The mechanic: Glendive pole vaulter Cole Storlie soars with analytic, technical approach

BILLINGS — Glendive pole vaulter Cole Storlie has a technical eye and an analytic mind.

“I really like to tear things apart and see how they work,” Storlie said Saturday during the Eastern A divisional track and field meet at Lockwood High School.

The proof is in his family’s workshop back home, where Storlie and his dad rebuild engines and refurbish old muscle cars. Storlie’s pride and joy is his fully restored 1967 RS Camaro.

You wouldn’t be surprised to find out that Storlie plans to enroll at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in the fall, where he will study mechanical engineering and compete for the track team.

But Storlie’s passion for tearing things apart to see how they work also applies to his pole vaulting regimen. Glendive coach Tom Temple said Storlie analyzes everything from the length of pole he uses to form to stride and speed.

It’s that “mechanical” approach that gives Storlie an added boost.

Video analysis is among his best tools. Storlie studies himself, but also watches clips of Olympic athletes in an attempt to mimic the best of the best.

“I do most of my improvements off the runway,” he said. “It's very, very technical. It's the little details. It's the milliseconds that you hang there before you kick up. It's the milliseconds in the angle that you push off of the top of the pole.

“It's just all those little things that can add up. And that's what makes for great vaults.”

Storlie currently owns the top vault in Class A at 14 feet, 9 inches, a personal record and a school mark that he achieved at the Glendive Elks Invitational on April 28.

He hit 14-6 on Saturday, the second-best height of his career, but placed second to returning state champion Carter Bartz of Livingston, who also hit a season-best 14-6 and won because he had one fewer miss than Storlie. Sidney’s Aden Graves, meanwhile, hit a PR at 14-0.

“It was beautiful day and beautiful competition,” Storlie said. “Carter and Aden were impressive. I can tell they’ve been practicing a lot. Now I just need to practice just as hard as they have.”

“I'm not disappointed,” Storlie said. “I mean, (Bartz) obviously showed up and showed that he has what it takes. We both do. I know we can both make 15 feet but we’ve just got to keep working. If I would have made 15 today I would have won, but it just shows that we're on par with each other.”

Storlie suffered through a swath of injuries as a junior last season, like a sprained back and stress fractures in his calves. Most prominent, though, was the bruised abdomen he suffered when he landed awkwardly on the bar, an injury that required an emergency room visit.

Still, he returned in time for the divisional meet where he took third. Storlie then placed fourth at state.

Glendive has a proud pole vaulting tradition (the rivalry with Sidney has been a great benefit) and Temple has been coaching the Red Devil vaulters for more than 20 years. Taylor Schwartz was the school’s last state vault champion in 2014.

Temple said Storlie has the perfect makeup for a pole vaulter.

“Well, you’ve got to be a little bit crazy,” Temple said with a laugh. “He just doesn’t have any fear. He’s a pretty darn tough kid. Originally he was a wrestler, and he was a very good wrestler. So he just has that mental toughness. And he’s a very agile kid.”

“When he hooks into one and when he's on, he has an amazing top off the top of the pole. You see a lot of kids that don't jump above their grip and they're just on big poles. He's actually jumping above his grip and he has about a foot, foot-and-a-half push up, which is pretty rare for high school kids.”

The divisional meet has set the stage for this week’s Class A state meet in Butte, where Storlie is likely to battle a crowded field, including defending champ Bartz, Graves, who was last year’s runner up, and the Hamilton trio of Taylor Searle, Andrew Carmody and Colter Kirkland.

Storlie will approach it with a technical eye. And whatever happens, you know he’ll analyze it as a means to improve for the next phase of his career.

“I don't look at it so much as dethroning Carter. I see it more as beating myself and continuing to progress. And I mean, I want (Bartz) to do just as well, too. But obviously at the end of the day, I want to walk away with that gold medal.”

Eastern A notables

• Laurel left the two-day meet with a sweep in the boys and girls team standings. The deep Locomotives captured the boys title with 171.33 points, easily outpacing second-place Lewistown (86 points) and Hardin (71). They won the girls crown in similar fashion with 160 points. Glendive came in second (68 points) and Livingston was third (60).

• Lewistown’s Rylee Armstrong had perhaps the best weekend of any individual at Lockwood Stadium. Armstrong won divisional titles in both the girls 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and also was the champion in the long jump and triple jump.

• Double winners in the girls meet included Havre’s Kaydence Reiter (100, 200), Laurel’s Carly Cook (400, 800) and Hardin’s Mariah Aragon (1,600, 3,200). Laurel claimed both relay titles.

• Laurel’s Jakob Webinger won both the 100 and 200 on the boys side as the Locomotives dominated the sprints. Webinger and teammates Cameron McAllister, Beau Dantic and Tanner Schwend placed 1-4 in the 100 and 200 races. Laurel also won the 1,600 relay (a day after dropping the baton in the 400 relay).

• Havre’s Caleb Tomac was also a double winner, with titles in the 800 and 1,600 races.

