met Hannah yet, but I've seen some of the things she's doing and it's crazy,” Overby said. “I know it's incredible so I'm interested to see where she will go and what she will do.”

Schonhoff admits there’s been pressure this season as a defending state champion, but credits her coaches with helping her with both nerves and perspective. It’s something everyone is aware of, but she and her coaches are taking the long view.

“As we know, that's nothing guaranteed, but, you know, the potential is there and she knows it. And there's a lot of pressure on her,” Cole said. “Hopefully things work out, but if it doesn't, she's still going to go on to college at Elon. Yep, she's going to do well. She'll be their best jumper probably when she gets there.”

Through it, Schonhoff continues to remember why she loves jumping.

“It's just the feeling of like going over the bar and once you clear it, it's just it's like a weight it's been lifted. It's just so stress relieving,” she said. “I get so nervous before my event and then as soon as you just clear the bar, everything feels just amazing.”

If someone emerges to be the next remains to be seen, but none of the athletes or coaches take for granted having been a part of what this group has accomplished.

“It's incredible,” Overby said. “And I think about that, too. I'm like, there's so many of us. It's an odd phenomenon to happen.”

Said Cole: “I just feel really lucky to have been part of this sequence of years and jumpers.”

