State A track: Hamilton boys break out; Dillon's Treyton Anderson matches long-held record

BUTTE — The boys 800-meter finals at the Class A state track and field meet Friday seemed analogous to how the team standing bore out on the opening day of competition at Butte Memorial Stadium:

With Hamilton in front and refusing to relent.

Colter Kirkland and Lane Cole finished first and second in the 800 — Kirkland won with a PR of 1:55.35 and Cole crossed in 1:56.61 — to give the Broncs a big boost in their quest for a second consecutive team title. After seven scored boys events, Hamilton leads the pack with 59 points, 18 ahead of second-place Dillon and 40 in front of third-place Livingston.

The 800 wasn’t really a surprising outcome, since Kirkland and Cole have held the top 800 times in Class A this season. It was, though, a welcome result for the Broncs, who are happy to accumulate points at all costs.

“We don’t care who wins or who gets second, we just want to go 1-2 and beat everyone,” Kirkland said. “It’s always going to be competitive. I came out on top this time, but it’s been a battle every time, and it’s anyone’s game between me and him. Having that motivation, it helps so much.

“As long as we go 1-2 and help our team get this championship, it doesn’t matter either way.”

The girls standings were a bit more bottled up after their six scored events on Day 1. Hardin is in the lead with 34 points. Corvallis is right behind in second place with 30 points and Whitefish is in third with 24.

Mariah Aragon had a strong day for Hardin by winning the 3,200-meter title in 11:55.49 and taking second-place in the 800 behind Laurel’s Carly Cook, who is now a two-time champ in the event.

Ellyse Moccasin took third for the Bulldogs in both the 800 and 3,200. Teammate Sophia Nedens placed fourth in the two-mile, adding to the point total.

Dillon’s girls were propped up by Ainsley Shipman, who added to her gold-medal haul from previous years with a title-winning effort in the long jump. Shipman’s winning leap was 17-10¼.

Whitefish speedster Brooke Zetooney, a year removed from a breakout state-meet performance as a freshman, zipped to a PR in the 100 trials, finishing in 12.42. It was just shy of the school record set by the great Marlow Schulz, and it sets Zetooney up for a chance to repeat in the 100 on Saturday.

Whitefish is trying to reclaim the girls team title it won in 2019. Laurel is the defending champion.

“I think we have a good chance,” Zetooney said. “We have some really talented girls — people that get after it and want to win. If we all work hard and work how we usually work and chase after it, I think can definitely have a good chance of winning.”

The most notable individual performance of Friday came from Dillon’s Treyton Anderson, who tied the Class A record in the boys 110-meter hurdles by finishing his trial heat in 14.4 seconds. Anderson matched the record time established by Roy Robinson of Glasgow in 1966 and Tim Fox of Hardin in 1976.

“It’s pretty cool. I was just trying to go out and run my best race and if I got it, then awesome. So it’s pretty exciting,” said Anderson, who will join the track and field team at BYU next season.

“The race felt really good. I’m happy with it. There was a little bit of wind. That slowed me down a little bit; it bothered me. Hopefully I can do even better (Saturday).”

Anderson took gold in the 400-meter finals on Friday with a time of 50.03. He is also a top contender in the 300 hurdles and the 100-, 200-meter races.

Specifically, the 100 finals — which will also include Laurel’s Jakob Webinger — will be a matchup to watch on Saturday.

Laurel’s Cook became a repeat champion in the 800 meters, winning gold with a personal-best time of 2:17.89. Afterward, Cook couldn’t help but talk about how much she loves running the grueling 800 — despite having her head buried in a garbage can not long after the race ended.

“I usually don’t throw up. Today it was probably just nerves,” she said with a smile.

“I love the 800. It’s my favorite event. I think it’s the perfect distance. You get to stride out on the first lap and then you kick it on the last lap, and it’s just amazing. It feels so good to finish.”

The team-leading Hamilton’s boys also got a title-winning effort from Andrew Burrows in the discus. Burrows won with a heave of 166-9.

The Broncs’ Taylor Searle grabbed gold in the pole vault with a height of 14-6. Searle out-vaulted top contenders Carter Bartz of Livingston, Dawson Rose of Libby, teammate Andrew Carmody, Cole Storlie of Glendive and Aden Graves of Sidney.

The boys javelin champion was Sidney’s Jerome Entz, who said he was taken by surprise by outlasting the competition. Entz’s winning throw was 163-0, a couple feet shy of his PR, and he did it on two bad ankles he’d been nursing since after the triple jump event at the Eastern A divisional last week.

“It definitely was a goal. I came in with high expectations and I exceeded them a little bit — I didn’t expect to win,” Entz said. “There were some kids from the west side of the state who had been throwing 170s and 180s. To me that was a little intimidating.

“Surprised. That’s a good word I’d use.”

Frenchtown’s Charlie Ham prevailed in the girls pole vault, which was held on Thursday. After accepting her medal on Friday, Ham realized the significance of her winning a state title in an event hadn’t even tried until just last year.

Ham’s winning vault was 10-9, and it came during a calmer day than the windy conditions athletes dealt with Friday.

“Leading up to this meet, at divisionals I didn’t do very well. But I do pretty good under pressure, and I knew I had to do my best, so that was helpful,” she said.

“When we were down to the last three I was super nervous because I didn’t know how the other two girls were going to do, but I was excited for that one (vault) at the end. It was a three-inch PR, so I was happy with it.”

Kayla Botkin also won a title for Frenchtown, capturing the discus with a throw of 129-9.

In the boys 3,200 meters, Corvallis’ Brinson Wyche cruised to gold in 10:01.06, nearly five seconds ahead of Hamilton’s Cole.

Livingston’s Payton Kukot was the boys long jump champion, leaping to victory at 22-7.

Olivia Lewis of Corvallis edged Whitefish’s Zetooney to win the girls 400 title, winning with a time of 59.01.

The meet wraps up with the remaining final events on Saturday.

